House fire uncovers secret pot plant grow site, troopers say

Nov. 17—BEAVERDALE, Pa. — A Beaverdale man faces drug charges, accused of growing marijuana, after firefighters discovered plants while fighting a house fire, authorities said.

State police charged Jesse Joseph George, 32, of the 700 block of Washington Avenue, with a felony count of drug manufacturing and delivery and one misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.

According to a complaint affidavit, firefighters were called to a structure fire in Summerhill Township at 3:26 a.m. Thursday.

Firefighters who extinguished the blaze allegedly found a "marijuana grow site."

Troopers allegedly found a burned area around several plants on the second floor.

George allegedly told troopers the fire started from a faulty connection between the "grow lights" and the wiring for the house.

George allegedly said he is cultivating about 20 marijuana plants. He said several marijuana plants had been "dried out" and that he was waiting to "trim them," the affidavit said.

Troopers also seized 30 grams of marijuana and eight grams of hashish, the affidavit said.

George was arraigned by on-call District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco, and freed on bond.