House budget plan would increase Mass. state spending by 3.3%

BOSTON ― Touting spending that they believe will better support Massachusetts students, their families and businesses, leaders in the House of Representatives on Wednesday unveiled a $57.9 billion budget for fiscal 2025, which starts July 1.

The proposed budget is $150 million less than the one proposed in January by Gov. Maura Healey.

Speaker Ronald Mariano, D-Quincy, said the House had maintained its focus on fiscal responsibility in preparing the budget, resulting in 3.3% across-the-board growth over the current budget.

The budget plan does not call for any major tax hikes. It does make use of $1.3 billion in new one-time or recurring revenues, including legalization of online Lottery sales and redirection of money that would otherwise automatically be stashed into savings.

Emergency shelter system spending

The House budget earmarks $325 million for the emergency assistance shelter system, with $175 million from a special transitional escrow fund. The cost estimates project spending to be almost $1 billion.

“Given the ebb and flow, we’re not sure what the end numbers will be,” Mariano said.

The House figure comes at a time when talks are ongoing on additional money to fund the shelter system for the remainder of this fiscal year.

While the House proposed $245 million in additional spending to support the system through June 30, both the governor’s plan and the Senate suggest allocating the $800 million in the state's transitional escrow fund account, a combination of money from the American Rescue Plan Act and other revenue, to support the emergency shelter system through next year.

“We hope Washington at some point in time will find an (immigration) policy that works,” Mariano said.

The consensus state tax collection revenue is anticipated to be $40.2 billion next year, plus $4.5 billion from the 4% surtax on incomes over $1 million. Other sources of revenue include interest on investments (the state has an $8 billion rainy day fund, projected to grow to $9 billion that generates considerable interest). Money from the state sales tax ($2.8 billion) is earmarked for the MBTA.

Education funding

School districts would share more than $6.8 billion in Chapter 70 funding, which meets the state’s commitment to the Student Opportunity Act, passed in 2019. Additional local aid school funding — including charter school aid, regional school transportation and transportation of homeless students — would bring the total state spending on K-12 schools to more than $9 billion.

That would represent $308.4 million more than the state allocated for the previous fiscal year.

The budget would use $190 million in revenue from the so-called millionaire's tax to provide universal free school meals, $175 million to support child care and early education providers, $80 million more to provide financial aid for college students, and $54 million for the governor’s free community college and early literacy programs.

