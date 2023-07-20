House prices predicted to fall 12pc with 'little prospect' of bounceback

Homeowners will not see their house prices bounce back - Bloomberg

House prices will not rebound after the slump because interest rates will still be higher than they have been for the last decade, economists have warned.

The value of UK homes will fall by 12pc from peak-to-trough by the end of 2024, according to S&P Global Ratings.

It warned that there was “little prospect” of a strong recovery as mortgage holders and buyers will continue to face higher real costs of borrowing “for the foreseeable future”.

UK house prices will fall by 6.6pc in 2023, and then by a further 4.9pc next year. After that, S&P expects the market will stagnate, with growth of just 1.4pc and 3pc across 2025 and 2026 respectively.

The worst of the pain of rate rises is still to come. As higher interest rates continue to flow into the mortgage market, hitting homeowners coming to the end of fixed rate deals, S&P warned the pressure “will intensify further”.

“There is still some time to go before mortgage pain reaches its peak,” it said.

The UK and Germany will see the biggest house price falls of the largest European economies – steeper than Sweden, where the larger share of variable rate mortgages mean values have fallen much more quickly. Here, S&P said house prices would fall by 11pc.

The outlook in the UK is worse because inflationary pressures have proved much more persistent than expected and the Bank of England has made much more aggressive interest rate rises than the European Central Bank.

06:14 PM BST

Wrapping up

That’s all from us today – thanks for following! We’ll be back tomorrow for more live updates.

05:58 PM BST

FTSE rallies as miners boost stocks

The FTSE 100 has seen its rally last another day as buoyant mining stocks gave the top index a boost.

It followed a surge in the fortunes of housebuilding stocks on Wednesday after a bigger-than-expected fall in UK inflation led financial markets to trim their bets on where interest rates could peak.

Mining giants including Anglo American, Antofagasta, and Glencore flew to the top of the blue-chip index today.

Experts said investors could be hopeful about expected stimulus to give China’s economy a boost, with miners likely to be key beneficiaries.

It follows data earlier in the week which showed worse-than-expected economic growth over the nation’s second quarter.

The FTSE 100 closed 0.8pc higher at 7,646.05.

05:48 PM BST

Vistry blames interest rates for sales slowdown

Housebuilder Vistry has blamed rising interest rates for a slowdown in sales in the first half of the year.

The company said it had built fewer homes as surging borrowing costs hampered how quickly it could sell properties.

Vistry said it had seen a further slowdown in sales on the open market over recent weeks after the Bank of England raised interest rates once again.

Vistry said it built 2,847 homes in the six months to the end of June, down from 3,219 in the same period a year earlier.

The business said that it had reduced the number of homes its housebuilding unit planned to build this year as well.

Adjusted revenue hit £810m, down from £902m, the housebuilder said. Vistry now expects adjusted pre-tax profit to hit more than £450m in the full financial year.

Greg Fitzgerald, Vistry chief executive, said: “The group delivered a half year performance in line with our expectations despite the challenging macro-economic conditions and higher interest rate environment.”

05:28 PM BST

Virgin Money to close a third of branches

Virgin Money banks

Virgin Money is to shut almost a third of its high street branches, leaving 255 employees at risk of redundancy.

The bank said it will close 39 local stores due to changing customer demand as more and more people shift to online services.

The sites affected have seen the number of customer transactions fall by an average of 43pc since the pandemic hit in March 2020.

Sarah Wilkinson, chief operating officer at Virgin Money, said: “The decision to close a store is never taken lightly.

“But as our customers continue to change the way they want to bank with us, by conducting fewer transactions in-store and adopting the convenience of digital banking, we must respond to that evolving demand.

“For our colleagues, we will pursue all options to retain as many as possible within alternative roles, and have had great success previously with store colleagues moving to other customer operations roles, as their skills are highly transferable.”

05:12 PM BST

Hot weather boosts garden furniture sales at Dunelm

Dunelm has increased its profit forecasts after hot weather boosted demand for garden furniture.

The homewares retailer said sales were up 6pc in the three months to the beginning of July, helping to lift full-year revenues by 6pc to £1.6bn.

Dunelm said the solid performance in the last few months means it is on track to post profits “slightly” above the £188m expected in the market.

However, this will still mark a fall on the £213m posted for the previous year.

