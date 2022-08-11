HOTO Launches an Intelligent 35-in-1 Rotary Tool Kit

This innovative multifunctional rotary tool kit makes DIY a breeze.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2022 / HOTO , a home tools company, is launching its latest product, the 35-in-1 Rotary Tool Kit, on Kickstarter, a crowdfunding platform. Designed to make DIY dreams come true, this innovative tool kit has all the features users need paired with 35 unique accessories. HOTO 35-in-1 Rotary Tool Kit is an exceptionally efficient, powerful, high-performance, versatile tool designed in a distinctive, high-end style. HOTO can work on multiple projects simultaneously with its powerful machine and functions such as grinding, polishing, drilling, and sanding, etc.

The home tools currently on the market are too traditional and similar in terms of functionality and style. For many years, the public has not seen any new and innovative home tools. However, time has enabled advances in technology and the supply chain behind the production of tools. As the market and the public grow and mature, HOTO finds itself in a broader market platform with better conditions for tool design and development.

HOTO, therefore, believes in the opportunity to redefine and transform home tool products from a design-driven perspective, user-friendly features, and outstanding overall performance by the user and for the user, highlighted by functionality, convenience, and accessibility. With a robust design gene and rich experience, the R&D team at HOTO, with members from Bosch, TTI, SATA, and other leading enterprises in the home tools industry, is well prepared to undertake this challenge.

"We rethink what tools mean for people's lives. We pride ourselves on what we do, and Design is our driving force to create better products," says Lidan, the founder of HOTO.

To date, HOTO has obtained 84 patents, and the products designed and manufactured by HOTO have been awarded the staggering number of 31 recognitions from international design awards, including iF TOP 100 in Asia, Red Dot Design Awards, IDEA Design Awards, Good Design Awards, iF Design Awards Tool Category Top 3, and four iF Design Awards in 2022.

HOTO designs its products to resonate with the family market rather than professionals in the construction industry. The latest product is easy to use but powerful enough to undertake all types of projects. In addition, the versatility of HOTO allows for a wide range of uses as it differentiates itself from similar products on the market through design, technical approach, use mode, and experience. At the same time, HOTO has left aside many unnecessary changes in product design to keep only what is essential for the operation. By making use of new technologies to reinterpret and innovate these elements, HOTO has brought to life the 35-in-1 Rotary Tool Kit with a special spark of vitality.

Adjustable Speeds, Easy and Convenient Charging

Featuring five different speed gears: 5000/10000/15000/20000/25000 rpm, the HOTO 35-in-1 Rotary Tool Kit is designed for multiple scenarios and can be used on diverse materials. By using a high-end gear memory setting technology, the tool kit automatically memorizes and retains the last gear used during an interrupted working session. On top of this, the rotary tool recharges its battery through a charging cradle, allowing users to charge the battery between applications to effectively extend battery life.

Key Features of the HOTO ROTARY TOOL KIT Include:

Powerful Motor: The true performance is equivalent to the power of an 8V motor.

Long Battery Life: It can last up to 50 minutes on a full charge.

Lightweight and Portable: It weighs only 240g, allowing users to take it on the go.

Charging Cradle: It can be easily accessed and recharged.

Multi-functional: It is equipped with 35 types of high-performance accessories.

Smart Memory: The ability to automatically memorize previous settings during an interrupted working session.

5-Speed Adjustment: Five working gear options to work on different materials.

Ring LED Lighting: Helps with detail processing and working in the dark.

LED Lights: Indicates working gear and battery level.

Magnetic Dust Cover: Effectively blocks flying debris during operation.

Detachable Accessory Box: Allows neat and orderly classification of accessories.

About HOTO

HOTO was founded in 2016 to bring sleek modern design to your daily gadgets without compromising functionality. In 2017, HOTO joined the Xiaomi ecological chain. Dedicated to creating new-generation life tools with the concept of "make it happen", HOTO team brings together design and development talents from leading European and American companies in the industry. HOTO strives to get rid of complexity and introduce intuition to seemingly mundane tasks, and hopes to inspire with its minimalist and aesthetically pleasing tools.

Members of the design team come from all over the world, including Tongji University, Jiangnan University, Delft University of Technology, Umea University of Design, Central Saint Martins, etc. In parallel, in the executive team we may find talents with experience in top-notch companies from their respective sectors: Designaffairs, Inventec, Voimi, Joyoung and Zoom.

