Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.55

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 15th of September to $0.55. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 2.2%.

Houlihan Lokey's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Houlihan Lokey's earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 54.7%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 47% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Houlihan Lokey Is Still Building Its Track Record

It is great to see that Houlihan Lokey has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. The annual payment during the last 8 years was $0.60 in 2015, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $2.20. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 18% over that duration. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

We Could See Houlihan Lokey's Dividend Growing

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Houlihan Lokey has impressed us by growing EPS at 6.3% per year over the past five years. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

Our Thoughts On Houlihan Lokey's Dividend

Overall, it's great to see the dividend being raised and that it is still in a sustainable range. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Houlihan Lokey that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

