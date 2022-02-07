U.S. markets open in 53 minutes

Hoth Therapeutics Announces Presentation of the HT-ALZ Proof-of-Concept Alzheimer's Disease Preclinical Data at the 2022 Alzheimer's Association International Conference

·4 min read
In this article:
  • HOTH

Dr. Yuede will present the preclinical Alzheimer's disease mouse model data for exploring HT-ALZ for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), a patient-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced an abstract submission to present the preclinical Alzheimer's disease mouse model data of HT-ALZ at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference taking place July 31August 4, 2022 in San Diego, California.

(PRNewsfoto/Hoth Therapeutics Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Hoth Therapeutics Inc.)

Dr. Carla Yuede, lead researcher on the HT-ALZ sponsored research agreement with Washington University, will be the primary author presenting the data.

About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new generation therapies for unmet medical needs. Hoth's pipeline development is focused to improve the quality of life for patients suffering from indications including atopic dermatitis, skin toxicities associated with cancer therapy, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, acne, mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis and pneumonia. Hoth has also entered into two different agreements to further the development of two therapeutic prospects to prevent or treat COVID-19. To learn more, please visit https://ir.hoththerapeutics.com/.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements based upon Hoth's current expectations which may constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These statements concern Hoth's business strategies; the timing of regulatory submissions; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of existing product candidates and any other product candidates Hoth may develop, and the labeling under any approval Hoth may obtain; the timing and costs of clinical trials, the timing and costs of other expenses; market acceptance of Hoth's products; the ultimate impact of the current Coronavirus pandemic, or any other health epidemic, on Hoth's business, its clinical trials, its research programs, healthcare systems or the global economy as a whole; Hoth's intellectual property; Hoth's reliance on third party organizations; Hoth's competitive position; Hoth's industry environment; Hoth's anticipated financial and operating results, including anticipated sources of revenues; Hoth's assumptions regarding the size of the available market, benefits of Hoth's products, product pricing, timing of product launches; management's expectation with respect to future acquisitions; statements regarding Hoth's goals, intentions, plans and expectations, including the introduction of new products and markets; and Hoth's cash needs and financing plans. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which include words such as "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of those terms. Although Hoth believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, Hoth cannot guarantee such outcomes. Hoth may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, market conditions and the factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Hoth's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Hoth's other filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as Hoth's current plans, estimates, and beliefs. Hoth cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Hoth does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by applicable law.

Investor Contact:
LR Advisors LLC
Email: investorrelations@hoththerapeutics.com
www.hoththerapeutics.com
Phone: (678) 570-6791

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hoth-therapeutics-announces-presentation-of-the-ht-alz-proof-of-concept-alzheimers-disease-preclinical-data-at-the-2022-alzheimers-association-international-conference-301475889.html

SOURCE Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.