Dunelm said it had been impacted by higher input prices and “high general inflation”. The group said online sales accounted for 39pc of all revenues in the fourth quarter, up from 37pc overall in 2021-22.

Dunelm added: “Our product offer continued to resonate strongly with customers throughout the quarter, with cooler weather driving sales of our bedding and rugs ranges, while our summer living collections, in particular garden furniture and decorations, performed well in the warmer weather towards the end of the period.”

04:52 PM BST

SSE hit by 'Dunkelflaute'

Energy group SSE has blamed dry and windless weather conditions for a drop in its output in the first quarter.

The FTSE 100 company said “adverse still and dry weather conditions” – often referred to by the German term “Dunkelflaute” – had led its renewables division producing 29pc less electricity than planned in the three months to the end of June.

The renewables output of 624GWh leaves SSE with a shortfall of around 5pc on planned output for the full year, though the company said weather conditions had improved in the first few weeks of the second quarter.

SSE also reported a fall in output from its gas-powered operations, which it blamed on planned outages.

Despite the downturn, SSE maintained its forecasts for earnings per share of more than 150p for the full year on the basis of a return to more normal weather and improved plant performances.

04:22 PM BST

EasyJet predicts record summer despite strikes and heatwave

easyjet strikes heatwave

EasyJet has predicted record profits over the peak summer season even as the airline grapples with the impact of strikes and a scorching European heatwave.

The budget airline said it is on course for a record performance in the three months to the end of September as bookings remain strong despite a “challenging” period caused by industrial action.

EasyJet recently announced 1,700 flight cancellations from Gatwick airport in a move expected to impact around 180,000 passengers.

The cancellations mark efforts to pre-empt industrial action by air traffic control (ATC) and create a buffer in its flight schedule to cope with delays.

At the same time, holidaymakers are facing soaring temperatures across southern Europe, with the Foreign Office issuing extreme weather warnings for popular destinations in Italy, Spain and Greece.

Temperatures are nearing 50 degrees, while Canary Island La Palma has also been devastated by wildfires due to the heat.

But EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren said the heatwave had not acted as a “deterrent” for British holidaymakers, adding that the airline had not changed its flight programme as a result of the heat.

The upbeat forecasts come after EasyJet reported a record pre-tax profit of £203m in the three months to the end of June. That compares to a loss of £114m a year ago after the company increased its flight programme by 5pc to 146,816.

03:45 PM BST

Britain frees businessman from sanctions after Branson plea

Britain has released businessman Oleg Tinkov from its sanctions list after an appeal from billionaire Richard Branson and Mr Tinkov renounced his Russian citizenship.

Mr Tinkov, the founder of digital bank Tinkoff, was sanctioned last March as the British Government said he had been of strategic significance to the Russian Government.

But Mr Tinkov has been highly critical of the war in Ukraine, offloaded his stake in Tinkoff back and gave up his Russian citizenship last October.

On Monday, Mr Branson was quoted in The Times in support of Mr Tinkov. Mr Branson said: “Whilst he was a wealthy Russian businessman he has never been an oligarch. I have always known him as a self-made dynamic entrepreneur. That is why I have liked and supported him and continue to do so.”

The British Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office lifted the sanctions on Thursday, but did not immediately comment on further questions about the decision to remove sanctions, according to Reuters.

03:18 PM BST

Airport disruption hits post-Covid travel recovery

British travellers are making fewer trips overseas than before the pandemic as holidaymakers grapple with continued airport disruption.

UK residents made 15.3 million visits abroad in the first three months of the year, according to the Office for National Statistics.

This was up 59pc compared to a year earlier, when travel was still affected by pandemic restrictions, but was down by 16pc compared to pre-Covid levels.

The ONS said: “Disruptions at some airports across the UK, caused by staff shortages and the rising cost of living, could factor into this.”

Despite the lower number of trips, British travellers spent £1.2bn more than they did at the start of 2021, before the pandemic.

UK residents spent £12.7bn while on visits abroad in the first three months of the year – 11pc more than pre-Covid.

Compared to the first three months of 2022 spend surged by 65pc – an extra £5bn.

02:08 PM BST

Tesla forced to recall 16,000 cars over seat belt concerns

Tesla is recalling nearly 16,000 of its 2021-2023 Model S and Model X cars over fears of problems with front-row seat belts.

