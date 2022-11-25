U.S. markets open in 2 hours 20 minutes

These are the hottest Black Friday tech deals from Amazon, Apple, and more

Jordan Parker Erb
·2 min read

Wishing you all a stress-free Black Friday, I'm your host, Jordan Parker Erb.

I should tell you I've written this in advance: I have the day off. By the time you read this, I'll have likely been through several slices of pumpkin pie and binged far too many TV shows. I hope you have time to do the same.

But while I'm off, our Reviews team is still in action. They're offering around-the-clock coverage of all the best deals — Black Friday through Cyber Monday.

So today we have a short and sweet edition to help you navigate today's shopping madness. Below, you'll find the hottest deals on games, laptops, Apple products, and more.

Happy shopping!

Insider Reviews Best Black Friday Deals 2022 collage, including a Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, Apple AirPods Pro, Nike Waffle Trainer 2 SE and a KitchenAid Mixer
Insider Reviews Best Black Friday Deals 2022 collage, including a Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, Apple AirPods Pro, Nike Waffle Trainer 2 SE and a KitchenAid Mixer

Nintendo; Amazon; Alyssa Powell/Insider

1. These are the best Amazon deals of the year. We scoured the site to find the best sales on everything from Ninja airfryers to high-tech vacuums and Amazon Fire TV Sticks. Check out our live coverage of all the best deals here.

2. We gathered the top deals from Best Buy's Black Friday sale. The list includes products like the LG B2 OLED TV and Google Nest Mini speaker (2nd Generation), which are both down to all-time low prices. Shop the best deals from Best Buy.

3. Want a new TV? We found deals on those. Maybe you want a big-screen home theater display, or perhaps you're on the hunt for a smaller bedroom set. Either way, sales abound. Have a look at our live coverage here.

4. Video games and gaming accessories are on sale. We're seeing some rare deals on Nintendo Switch games, as well as on a few consoles, like the Xbox Series S, and VR headsets, like the Meta Quest 2. Here's how to save.

5. Apple has some exciting deals, too. You can snag second-generation AirPods Pro at a 20% discount, and get $100 off the Apple Watch Series 7. Check out our live coverage here.

6. Score on a laptop, while you're at it. Laptops often drop to all-time low prices over Black Friday — so whether you're hunting for a basic Chromebook, sleek MacBook Air, or a capable Windows gaming laptop, now's the time to buy. Check out our list of great laptop sales. 

Curated by Jordan Parker Erb in New York. (Feedback or tips? Email jerb@insider.com or tweet @jordanparkererb.)

Read the original article on Business Insider

