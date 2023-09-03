House 2 Home Design and Decor keeps spirit of Red Door Home Store. Here's what changed.

Making a home feel comfortable is what this store in Topeka is all about.

House 2 Home Design and Decor, 2131 S.W. Fairlawn Plaza Drive, in the Fairlawn Plaza Shopping Center, is owned by married couple Bob and Bonnie Totten. The store used to be Red Door Home Store, owned by Kansas Rep. Jesse Borjon.

The Tottens purchased the store July 1. They have since renamed it and given it an atmosphere of their own.

Since the purchase, they've repainted the interior, added new home items, created a more open space and added interior decorators who can assist with on-site home decorating.

Bob and Bonnie Totten purchased the former Red Door Home Store on July 1. House 2 Home Design and Decor is now open at 2131 S.W. Fairlawn Plaza Drive.

Seasonal home pieces can be found in the store

Prior to becoming the owner, Bonnie Totten worked at the Red Door Home Store since 2017. She said there's a major difference between being an employee and an owner.

"We have to buy items and make sure we bought the right ones," she said. "I mean, you can buy a lot of stuff and people say, 'I'm not going to buy it,' so then you worry about that."

At House 2 Home, customers can find many elegant home pieces like lamps, tableware, furniture, polish pottery and more.

The couple said customers tend to flock to the Pickwick & Co. candles on display the most. Pickwick & Co. candles are a Kansas City-based candle line that come in various scents from Orange Vanilla to Wild Peony. They are typically priced up to $25.

House2Home features various seasonal home decor options for its customers.

Bob Totten, executive director of the Shawnee Historical Society, said they try to keep the store aligned with the seasons of the year, but said his wife is the mastermind behind the decor.

"She has always had an eye for home decor and finding those unique pieces that others enjoy," Bob Totten said.

Bonnie Totten agreed, adding, "I've always been interested in having a nice house and it beautifully decorated, so that's always been a passion."

Keeping the store around for the community

When Red Door Home Store closed its doors, it was important for the couple to keep something like it around for the community.

Story continues

"We all know it's just a store, but it's important to us," Bob Totten said, "and we think that we're helping a clientele that has an opportunity to see stuff. The business community always talks about what a community or a store does for the area and how much this does and so forth.

"And I guess I just didn't realize, oh, there are people who actually come here to shop for something that's special."

More: Topeka is seeing resurgence of new restaurants. Help them with your time and money.

Bonnie Totten said having a store like House 2 Home in Topeka is significant.

"Topeka needs a store like this," she said. "There isn't really anywhere else to shop for this many home accessories than here."

Customers seeking interior decorating help are welcome in House 2 Home where they can consult with designers over an in-home visit then later select products from the store.

Local vendors are also welcome to consult with the Tottens about possibly placing their products in the store.

What are business hours of House 2 Home Design and Decor in Topeka?

House 2 Home Design and Decor features many home essentials. On display in the back right corner are various decorative plates.

House 2 Home Design and Decor is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed on Sunday.

It can be reached at (785)-217-0453 and the business Facebook page.

Keishera Lately is the business reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. She can be reached at klately@cjonline.com. Follow her on Twitter @Lately_KT.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Topeka's House 2 Home Design and Decor keeps Red Door Home Store vibe