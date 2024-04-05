House prices slip for first time in six months

house prices

House prices slipped for the first time in six months in March, wiping £2,900 off the average sale.

Property values declined by 1pc when compared to February, according to the latest Halifax house price index.

A typical UK home now costs £288,430, the lender said.

The dip comes amid falling mortgage rates and a surge in houses entering the market, with property portal Rightmove recording a 45pc weekly increase in homes put up for sale on its website the Thursday before Easter - the third biggest day for new listings since August 2020.

The best two-year mortgage deal on the market comes with a 4.88pc rate, according to data firm Moneyfacts. The average two-year fixed rate still sits at around 5.81pc.

But Halifax said with only modest improvements to buyer affordability on the horizon, scope for significant house price increases this year is “likely limit[ed]”.

Bank of England figures out this week show mortgage approvals are up, hitting their highest level in February since former prime minister Liz Truss’ mini-Budget in September 2022.

Kim Kinnaird, director of Halifax Mortgages, said: “That a monthly fall should occur following five consecutive months of growth is not entirely unexpected, particularly in view of the reset the market has been going through since interest rates began to rise sharply.

“Taking a slightly longer-term view, prices haven’t changed much over the past couple of years…and are still almost £50,000 above pre-pandemic levels.

“However, the housing market remains sensitive to the scale and pace of interest rate changes, and with only a modest improvement in affordability on the horizon, this will likely limit the scope for significant house price increases this year.”

Jeremy Leaf, a north London estate agent, said prices softening was down to a better choice of properties on the market and “hard bargaining” rather than to a weakening market.

The former chairman of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors added: “Mortgage approvals show expectations that interest rates will fall are prevailing over worries about the economy.

Story continues

“We need to bear in mind too that the Halifax numbers do not include cash buyers which make up over a third of purchases and is a sector of the market which is especially active at present.”

Since November, experts said ten weeks of recovery in the UK’s housing market have been followed by “ten weeks of drift”.

Tom Bill, a research head at estate agent Knight Frank, added: “Mixed signals around inflation, rising supply and a wave of people rolling off sub-2pc fixed-rate mortgages agreed in early 2022 mean the direction of travel for the property market is currently sideways.

“Once a rate cut appears firmly on the horizon and more mortgage rates start with a three, we expect stronger demand to push UK prices 3pc higher this year.”

In February, the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee voted to maintain the Bank Rate at 5.25pc.

Markets expect the Bank Rate to start coming down from August, having previously bet on June. While headline inflation has fallen, service-sector and wage inflation – two measures Bank Rate cuts are based on – remain elevated.