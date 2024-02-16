This house made from rocks and recycled bottles is for sale. Zillow Gone Wild fans loved it

Outside view in a unique home made out of recycled bottles and rocks at 1800 N Camino Altar, Tucson, Arizona, is for sale. It is listed by Holly Greenhalgh of Coldwell Banker Realty for $432,500, and was recently featured on Zillow Gone Wild.

This unique home in the foothills of Tucson, Arizona earned itself a 14 out of 10 rating on "Zillow Gone Wild" for its walls made of glass bottles.

The abode at 1800 N Camino Altar is listed for $432,500 by Holly Greenhalgh of Coldwell Banker Realty. She said representing the home has been "a discovery each day and week that passes," in a statement emailed to USA TODAY.

According to the listing on Zillow, the home is a "timeless structure, insulated by thousands of glass bottles of various array creating a colorful glow, nestled between stones and full-sized wooden beams at the ceiling."

More: Climate and change? Warm weather, cost of living driving Americans on the move, study shows

Kitchen in a unique home made out of recycled bottles and rocks at 1800 N Camino Altar, Tucson, Arizona, is for sale. It is listed by Holly Greenhalgh of Coldwell Banker Realty for $432,500, and was recently featured on Zillow Gone Wild.

Reading alcove in a unique home made out of recycled bottles and rocks at 1800 N Camino Altar, Tucson, Arizona, is for sale. It is listed by Holly Greenhalgh of Coldwell Banker Realty for $432,500, and was recently featured on Zillow Gone Wild.

Couple built home with no blueprint or design experience

Living area in a unique home made out of recycled bottles and rocks at 1800 N Camino Altar, Tucson, Arizona, is for sale. It is listed by Holly Greenhalgh of Coldwell Banker Realty for $432,500, and was recently featured on Zillow Gone Wild.

Bathroom in a unique home made out of recycled bottles and rocks at 1800 N Camino Altar, Tucson, Arizona, is for sale. It is listed by Holly Greenhalgh of Coldwell Banker Realty for $432,500, and was recently featured on Zillow Gone Wild.

Greenhalgh said the builders wanted to create a home that wouldn't disrupt the desert landscape and use materials that would last a long time.

According to the Arizona Daily Star, Theodore and Meletis Bryson used bottles and mixed mortar to build the unique home in the 1960s, starting with the carport. They slowly continued picking up bottles otherwise discarded to continue with the rest of the structure, though they had no design, measurement or plan to speak of, the Star reported.

Bathroom in a unique home made out of recycled bottles and rocks at 1800 N Camino Altar, Tucson, Arizona, is for sale. It is listed by Holly Greenhalgh of Coldwell Banker Realty for $432,500, and was recently featured on Zillow Gone Wild.

“We didn’t have any construction experience,” the late Theodore Bryson said to a local paper at the time. “When we started, we even had to ask how to mix cement.”

The home, which was listed in January 2024, has three bedrooms, a full bathroom and a half bathroom.

“The bottles keep the house really comfortable," Bryson told the Star. "Insulation is basically air pockets and what has more air than an empty bottle?"

Greenhalgh said the home was sold to Dolores Duccomun in 1986, and her daughter is the current owner today.

Outdoor area in a unique home made out of recycled bottles and rocks at 1800 N Camino Altar, Tucson, Arizona, is for sale. It is listed by Holly Greenhalgh of Coldwell Banker Realty for $432,500, and was recently featured on Zillow Gone Wild.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tucson, Arizona house made out of bottles for sale: See photos