'The hottest subject in Savannah right now': Hyundai hiring challenges local labor market

The 8,100-employee Hyundai Metaplant is the linchpin for a projected surge in Savannah's workforce needs over the next eight years.

By the time the Hyundai electric vehicle manufacturing plant is running at full capacity in 2031, Savannah-area employers estimate growing their workforces by 17,500 workers.

To put the number of additional workers in perspective, think about the number of people attending two sold-out concerts at Enmarket Arena. Or the current population of Richmond Hill.

The EV factory is poised to change Savannah’s labor market, particularly in the manufacturing sector. As of June 2023, Savannah manufacturers employ a combined 19,900 local residents, according to the Georgia Department of Labor. During a recent Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce meeting, Georgia Southern University economist Michael Tomas projected a 75% increase in manufacturing jobs in the coming years.

Hyundai will employ 8,100 workers directly, and supplier labor commitments are already nearing 5,000, with more expected. The wages paid - Hyundai employees will average $58,000 a year - will give locals who work there more spending power as well as attract new residents. ‘

The manufacturing-related windfall will boost hundreds of other area employers, from homebuilders and restaurateurs to medical service providers and logistics pros.

The coming boon also promises an unintended consequence: A labor crisis. Savannah’s unemployment rate, according to the most recent statistics, is 3.2%. The rate has registered below 3% six of the last 12 months, with employers across many sectors and industries bemoaning the dearth of talent.

A digital billboard along I-16 near Old River Road advertises job openings for the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, currently being built in Ellabell, Georgia.

Savannah’s current workforce shortage will grow, experts project. Cannibalization of existing employers is inevitable - and is already underway. So is recruitment of newcomers from across the state, the region and the country.

An ever-tightening labor market presents a challenge, albeit an expected one, said Michael Owens with the Savannah Tourism Leadership Council. Owens’ expertise is workforce development in the hospitality sector, and he notes that large-scale economic development projects frequently disrupt labor markets.

"Does competition increase? Of course it does,” Owens said. “And in my opinion, the beneficiary of that is the job seeker.”

Hyundai officials as well as those with the area economic development authorities say the so-called “Hyundai effect” will be gradual as the plant and related employers ramp up slowly over the next eight years.

Yet the questions of “Where will all those workers come from?” and “What labor pipelines are being developed to fill jobs in the future?” represent what Maria Whitfield, the workforce director for the Savannah Joint Development Authority, calls “the hottest subject in Savannah right now.”

To better understand the challenges ahead, Savannah Morning News journalists Nancy Guan and Latrice Williams examined the local workforce landscape from two perspectives: Labor pools and training programs. The research offers glimpses into how Savannah’s economy is already evolving, where officials expect newcomers to move to Savannah from, and the scale of the workforce development programs being put in place. The five-part series explores:

Training programs

Developing soft skills

Expanding Savannah’s high-tech knowledge base

Recruiting workers from inside the Savannah market

Recruiting workers from beyond the Savannah market

