The house price ‘Hail Mary’ that could boost Sunak’s election hopes

Rishi Sunak’s electoral prospects may get a boost as the UK property downturn ends - LEE SMITH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The outlook for Britain’s housing market is on the brink of a sea change, as the outlook improves just in time for the general election.

Rising wages, falling inflation and easing mortgage rates have prompted a wave of analysts to upgrade their house price forecasts for the coming year, as the latest downturn nears its end.

According to Nationwide’s seasonally adjusted index, UK house prices have tumbled by more than 4pc since August 2022.

While they have a little further to fall in the coming months, they should start to recover from the spring, says Deutsche Bank’s UK chief economist Sanjay Raja.

“Lower rate expectations should entice buyers back into the market,” he says. “We are expecting a 2pc pick-up in house prices from Q2 onwards to the end of the year.”

Capital Economics now expects price growth of 3pc this year, having previously forecast a 1.5pc drop.

Pantheon Macroeconomics has also forecast that house prices will rise by 5pc between April and December this year.

Faster-than-expected drops in inflation mean analysts expect much earlier interest rate cuts from the Bank of England.

This optimism has fuelled a mortgage price war as lenders jump on the prospect of lower borrowing costs.

This has already driven average mortgage rates to a six-month low, as Capital Economics expects average two-year fixed rates to plateau at 4.6pc over the next six months before falling to 3.8pc by the end of the year.

This in turn will boost affordability as buyers will see their savings stretch further.

In October, a typical two-person household had to commit 28pc of their combined disposable income to monthly mortgage payments, far above the 20pc average through the 2010s, according to Pantheon.

However, it said this will soon drop to 25pc as rates fall, clearing the way for more people to move house.

Buyer demand in the first week of January was up 10pc year-on-year, according to property website Zoopla.

Capital Economics has revised its forecasts for mortgage approvals this year from 600,000 to 740,000.

Lucian Cook, director of residential research at Savills, says: “Increasingly it looks like 2024 is going to be quite a savvy time to buy, provided you can find the deposit and get competitive mortgage finance.”

The improving outlook could provide a boost for Rishi Sunak in his battle against Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer.

“Rising prices and improving activity on the back of lower mortgage rates should be positive for the Government,” says Andrew Wishart, who runs the housing service at Capital Economics.

The timing is key to the Prime Minister’s plan to hold a general election in the autumn rather than spring, as households will feel better off as the year wears on.

Rising house prices will also boost consumer confidence, says Paul Cheshire, emeritus professor at the London School of Economics: “There does appear to be a wealth effect when people’s housing valuations go up.”

Growth across the wider economy will also emerge as lower mortgage rates reduce the burden on homeowners coming to the end of fixed-rate deals.

Previously, Goldman Sachs expected mortgage borrowers would have to pay an extra £30bn in mortgage interest by the end of 2025 as homeowners refinanced.

Now, lower rates mean this burden will drop by more than a third to £19bn.

In turn, Goldman says there will be less drag on growth. The investment bank has revised up its expectation for real GDP growth this year from 0.5pc to 0.6pc, while it now expects growth of 1.3pc in 2025, up from previous predictions of 1pc.

Housebuilding, which has dropped off significantly during the downturn, is also likely to rise if prices and purchases increase, adds Andrew Goodwin, chief UK economist at Oxford Economics.

However, there is a flip side to a housing market recovery, as Cheshire says rising property prices could create more discontent among the young.

The wealth effect from a stronger housing market will be limited to homeowners, which means it will be heavily weighted in favour of those aged over 45, he says: “I can see it going either way. Yes, older house owners will be happy, but younger renters will be more fed up.”

The affordability boost from lower mortgage rates could also be lost if house prices climb quickly.

A former government adviser says: “Some people have a 1990s mindset that house prices going down is bad but it is actually quite a lot more nuanced now.

“These days most people, particularly if they have large amounts of equity and children, don’t really care if prices go down a bit and many of them actually welcome it.

“They’re so worried about their kids being able to afford a family home that a small fall would be welcomed.”

