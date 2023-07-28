The Hour Glass Limited (SGX:AGS) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see The Hour Glass Limited (SGX:AGS) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Therefore, if you purchase Hour Glass' shares on or after the 2nd of August, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 17th of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be S$0.06 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of S$0.08 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Hour Glass has a trailing yield of approximately 3.8% on its current stock price of SGD2.13. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Hour Glass's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Hour Glass paid out a comfortable 31% of its profit last year. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Hour Glass generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the last year, it paid out more than three-quarters (80%) of its free cash flow generated, which is fairly high and may be starting to limit reinvestment in the business.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see Hour Glass has grown its earnings rapidly, up 30% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Hour Glass has delivered an average of 16% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Hour Glass? From a dividend perspective, we're encouraged to see that earnings per share have been growing, the company is paying out less than half of its earnings, and a bit over half its free cash flow. There's a lot to like about Hour Glass, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

In light of that, while Hour Glass has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Hour Glass that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

