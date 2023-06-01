House price drop deepens in May - latest updates

Nationwide has revealed its latest monthly index on UK house prices - Toby Melville/PA Wire

House prices have slumped 3.4pc over the last year as expected increases in interest rates weigh on the market.

The sharp decline from a 2.7pc annual fall in April comes as the Bank of England is forecast to raise interest rates to 5.5pc by the end of the year, amid rising core inflation in the UK.

House prices unexpectedly fell for the eighth time in nine months in May, throwing doubts on the stability of the property market.

Property prices edged down 0.1pc compared with April, according to the lender Nationwide, with the average property now worth £260,736.

Prices had ticked up by 0.4pc in April after seven consecutive months of decline previously and are down 4pc compared with the most recent peak in August 2022.

Nationwide’s chief economist Robert Gardner said “headwinds to the housing market look set to strengthen in the near term”.

Andrew Wishart, senior property economist at Capital Economics, warned: “We suspect that the stabilisation in prices over the last couple of months will soon give way to renewed falls.”

FTSE 100 gains amid hopes Fed will pause rate rises

The FTSE 100 has edged up, tracking an improvement in global mood as investors were relieved that the US debt ceiling bill successfully passed through the House of Representatives.

The blue-chip index was up 0.5pc as hopes of the Federal Reserve pausing rate increases further soothed the mood.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 has managed a 0.3pc gain, weighed down by a 11.1pc drop in Dr Martens as it also posted a slump in annual profit, citing higher investments to tackle supply chain and operational snags.

AstraZeneca added 0.7pc after the drug maker said a combination of its cancer drug Lynparza and abiraterone has been approved in the U.S. for the treatment of a type of prostate cancer.

The broader healthcare sector rose 0.4pc.

Pennon Group slid as much as 2.3pc after posting a sharp drop in annual profit due to extreme weather patterns and increased costs.

British Land demoted from FTSE 100

After more than 20 years, British Land’s time in the prestigious FTSE 100 index is coming to an end, falling victim to the turmoil rising interest rates are causing in the commercial property market.

The company, whose City of London tenants include UBS and TP ICAP Group, will be demoted to the FTSE 250 index and replaced by engineering company IMI Plc, according to a statement from London Stock Exchange Group Plc’s FTSE Russell unit.

It also means Ocado, whose shares have fallen as the cost-of-living crisis squeezes its customers, has narrowly avoided demotion.

Shares in British Land have fallen 35pc over the past year, reducing the group’s market value to £3.2bn, down from a peak of £9bn in 2015.

BAE Systems begins £500m share buyback programme

BAE Systems has confirmed it will begin its third batch of share buybacks aimed at boosting returns for shareholders.

The defence giant will repurchase up to £500m of shares by July 24 next year, having completed two previous programmes in November last year and on May 16.

BAE Systems - Jon Super

Markets open higher after US debt deal

The FTSE 100 has opened higher after the House of Representatives approved plans to temporarily remove the US debt ceiling, removing the risk of a default on the debts of the world’s largest economy.

The blue-chip index climbed 0.4pc to 7,476.82 while the midcap FTSE 250 lifted 0.1pc to 18,738.07.

'Renewed fall in house prices is likely,' warn economists

Andrew Wishart, senior property economist at Capital Economics, issued a warning for the property market as mortgage rates head higher amid expectations of interest rates hitting 5.5pc by the end of the year. He said:

We suspect that the stabilisation in prices over the last couple of months will soon give way to renewed falls. The stabilisation in house prices was always fragile given affordability is still very stretched by historical standards. The upward revision in interest rate expectations due to stronger-than-expected inflation in April means that the average mortgage rate will jump from around 4.3pc to over 5pc imminently and to around 5.7pc by early 2024. That is the same level as last autumn which suggests a renewed fall in house prices is likely. We think that prices will eventually drop by a further 8pc on top of the 4pc decline to date.

AutoTrader revs up profits even as listings shrink

Online car marketplace Auto Trader has notched up higher annual profits and revenues despite ongoing shortages of new motors.

The group reported a 2pc rise in pre-tax profits to £293.6m for the year to March 31, while revenues jumped 16pc to £500.2m and were 9pc higher in its core Auto Trader business.

It said soaring demand saw cars sell faster than at any time since its flotation eight years ago, which held back the number of vehicles listed on Auto Trader.

The car market was also impacted by a year of severe supply woes, which saw the group’s listings for new cars drop to 25,000 on average from 29,000 the previous year.

