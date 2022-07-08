New House of Commons Seat Allocation

GATINEAU, QC, July 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Following the adoption of An Act to amend the Constitution Act, 1867 (electoral representation) on June 23, 2022, the Chief Electoral Officer of Canada, Stéphane Perrault, announced today that the seat allocation for each province and territory will be as follows: British Columbia, 43; Alberta, 37; Saskatchewan, 14; Manitoba, 14; Ontario, 122; Quebec, 78; New Brunswick, 10; Nova Scotia, 11; Prince Edward Island, 4; Newfoundland and Labrador, 7; Yukon, 1; the Northwest Territories, 1; and Nunavut, 1.

The Act amends subsection 51(1) of the Constitution Act, 1867, and, as such, the representation formula, which determines the number of members of Parliament (MPs) to be assigned to each province. The new legislation ensures that every province retains, as a minimum, the same number of MPs that it had assigned during the 43rd Parliament.

Quick facts about Redistribution 2022

The number of House of Commons seats is recalculated after each 10-year census to account for changes in Canada's population. The calculation is completed by the Chief Electoral Officer, using the population estimates provided by the Chief Statistician of Canada and the formula found in the Constitution.

Known as the "redistribution of federal electoral districts," this process began in February 2022, with the release of the 2021 Census population numbers by Statistics Canada. The work is led by independent and non-partisan commissions established in each of the 10 provinces.

The procedures for carrying out the redistribution of federal electoral districts are set out in the Electoral Boundaries Readjustment Act. For more information about this process, visit elections.ca or redecoupage-redistribution-2022.ca.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