Tesla is recalling the cars because of concerns that the seat belts were not reconnected properly after they were disconnected for repairs, the company said in a safety recall report. This means the seat belts may not perform properly in a car crash, increasing the risk of injury.

Owners of these vehicles will receive letters offering them free inspections. Tesla said that, where necessary, it will replace the seat belts for free.

US highway safety regulators launched an investigation into potential Tesla seat belt issues in March. The electric car maker has so far identified 12 relevant warranty claims, but is not aware of any injuries or deaths tied to the issue.

Tesla will also recall around 1,300 2023 Model S, Model X and Model Y vehicles because some cameras may not be aligned properly. This could affect safety features such as automatic emergency braking.

01:30 PM BST

Blackstone becomes first private equity firm to manage $1 trillion

Blackstone has become the first private equity firm to manage assets worth more than $1 trillion.

The firm now oversees $1.001 trillion in assets, up from $940.8bn a year ago.

But Blackstone’s second quarter results showed it still suffered from a slump in deal-making. Blackstone’s shareholder profits fell by 39pc to a two-year low of $1.2bn.

High interest rates, high inflation and a climate of economic uncertainty weighed on merger-and-acquisition activity and drove an 82pc slump in Blackstone’s profits on asset sales, which plunged from $2.2bn to $388.4m. Profits on real estate sales sank by 94pc.

But Blackstone president Jonathan Gray told the Financial Times that the pain of inflation has peaked and a year-long drought in deal-making will soon end.

Mr Gray said: “Markets will normalise and transaction activity will pick back up.”

He added: “We have made it through the inflation shock and most of the way through the interest rate shock.”

12:52 PM BST

Abramovich ally brings landmark court case against UK sanctions

A billionaire friend of Roman Abramovich has demanded London’s High Court overturn sanctions imposed on him in the wake of Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Eugene Shvidler was hit with sanctions by the British Foreign office and had his two private jets seized in March 2022 due to his association with the former Chelsea Football Club owner and his position as non-executive director of the Russian steel producer Evraz.

The businessman, who according to Forbes is worth $1.6bn, argues that Britain should not have imposed sanctions on the basis of Mr Shvidler’s friendship with Mr Abramovich, Reuters reported.

Shvidler did not receive any financial remuneration from Abramovich and the dual British-US citizen has no relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, his lawyer David Anderson told the High Court on Thursday.

The case will be closely watched as the first major challenge to the British sanctions regime since Russia’s invasion.

12:41 PM BST

Turkish Central Bank raises interest rates to 17.5pc

Turkey’s central bank has raised interest rates from 15pc to 17.5pc in a dove-ish move that has surprised economists.

The 2.5 percentage point increase was a marked slowdown from the previous month, when the Bank raised rates by 6.5 percentage points.

But even the June rate hike – Turkey’s first increase in the Bank Rate for more than two years – had also underwhelmed the market.

The lira dipped by nearly 0.5pc against the dollar and analysts warned that local assets were becoming even more exposed to a sell-off as the country grapples with inflation that is still close to 40pc.

11:45 AM BST

Mortgage rates fall for first time since May

Mortgage rates have dipped for the first time in two months as better than expected inflation data drives down expectations for future interest rates.

The average quoted rate on a two-year fixed-rate mortgage fell from 6.81pc to 6.79pc on Thursday, according to Moneyfacts, a data company.

The cost of a five-year fix also fell to 6.31pc, down from 6.33pc on Wednesday.

This was the first time the rate on either type of deal has fallen since the end of May, after the release of surprisingly high April inflation data sent borrowing costs spiralling.

Rates on fixed rate deals stabilised earlier this week following a fall in swap rates, which determine lenders’ borrowing costs.

Swaps fell further on Wednesday after the release of lower than expected June inflation data, which pushed investors to lower their expectations for the peak in the Bank Rate and triggered a drop in gilt yields, both of which flow into bank’s borrowing costs.

But mortgage rates are still well above their mini-Budget peaks. Back in October, the average cost of a two-year fix hit 6.65pc, while five-year fixes peaked at 6.51pc.

11:25 AM BST

Chancellor says more scrutiny needed on price of essentials

Jeremy Hunt has said he backs further investigation on the pricing of 10 day-to-day essential items, as the competition watchdog today told supermarkets they must price items more clearly.

The Competition and Markets Authority today warned of signs that grocers “are planning to start rebuilding their margins”. This would mean that food prices will stay high even as producer prices continue to fall.

