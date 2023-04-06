House Group Opens Villa Denver, a Tapas Bar and Refined Bottle Service Lounge with Live Music and a Welcoming House Party Atmosphere

Designed to feel like home, Villa Denver welcomes all house guests to gather in the vibrant ambiance of a Spanish Villa to be spoiled by imaginative bottle service, expertly crafted table-side cocktails, locally sourced chef-tasting tapas, and live music performances.

DENVER, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- House Group is pleased to announce the public Grand Opening celebration of Villa Denver on Friday and Saturday, May 5th and 6th. This refined hospitality concept is a live music lounge and tapas bar that features expertly crafted table-side cocktails and an imaginative bottle service experience.

Villa will be the first bottle service lounge in Denver to offer exotic mixers and craft cocktails, table-side performances and presentations, an "At Your Service" order button, an exclusive Powder Room, hot and fresh tapas upon arrival, and a dedicated hospitality team for a truly spoiled experience.

To elevate the experience for all House Guests, Villa Denver will offer tableside mixology service featuring select artisan-crafted drinks, in addition to a full-service bar. Villa will also offer a wide array of mocktails featuring fresh-squeezed juices and premium ingredients.

"Villa Denver promises an experience where every patron is a cherished House Guest," say co-founders Andy Mora and Johnny Christmas. "People pay good money to go out, and we believe they deserve a highly personalized and welcoming experience. Villa Denver is committed to excellence in service and a premium experience for all Guests of Honor."

Denver's own Executive Chef Toby Prout leads the cuisine, fusing his Latin American influence with a modern eclectic twist. As a celebrated chef in the city, Toby has earned a loyal following of fans who appreciate his innovative culinary expertise.

The menu at Villa boasts a curated selection of chef-tasting tapas designed to be shared and updated seasonally with locally sourced ingredients. The tasting menu pairs tapas with craft cocktails for unique experiences.

Villa Denver's entertainment calendar features house music DJ collaborations with live funk and jazz instrumentals and other Denver music collectives.

Featured music collaborations:

May 5th

Borham Lee (of Break Science, Pretty Lights, and BTTRFLY Quintet) and friends Will Gains (bass), Jordan Hemby (drums), and Nelli (DJ)

May 6th

Clone_B (Bordas Brothers) ft. Clark Smith (saxophone) and RichMusiq (Bass)

Grand Opening weekend hours:

4 p.m. - 2 a.m. Living Room

10 p.m. - 2 a.m. Parlor Room

For members of the media and House Guests, Villa Denver is hosting an invitation-only housewarming party on Saturday, April 29th, featuring fusion tapas, exotic cocktails, fresh mocktails, and live music by Charismafunk – DJ Charisma ft. Miles Lujan (Motet) on trumpet and Gino Moriano on percussion.

About Villa Denver:

Villa Denver is a tapas bar and refined music lounge that delivers an imaginative bottle service experience for guests who desire to be spoiled. Featuring exotic table-side cocktails, fusion tapas, and dynamic live music & DJ collaborations, Villa Denver offers a welcoming house party atmosphere for an unforgettable night out.

Villa Denver's founders, Andy Mora, Johnny Christmas, and Brandon Jundt, bring unmatched expertise in managing elite food, beverage, and entertainment concepts to the vibrant nightlife in Denver with over 20 years of combined experience. The design and building renovations for Villa Denver, which beautifully highlight this unique space in the city, were led by Chris Szafranski from ZDevelopment.

Villa Denver is located at 1416 Market St. Denver, CO 80202, and can be contacted at (720) 994-8994 for information, reservations, and bottle service.

Follow Villa Denver on social media at @villadenverco

