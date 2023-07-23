The Hour Glass Limited's (SGX:AGS) largest shareholders are private companies with 57% ownership, individual investors own 18%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by private companies in Hour Glass indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The largest shareholder of the company is TYC Investment Pte. Ltd. with a 52% stake

Insiders own 17% of Hour Glass

A look at the shareholders of The Hour Glass Limited (SGX:AGS) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private companies with 57% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And individual investors on the other hand have a 18% ownership in the company.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Hour Glass.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Hour Glass?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Hour Glass does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Hour Glass, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Hour Glass. Our data shows that TYC Investment Pte. Ltd. is the largest shareholder with 52% of shares outstanding. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 9.9% and 5.6% of the stock. Yun Tay, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Top Key Executive. Furthermore, CEO Wee Jin Tay is the owner of 4.1% of the company's shares.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Hour Glass

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in The Hour Glass Limited. Insiders own S$231m worth of shares in the S$1.4b company. That's quite meaningful. Most would say this shows a good degree of alignment with shareholders, especially in a company of this size. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 18% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 57%, of the company's shares. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Hour Glass that you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