The Chancellor welcomed the CMA’s warning that supermarkets should adopt unit pricing to help customers find the best deals, but suggested that more regulation was needed to get costs down.

The Chancellor said: “The cost of the weekly shop is a worry for millions of people. It’s reassuring that competition between supermarkets is working, but the CMA has my backing to look further into price rises for 10 everyday essentials.”

These items are baby formula, baked beans, bread, chilled desserts, lemonade, mayonnaise, milk, pet food, poultry, and ready meals.

Food price inflation still remains exceptionally high, even as falling energy prices reduce costs for producers. Food prices were up 17.4pc year-on-year in June, according to the Office for National Statistics.

10:54 AM BST

Eurozone skirts recession

The Eurozone skirted recession at the start of this year, according to revised official data.

Economic activity across the 20-nation bloc flatlined at 0pc in the first three months of 2023, following a contraction of 0.1pc at the end of last year, according to Eurostat.

This means the bloc has just avoided a technical recession, defined as two consecutive quarters of falling gross domestic product (GDP). Previous estimates showed a 0.1pc drop in GDP at the start of the year.

The new data shows the economy is stagnating rather than declining.

The bloc was dragged down by Germany, the European Union’s largest economy, which is in recession. German GDP fell by 0.3pc in the first three months of the year.

Across the EU as a whole – the Eurozone countries plus Norway, Switzerland and Iceland – GDP rose by 0.2pc, following a 0.1pc contraction at the end of 2022.

10:31 AM BST

Bank of England economists made "big mistake" because of "left wing view of inflation"

The Bank of England’s Covid money-printing spree was a “big mistake” driven by a “left wing view of inflation”, its former governor has warned.

Mervyn King criticised central bank economists for making inflation worse by printing money extensively and unnecessarily during the pandemic

Speaking on Bloomberg’s Merryn Talks Money podcast, Mr King said:

“The Bank of England’s in good company because all the major central banks have made the same mistake. “They did have some bad luck. You can’t blame them for the rise in energy and food prices resulting from the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But I think you can blame central banks for printing a large amount of money during the pandemic when there was no real need to do it.”

The Bank of England printed some £450bn across 2020 and 2021 in a process known as quantitative easing, to support the economy through successive lockdowns.

Mr King said: “The big mistake is to think that money has absolutely nothing to do with inflation.”

He blamed “conventional wisdom” amongst central bank economists around the world.

In the 1980s, economic theory pivoted to a belief that inflation is driven by what people expect to happen, Mr King said. This was partly a political shift. “People like Milton Friedman in the United States were seen as very right wing and they wanted a more left wing view of inflation.”

He added: “What you’ve done is to replace Milton Friedman’s maxim that inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon by a new maxim that says inflation is always and everywhere a transitory phenomenon. And this is simply demonstrably false.”

09:50 AM BST

Steepest house price falls will not hit until 2024

The worst of the UK’s house price falls will not hit until 2024, just as values in other countries are starting to stabilise, new forecasts show.

House prices will fall far more steeply in the UK over the next two years than in other advanced economies such as Germany, France and the US, Moody’s has warned.

The credit ratings agency said a combination of higher inflation, the enormous house price growth recorded during the pandemic property boom, and the large share of borrowers on short-term fixed-rate mortgages mean the UK is particularly exposed to a longer housing downturn.

Moody’s said: “We expect the Bank of England, faced with the responsibility to bring stubbornly high inflation down, to maintain a tight monetary policy stance through 2024. The effects of interest rates on housing demand in the UK are therefore likely to be acute and prolonged.”

It expects UK house prices will fall by 4pc across 2023 and then by 6pc across 2024 – this will be the worst performance across the nine Western countries tracked by Moody’s, which encompass the US and the largest economies in Europe.

Though it forecasts that Germany will see a larger house price drop of 5.7pc this year, the downturn there will be more short-lived, with falls of just 1.6pc in 2024.

The US will see nominal house price growth of 0.2pc in 2023 and a fall of 3.8pc in 2024.

Although early signs suggest UK mortgage rates are starting to stabilise after two months of rocketing growth, analysts are not anticipating large material drops soon.

08:50 AM BST

Russia is driving a global food crisis, EU warns

Putin is driving a global food supply crisis as the Black Sea grain crisis deepens, the European Union’s foreign policy chief warned on Thursday.

