Russian rouble sinks as Putin hit by falling oil prices - latest updates

Vladimir Putin acknowledged a problem with the value of the rouble this week

The Russian rouble has dropped past 101 to the dollar to its lowest level since August as falling oil prices impact Vladimir Putin’s regime.

The rouble has fallen 0.6pc against the dollar having earlier touched 101.50, its weakest since August 14.

It has fallen 0.7pc against sterling to nearly 123 to the pound, and was 0.7pc softer against the euro at 106.46.

The rouble’s last tumble into triple digits in August led the Bank of Russia to make an emergency 350 basis-point rate hike to 12pc. It has since raised rates again to 13pc.

The Kremlin said there was no cause for concern. President Vladimir Putin on Thursday acknowledged the rouble’s weakening as a problem, but also extolled the economy’s resilience against Western sanctions imposed over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

It comes as Moscow today said it had lifted a ban on pipeline diesel exports via ports, removing the bulk of restrictions installed on September 21.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, has fallen 13pc toward $84 since last Thursday - a fall of more than $13 per barrel and near its lowest since late August.

10:21 AM BST

Oil on track for worst week in 17 months

Oil is on track for its largest weekly fall in 17 months amid worries over the global economy as it adjusts to high interest rates.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, has already fallen nearly 11.9pc so far this week, putting it on track for its worst performance since May last year.

It has fallen 0.1pc today below $84 a barrel. US-produced West Texas Intermediate is also down 0.1pc at just above $82.

Crude’s sell-off has been fuelled in part by a rally in the US dollar, which is making commodities more expensive for most buyers.

In addition, the rapid and marked jump in bond yields threatens to undercut economic growth by raising borrowing costs for consumers and companies, potentially harming energy consumption.

Oil’s near-term outlook will be shaped by the monthly US payrolls data out at 1.30pm UK time. The strength of the figure will influence expectations for the next steps from the Federal Reserve, which has been hiking rates to quell inflation.

10:00 AM BST

Bond markets steady ahead of US jobs data

The bond market has been calmer today after a pause in a relentless sell-off amid worries that interest rates will stay higher for longer.

Ten-year US Treasury yields were steady at 4.74pc after climbing 55 basis points in a five-week-long rout that has dragged on bond markets and appetite for risk-taking worldwide.

The benchmark 10-year UK gilt yield was up two basis points to 4.56pc while the coupon on 10-year German bunds had risen slightly to 2.89pc.

The gentle ticking up of yields allowed shares to edge up as investors hoped for a subdued number in US payrolls data released this afternoon.

The FTSE 100 and CAC 40 in Paris have gained 0.3pc in early trading while the DAX index in Frankfurt has risen 0.5pc.

The firmer dollar was heading for a 12-week winning streak after hitting its highest level in about 11 months on Tuesday.

09:41 AM BST

NS&I withdraws 'best buy' bonds paying 6.2pc

NS&I has withdrawn one-year bonds paying 6.2pc interest from sale, after nearly a quarter of a million savers snapped them up in just over five weeks.

Launched on August 30, NS&I’s Guaranteed Growth Bonds and Guaranteed Income Bonds pay 6.2pc AER (annual equivalent rate), fixed for a year.

The bonds have been sitting at the top of “best buy” tables, but NS&I said that, as of Friday, the bonds are no longer on general sale.

Postal applications received for a reasonable period will be honoured, it added.

Since going on sale, more than 225,000 customers have benefited from the highest-ever interest rate offered for the products since launch in 2008.

With more than 24 million customers, NS&I is backed by the Treasury, so there is a 100pc guarantee on all money invested.

In withdrawing the bonds from general sale, NS&I said it remains on track to meet its net financing target for 2023-24.

09:28 AM BST

Gas prices on track for weekly loss

Gas prices are heading for a weekly loss amid high stockpiles and warm October weather.

Dutch front-month futures, the continent’s benchmark, were down more than 10pc for the week - the biggest such decline since July.

Storage facilities are more than 96pc full and Europe is heading into autumn and winter with temperatures well above average for the time of year.

However, prices have fluctuated today as union members at plants in Australia decide whether to resume strike action.

Prices were last up 1.9pc to nearly €37 per megawatt hour.

09:02 AM BST

Ashley extends reach as he ups stake in Boohoo

Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group has increased its stake in online fashion retailer Boohoo as the retail tycoon’s asset buying spree continues.

Frasers has increased its stake in the company from 10.4pc to 13.4pc.

In the last few months alone, Frasers has added large stakes in electricals giant Curry’s, its online counterpart AO World and Boohoo’s arch-nemesis Asos to a list of meaningful investments that includes German fashion designer Hugo Boss, Manchester-based clothing label N Brown, luxury handbag brand Mulberry and even a sliver of retail royalty Next.

The share prices of both Boohoo and Asos are down more than 90pc from their pandemic highs.

Boohoo shares have increased 0.9pc today.

Frasers Group has increased its stake in Boohoo

08:40 AM BST

Independent inquiry to assess air traffic control meltdown

An independent review into the August bank holiday air traffic control (ATC) meltdown will consider the cost to airlines, regulator the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said.

