House price growth weakest in three and a half years - latest updates

House prices inched upwards for a third straight month in March, according to an influential index, but the rate of annual growth was the weakest in nearly three-and-a-half years.

The average sale price stood at £287,880 last month, a rise of 0.8pc from £285,476 in February, according to lender Halifax.

However, this increase was slower than the 1.2pc recorded in February.

The annual rate of house price growth slowed to 1.6pc, down from 2.1pc record the previous month and the lowest since October 2019.

It comes as rival lender Nationwide said house prices have fallen by 3.1pc in the biggest annual decline since July 2009.

The building society said property values recorded a monthly decline of 0.8pc between February and March, marking the seventh consecutive drop.

Shell to increase gas production despite falling prices

Energy giant Shell expects to increase the amount of gas it produces in the first quarter of the year and will pack more ships with liquid gas thanks to developments in Australia.

The business said it expects to produce between 930,000 and 970,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day from its integrated gas division in the three months, up from 917,000 barrels in the last three months of 2022.

It also expects to load ships with between seven and 7.4m tonnes of liquid natural gas (LNG) during the quarter, an increase from 6.8m tonnes in the previous three months.

This is due largely to more of the gas flowing through two sites in Australia, Shell said.

The move comes despite a more than 40pc fall in the price of liquified natural gas this year after nations built up supplies.

Robert Walter warns of slow start to the year

Recruitment agency Robert Walters has reported a "slower start" to the current year as global economic uncertainty impacted company hiring.

The firm said total net fee income increased by 4pc to £102.4 million over the first three months of 2023, compared with the same period last year.

It highlighted that this included a benefit from currency exchange rates.

Robert Walters, which employs more than 4,400 staff across 31 countries, said its performance included a 9pc decline in income in the UK amid "muted" activity in London and the regions.

Chief executive Robert Walters said "the market uncertainty we experienced in the latter stages of last year has tipped over into the first quarter of 2023".

He added that a "return of confidence to the Chinese economy, a stabilisation of the technology sector and a continued decline in inflation should have a positive effect on the global outlook".

House prices going through 'period of correction,' say agents

What happens to house prices will depend on consumer confidence in the months ahead, according to property experts.

Adam Smith, director at Northampton-based mortgage broker Alfa Mortgages said inflation and levels of uncertainty around interest rates will play their part.

He said: "A decline in consumer confidence could lead to a sharper decrease in the value of UK bricks and mortar, but the extent of this remains uncertain and is the million-dollar question on everyone's mind."

Jamie Minors, managing director at Norwich-based estate agents, Minors & Brady said house prices are still going through a "period of correction".

He added: "With mortgage rates steadily reducing and consumer confidence returning after the disastrous Kwarteng/Truss administration, we are seeing strong levels of demand matching good levels of supply.

"Unemployment is still incredibly low, so as long as mortgage rates don't suddenly rise and people still have their jobs, buyers will continue to purchase, resulting in prices holding without further big reductions and a rally upwards in 2024."

Chris Barry, director at Gloucester-based conveyancer Thomas Legal said he believes house prices "should remain fairly steady throughout 2023".

He said: "Though demand levels dropped following the mini-Budget, the latest base rate rise may be one of the last for a while, which has increased confidence."

Continued slowdown expected this year, warns Halifax

Predicting exactly where house prices go next is more difficult, according Halifax Mortgages director Kim Kinnaird. She said:

While the increased cost of living continues to put significant pressure on personal finances, the likely drop in energy prices – and inflation more generally – in the coming months should offer a little more headroom in household budgets. While the path for interest rates is uncertain, mortgage costs are unlikely to get significantly cheaper in the short-term and the performance of the housing market will continue to reflect these new norms of higher borrowing costs and lower demand. Therefore, we still expect to see a continued slowdown through this year.

Housing market stabilised by easing mortgage rates, says Halifax

House prices rose in all UK nations and regions last month, though the annual rate of growth continued to slow in most areas.

The figures show property values across the country increasing for a third straight month, after four months of declines following the spike in mortgage costs caused by Liz Truss' ill-fated mini-Budget.

Kim Kinnaird, director at Halifax Mortgages, said:

The principal factor behind this improved picture has been an easing of mortgage rates. The sudden spike in borrowing costs that we saw in November and December has now been largely reversed, and while rates remain much higher than the average of the last decade, across the industry a typical five-year fixed rate deal

(75pc LTV) is down by more than 100 basis points over the last few months. It's also important to recognise that the labour market, a key indicator for house prices, remains strong, with unemployment at a historical low of 3.7pc, and pay growth continues to look robust.

House price growth down dramatically from June peak

Average house prices increased by 0.8pc in March, following a 1.2pc rise in February, according to Halifax.

The annual rate of house price growth slowed to 1.6pc, according to the index, its weakest growth rate in three and a half years and a dramatic fall from the peak in June last year of 12.5pc.

This took the typical UK property price to £287,880.

Kim Kinnaird, director at Halifax Mortgages, said:

Overall these latest figures continue to suggest relative stability in the housing market at the start of 2023 and align with many other recent industry surveys and data. This has been characterised by a partial recovery in activity and transactions, especially when compared to the significant drops seen at the end of last year, with latest Bank of England data showing mortgage approvals rising for the first time in six months.

House price growth was at its weakest annually since October 2019, according to lender Halifax.

It said the average sale price stood at £287,880 last month, with was 0.8pc up on February but only a 1.6pc annual gain.

It comes as rival lender Nationwide said house prices have fallen by 3.1pc in the biggest annual decline since July 2009.

What happened overnight

Asian stocks sank while bonds and safe-haven currencies increased as mounting evidence of a US slowdown fuelled worries about a possible global recession.

Equity investors were inclined to take money off the table after recent strong gains and with many global markets heading into a holiday for Good Friday, when potentially pivotal US monthly payrolls data is due.

Japan's Nikkei fell 1.3pc, making it the region's worst performing major market alongside South Korea's Kospi , which sank the same amount.

Chinese blue chips eased 0.4pc. Hong Kong's Hang Seng sagged 0.4pc, with tech shares on the index down 1pc.

Wall Street stocks delivered a mixed performance on Wednesday following the latest signals that the Federal Reserve could pause interest rate increases in response to a slowing US economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.2pc to close at 33,482.72.

However, the broad-based S&P 500 finished 0.3pc lower at 4,090.38, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.1pc to 11,996.86.

The price of US Treasuries rose, pushing down yields as weaker-than-expected reports highlighted a slowdown in the US jobs market and services sector, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve could soon loosen monetary policy.

The 10-year yield dropped by as much as eight basis points, falling to a low of 3.26pc. It is the benchmark bond's lowest level since mid-September.