Josep Borrell accused Russia of deliberately attacking grain storage facilities in the southern port city of Odesa.

The Kremlin announced earlier this week that it would suspend an agreement for Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea.

Mr Borrell said on Thursday: “What we already know is that this is going to create a big and huge food crisis in the world,” Reuters reported.

Russian strikes hit the port city for the third night in a row on Wednesday, after destroying 60,000 tonnes of grain for export the previous day.

08:38 AM BST

Wall Street banks pay more than $1bn on severance pay

Wall Street banks have shelled out more than $1bn in severance pay in the first half of this year as they pay the price for over hiring during the pandemic.

Goldman Sachs told investors on Wednesday that it had spent $260m on severance costs in the first six months of the year, after laying off 3,400 employees, the Financial Times reported.

It followed an announcement from Morgan Stanley which announced on Tuesday that it had spent more than $300mn on letting around 3,000 employees go. Citigroup has spent $450m on nearly 5,000 job cuts.

Michael Karp of Wall Street headhunter Options Group told the FT: “For the rest of the year, it’s going to be a fire-two-hire one situation at most of the big firms.”

JP Morgan Chase is one of the few large banks that is bucking the trend. Its headcount rose by 8pc year-on-year this spring.

08:37 AM BST

Putin threats to Ukraine ships send wheat prices soaring

Wheat prices have soared further after the Kremlin threatened to attack ships carrying grain to Ukrainian ports.

US wheat futures rocketed by 8.5pc on Wednesday, their biggest daily rise since just after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russian air strikes on the Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv injured 18 people on Wednesday night while further strikes were reported in the port of Odesa.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense warned that all vessels in the Black Sea heading to Ukrainian ports would be considered potential carriers of military cargo starting Thursday.

It comes the day after official data showed consumer price inflation in the UK cooled from 8.7pc in June to 7.9pc in May, a larger drop than expected. Food price inflation cooled from 18.4pc to 17.4pc, according to the Office for National Statistics, but the rise in wheat prices will bring new upwards price pressure.

The warning came just days after Russia ended the Black Sea grain deal that kept Ukrainian exports flowing through the corridor. Ukraine’s Black Sea ports are a vital artery for its sales abroad — historically accounting for the bulk of shipments — and the harvest season is now underway. The corridor’s closure could slow the next crop getting to market.

Reduced availability of grain from Ukraine means less export availability during the crucial Black Sea harvest period, said Dennis Voznesenski, a senior agriculture analyst at Rabobank Group in Sydney.

Read the latest updates below.

08:22 AM BST

Holiday boom drives surge in Easyjet profits

Easyjet’s spring profits beat analysts’ expectations as demand for foreign holidays booms despite the cost of living crisis.

The airline reported a pre-tax profit of £203 million in the three months to June, £42 million more than analysts had forecast, according to the consensus tracked by Bloomberg.

Revenue per seat, a key metric of profitability, surged by 23pc year-on-year, with Easyjet forecasting a 10pc annual increase over the following three months.

Chief executive Johan Lundgren said the performance was driven by “strong passenger demand” and that the momentum is continuing in strong bookings through to the end of the year.

Winter bookings were up by more than 100pc year-on-year and Easyjet said it had increased its planned capacity by 15pc for the December quarter.

Discount airlines have benefited from a surge in demand for overseas trips as holidaymakers race to get away following the Covid lockdowns.

EasyJet’s share price has climbed by around 52pc so far this year. Rivals Ryanair and British Airways owner IAG have risen by 35pc and 27pc respectively.

07:48 AM BST

Foreign investors spurn China for first time in six years

Foreign investors are putting more cash into Asian companies outside China than into the region’s largest economy for the first time in six years as expectations for Chinese growth slumps.

In the last year, net inflows of foreign capital into “ex-China” markets in Asia totalled more than $41bn, 24pc more than the $33bn invested in shares in mainland China, according to Goldman Sachs.

This was in stark contrast to the previous 12 months, when there was a $76.6bn outflow from “ex-China” emerging markets and a $42.8bn inflow to China, the Financial Times reported.

China is struggling to recover from the toll of strict Covid lockdowns while other economies in the region are benefiting from strong US demand for semiconductors. Investors are also wary of the growing geopolitical risks around China.

Demand has moved primarily to India, as well as Southeast Asian markets such as Indonesia.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.