There was major disruption to flights across UK airports on August 28 after ATC provider National Air Traffic Services (Nats) suffered a technical glitch while processing a flight plan.

The combined cost to airlines in providing refunds, re-bookings, hotel rooms and refreshments to affected passengers has been estimated at around £100m by industry body the International Air Transport Association (Iata).

Airlines such as Ryanair have called for Nats to be liable for the cost of disruption it causes. The CAA said its review will consider “airline and airport costs”.

It will analyse the causes, response and lessons for the future from the August 28 incident.

The inquiry will be led by Jeff Halliwell, who has served as a chief executive and non-executive director in roles across the private and public sector.

A final report into the ATC failure with recommendations will be provided to the CAA and the Secretary of State for Transport before publication.

Heathrow Airport on August 28 when an air traffic control failure caused widespread disruption - NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

08:23 AM BST

FTSE 100 gains ahead of US jobs figures

UK shares opened higher at the end of a turbulent week, as investors awaited the monthly US jobs report for more clues on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate trajectory.

The blue-chip index FTSE 100 rose 0.4pc, while the mid-cap index added 0.6pc.

Soaring government bond yields on expectations of higher interest rates have roiled equity markets this week, putting both the indexes on track for their worst week in seven.

Following a mixed jobs reports earlier this week, focus would now be on the more comprehensive September US non-farm payrolls data, due at 1.30pm UK time, for clues on whether the Fed would keep rates higher for longer.

Metro Bank rose 7.6pc after touching a record low on Thursday on reports that the mid-sized lender was exploring options to raise as much as £600m in debt and equity.

Shares of J D Wetherspoon gained 1.9pc, after the pub group posted higher sales in the first nine weeks of its financial year on strong demand.

Shell gained 1pc after it revealed that trading in its gas division is set to be higher over the past three months compared to the previous quarter.

08:16 AM BST

Buyers given 'more choice and headroom to haggle'

The housing sector has become a buyers’ market according to industry experts.

Iain McKenzie, chief executive of the Guild of Property Professionals, said: “While the recent unexpected decision by the Bank of England to maintain the base rate at 5.25pc will be a relief for mortgage-dependent buyers, this rate is still significantly higher than last year. This has led many potential buyers to adjust their expectations and hold firm during price negotiations with sellers.”

Nicky Stevenson, managing director at estate agent group Fine & Country, said: “The property market is offering a much stronger supply of homes than it did during 2021, when we saw frantic buying activity, and this is giving buyers much more choice and headroom to haggle - though it is also playing a part in pushing down prices during negotiations with sellers.”

Stephen Perkins, managing director at Norwich-based Yellow Brick Mortgages, added: “There are plenty of properties coming onto the market, but at the moment there are not as many buyers. Prospective buyers are keeping their powder dry, watching mortgage rates decrease and waiting for house prices to come down further to affordable levels. House prices are decreasing but not by enough to reignite interest from buyers.”

08:05 AM BST

UK markets open higher

The FTSE 100 has begun the day higher before a monthly US payrolls report which is forecast to show employers slowed hiring month, potentially easing pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates again.

The UK’s blue-chip index has risen 0.3pc to 7,476.56 as it was also boosted by an uptick in Shell shares, a heavyweight on the market.

The midcap FTSE 250 has risen 0.4pc to 17,661.04.

07:58 AM BST

Shell reveals stronger gas trading

Energy giant Shell has revealed that trading in its gas division is set to be higher over the past three months compared to the previous quarter.

It comes after the oil company missed expectations in July, with adjusted earnings more than halving during the second quarter compared to the same period a year ago.

Shell also said trading in its chemicals and products division will beat second-quarter levels.

The London-listed energy giant could pay up to $3.5bn (£2.9bn) in tax in the three months to the end of September, it revealed in a short update to shareholders.

Shell

07:54 AM BST

Wetherspoon back in profit as boss takes swipe at lockdowns

Pub giant JD Wetherspoon has swung back to a profit over the past year as its boss warned that the biggest threat to hospitality would be any return to lockdowns.

The company, which runs 826 pubs across the UK, recorded a £42.6m pre-tax profit for the year to July 30, jumping from a £30.4m pre-tax loss a year earlier.

It came after the company saw total sales rise by 10.6pc to £1.9bn for the year.

Wetherspoons said like-for-like sales grew by 12.7pc year-on-year, as it benefited from a significant rise in food sales, which increased by 17.7pc.

Chairman Tim Martin used the results to warn that “perhaps the biggest threat to the hospitality industry is the possibility of further lockdowns and restrictions”. He added:

Indeed, as some commentators have noted, lockdowns were not contemplated in the UK’s laboriously compiled prepandemic plans. It appears that these plans were jettisoned, early on in the pandemic, in favour of copying China’s lockdown approach - an example, perhaps, of Warren Buffett’s so-called “institutional imperative” - “everyone else has locked down, so we will, too”.