Used car stock increased 3pc over the year, but was still 35,000 cars lower than pre-pandemic levels, with the new car supply issues leading to a jump in demand for used vehicles.

Dr Martens tops £1bn in revenue

Boot and shoe seller Dr Martens has said that it has surpassed revenues of £1bn for the first time, but reported a significant drop in profits.

The company said its profit had been hit by slower revenue growth, investment in new shops and a multimillion-pound hit from issues at a Los Angeles warehouse.

Pre-tax profit dropped 26pc to £159.4m, the business said, while revenue was up 10pc to just over £1bn.

Dr Martens - REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

'The rest of 2023 now looks uncertain'

The property market has firmly blamed inflation for the downturn in house prices last month.

Rohit Kohli, director at Romsey-based mortgage broker The Mortgage Stop, said: “May was a solid month overall but, after the latest inflation data, ended on a mad note. The rest of 2023 now looks uncertain”

Kundan Bhaduri, director of London-based property developer The Kushman Group, said: “May was moving along nicely until last week’s inflation data rattled the mortgage market, prompting lenders to withdraw and increase rates across the board.”

James Forrester, managing director of Birmingham estate agent Barrows and Forrester, said: “The market has continued to tread water where the current rate of house price growth is concerned and with a further hike to interest rates likely this month, we can expect this subdued performance to remain over the coming months.”

However, not everyone was doom and gloom.

Matt Thompson, head of sales at Chestertons, said: “May was a positive month for sellers as we witnessed an evident increase in buyer enquiries and actual offers being made.

“This boost in activity has been the avalanche effect of the month of March marking the beginning of spring, which is known as the busiest season and sees more house hunters entering the market throughout April and May.”

Housing market faces 'relatively soft landing'

Despite the concern about interest rates impacting mortgage costs, the outlook for the property market remains a fairly positive one for Nationwide.

Chief economist Robert Gardner added:

Nevertheless, in our view a relatively soft landing remains the most likely outcome since labour market conditions remain solid and household balance sheets appear in relatively good shape. While activity is likely to remain subdued in the near term, healthy rates of nominal income growth, together with modestly lower house prices, should help to improve housing affordability over time, especially if mortgage rates moderate once Bank Rate peaks.

Higher rates to 'exert renewed upward pressure' on mortgages

After releasing the latest house price data, Nationwide’s chief economist Robert Gardner said:

Following tentative signs of improvement in April, annual house price growth softened again in May, falling back to -3.4pc (from -2.7pc in April). However, this largely reflects base effects with prices broadly flat over the month after taking account of seasonal effects. Average prices remain 4pc below their August 2022 peak. Recent Bank of England data had shown some signs of recovery in housing market activity, although the number of mortgages approved for house purchase in March was still around 20pc below pre-pandemic levels. Moreover, headwinds to the housing market look set to strengthen in the near term. While consumer price inflation did slow in April, it was a much smaller decline than most analysts had expected. As a result, investors’ expectations for the future path of Bank Rate increased noticeably in late May, suggesting it could peak at c5.5pc, well above the 4.5pc peak that was priced in around late March. Furthermore, rates are also projected to remain higher for longer. If maintained, this is likely to exert renewed upward pressure on mortgage rates, which had been trending down after spiking in the wake of the mini-Budget in September last year.

Good morning

The annual fall in house prices worsened last month as the Bank of England is expected to increase interest rates over the course of the year.

Prices had slumped 3.4pc annually in May, compared to a fall of 2.7pc in April, according to Nationwide.

Property prices edged down 0.1pc last month compared with April, with the average property now worth £260,736.

What happened overnight

The House of Representatives has overwhelmingly voted to suspend the debt ceiling limit, averting a catastrophic default and allowing Joe Biden to breathe a sigh of relief.

The deal – hammered out by the US president and the Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy – will now move to the Senate, where it is virtually certain to be approved.

Asian benchmarks were mostly higher after the approval of the debt ceiling and budget cuts package, avoiding a default crisis.

But the enthusiasm was muted by worries about the Chinese economy after disappointing recent data on a recovery in the world’s second largest economy, and a key driver of regional growth.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.3pc to 30,976.43. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.3pc to 7,109.40.

South Korea’s Kospi quickly lost early gains to dip 0.4pc to 2,567.86. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 0.8% to 18,381.63, while the Shanghai Composite added 0.4pc to 3,216.86.

Wall Street stocks retreated Wednesday as markets awaited the congressional vote. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 0.4pc at 34,908.27.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.6pc to 4,179.83, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index also dropped 0.6pc to 12,935.29.