Wetherspoon has returned to profit as it boosted food sales - Rob Pinney/Getty Images

07:45 AM BST

House prices will fall another 5pc to 5pc, say economists

The rise in bond yields will keep mortgage costs high and lead to further falls in house prices, economists have warned.

Andrew Wishart, senior property economist at Capital Economics, said:

Looking ahead, the rise in long term-interest rates in financial markets has prevented the interest swap rates which fixed mortgage rates are based on from declining further. Therefore, we continue to think that mortgage rates will stay around their current high level until next summer. That will mean demand stays weak at the same time as the amount of homes up for sale is rising to more normal levels. The result will be further house price declines, of 5-6pc on top of the 5pc we have had already.

07:31 AM BST

Bank of England holding interest rates 'isn't going to have immediate impact'

Kate Steere, deputy editor and housing expert at personal finance comparison site finder.com, said:

Although Base Rate increases were finally paused last month, allowing the housing market some much-needed room to breathe, this isn’t going to have any immediate impact on house prices. As we can see from the figures released today. According to data released just last week, mortgage approvals have fallen to a six month low, which shows that affordability is still an issue despite lower house prices. It’s clear that higher mortgage rates are continuing to drag down buyer confidence for now. However, mortgage providers are beginning to lower some of their rate offerings, which alongside rising wages, is a positive sign for the housing market. I don’t expect there to be any significant upward trend in the near-future, but we might now start to see a gradual return of increased market activity, as buyers accept the new normal of higher interest rates and slowly begin to re-enter the market.

07:17 AM BST

Higher for longer interest rates to 'constrain demand' warns Halifax

Kim Kinnaird, director at Halifax Mortgages, warned the market is unlikely to receive a significant boost even as interest rates are unlikely to move much higher. She said:

With Base Rate now likely to be at or around its peak, we are seeing fixed rate mortgages deals ease back from recent highs. Wage growth also remains strong, which has helped with affordability, with the house price to income ratio now at its lowest level since June 2020 (6.2 in September vs 6.3 in August). Many economists and financial markets predict that Base Rate will remain higher for longer, with any significant

cuts appearing unlikely until inflation gets closer to the Bank of England’s 2pc target. Overall, these factors are likely to keep mortgage rates elevated in comparison to recent years, constraining buyer demand and putting downward pressure on house prices into next year.

07:11 AM BST

House prices fall but still above pre-pandemic levels

Average house prices fell for the sixth straight month on a monthly basis, although at a slower pace.

Average house price fell by 0.4pc in September, compared to 1.8pc in August according to the Halifax.

Rising mortgage costs have been blamed for the falls, although property prices are still up by 1pc since the Bank of England began increasing interest rates in December 2021.

The average house price remains more than £39,000 above pre-pandemic levels.

07:06 AM BST

Good morning

Annual average house prices suffered their largest fall since 2009 as buyers grappled with rising borrowing costs.

The average cost of a property dropped by 4.7pc in the year to September, according to the Halifax house price index, having declined by 4.5pc in the year to August. It was the fifth consecutive month of annual declines.

The fall comes despite the Bank of England holding interest rates steady last month at 5.25pc and means a typical home is worth £278,601, a drop of around £1,200 since last month.

Prices fell 0.4pc in September compared to the previous month, marking the sixth consecutive monthly decline.

Halifax Mortgages director Kim Kinnaird said: “Activity levels continue to look subdued compared to recent years, with industry data showing lower levels of new instructions to sell homes and agreed sales.

“Borrowing costs are the primary factor, given the impact of higher interest rates on mortgage affordability.

“Against this backdrop, homeowners inevitably become more realistic about their target selling price, reflecting what has increasingly become a buyer’s market.”

It comes as figures from Nationwide earlier this week indicated that house prices dropped for the eighth month in a row in the year to September, declining by 5.3pc. However, it said that prices were unchanged compared to August.

Figures from the Bank of England last week showed high borrowing costs pushed mortgage approvals to a six-month low of 45,400 in August.

What happened overnight

Asian shares mostly rose in cautious trading after Wall Street drifted to a quiet close amid worries about today’s incoming report on the US jobs market.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 0.3pc to 31,129.06. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.5pc to 6,906.96. South Korea’s Kospi edged up 0.3pc to 2,411.74. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 2.1pc to 17,418.95.

Markets in China were closed Friday for a holiday and will reopen on Monday.

Shares in Hong Kong jumped on strong buying of property and technology stocks that have seen sharp losses in recent trading sessions. However, troubled property developer China Evergrande’s shares were down 6.3pc.

A comprehensive report on the overall US job market is due later, and economists expect it to show hiring slowed to a pace of 163,000 jobs added in September from 187,000 in August.

Wall Street stocks closed lower on Thursday as pressure from the bond market also persisted.

The S&P 500 slipped 5.56 or 0.1pc to 4,258.19. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down by 9.98 points, or less than 0.1pc, to 33,119.57. The Nasdaq Composite dipped 16.18, or 0.1pc to 13,219.83.

The 10-year yield was at 4.71pc, down from 4.73pc late Wednesday.

