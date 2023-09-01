Pound to plummet as house prices sink, warn analysts - latest updates

Nationwide revealed a 5.3pc drop in house prices in the year to August, which indicates a fall in the pound is coming, according to Nomura - Yui Mok/PA Wire

The pound will plummet this year as Britain grapples with falling house prices and rising unemployment, according to analysts.

Sterling will fall against the dollar to $1.22 by the end of October, which would be the lowest since March, according to investment bank Nomura.

It would mark a 3.7pc drop from its current level just below $1.27.

It comes as Nationwide revealed that house prices have fallen by 5.3pc since their peak in August last year, with Capital Economics predicting prices will slump 10.5pc from that level by the middle of next year.

Nomura analysts said it is rare for the pound to rally when house prices suffer and that sterling also traditionally suffers when the global economy weakens and unemployment rises.

In a note to investors, Nomura FX strategist Jordan Rochester said: “It’s rare to have GBP perform well, when it’s housing market is like this over the past 15yrs…another reason why GBP could head towards 1.22.”

09:38 AM BST

Europe's manufacturing sector braced for larger slump

Europe’s factories are braced for a deepening slump as orders from customers plunged, indicating the economic crunch, led by Germany, is far from over.

Our deputy economics editor Tim Wallace has the details:

The purchasing managers’ index (PMI), an influential survey of businesses, came in at 43.5 for August, according to S&P Global. This is up from 42.7 in July, but is still well below the 50-level which marks the boundary between expansion and contraction. Germany is deepest in contractionary territory, with its powerful industrial base recording a score of 39.1. Italy’s 45.4, France’s 46.0 and Spain’s 46.5 are also well below 50 and so indicate the manufacturing sectors of all four major eurozone economies are shrinking. New orders are falling at one of the fastest paces on record, with domestic and export demand dropping sharply, while factories are rapidly working through backlogs of previous orders, which bodes ill for future output.

New orders at #Eurozone manufacturers fell at one of the fastest rates in 26 years in August, latest #PMI data showed, leading to rapid depletions of backlogs and production levels. Goods prices also continued to decline. Read more: https://t.co/bvq4k30EPX @HCOB_Economics pic.twitter.com/SGxVHYtMJ9 — S&P Global PMI™ (@SPGlobalPMI) September 1, 2023

09:21 AM BST

Superdry slumps to loss as sales hit by extreme weather

Superdry said extreme weather events across the UK and Europe hurt sales for its spring-summer collection.

The fashion retailer, which mainly sell sweatshirts, hoodies and jackets, posted an annual loss as shoppers opted for lower-cost alternatives, it revealed days after its shares were briefly suspended following a delay to the publishing of its accounts.

The Cheltenham-based company said a delayed recovery in wholesale markets and the return to normal rent and business rates impacted profitability, resulting in an adjusted pre-tax loss of £21.7m in the year to April 29.

Revenues increased by 2.1pc to £622.5m but robust retail growth of 14.6pc was offset by a 19.1pc decline in its wholesale business as it continues to be impacted by a more cautious outlook from partners.

Revenue for its first quarter that ended in July tumbled 18.4pc, hurt by lower demand for its spring/summer collection due to extreme weather across Europe and a later start to its end-of-season sale. Founder and chief executive Julian Dunkerton said:

This has been a difficult year for the business and the market conditions have been extremely challenging, especially in wholesale. We’ve looked closely at how we operate and have taken decisive actions to improve our position, rebuild liquidity, and recapitalise our balance sheet, through careful preservation of cash and a re-engineered cost base.

Superdry shares, which remain suspended, have lost more than half their value this year.

09:03 AM BST

Oil companies and miners push FTSE 100 higher

The FTSE 100 opened higher amid a boost from heavyweight oil and miner stocks as China unveiled more economic stimulus for the world’s second largest economy.

The UK’s blue chip index has risen 0.5pc in early trading, while the midcap FTSE 250 has dipped 0.1pc.

Oil and gas stocks rose 1.7pc, while industrial metal miners added 0.7pc.

The sectors tracked optimism around China’s upbeat economic readings and efforts to shore up investor sentiment.

A private survey showed China’s factory activity surprisingly returned to expansion in August. The country’s central bank said it will cut the amount of foreign exchange that financial institutions must hold as reserves for the first time this year.

Insurer Direct Line fell 1.8pc after it agreed to review overcharging of existing home and motor customers totalling about £30m for policy renewals, the Financial Conduct Authority said.

Global market participants are now awaiting a key jobs report from the United States, which will help gauge the Federal Reserve’s next move on interest rates.

08:43 AM BST

Train drivers 'in it for the long haul' on strikes, warns union boss

Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan has told ministers to “come around the table with a realistic offer for pay for our members and give them the due respect they deserve”.

Speaking at a picket line in Euston, north London, the head of the union representing train drivers told PA: “The feedback we get - and we talk to drivers every day - is that they’re in it for the long haul, you’ve got to remember some of our members, when we get to the end of this year, will be five years without a pay rise, so there’s no sign of any weakening or any lack of resolve and our members in many cases want to go harder and faster.”

He said he does not currently see an end point to the dispute, adding:

Look, we’ve done 14 pay deals in the last 12 months. This is purely a political response to the dispute. Only when the ministers take the reins off the train operating companies will this get resolved. And let’s remember we don’t actually work for the Government, we work for private companies that are declaring hundreds of millions of pounds in profits and paying their shareholders dividends, while not giving the people who work for them a pay rise. Also we’ve seen the slash-and-burn nature of what’s going on with the closure of ticket offices and elsewhere. This is a Government trying to send the railways into managed decline.

08:29 AM BST

'Taypayers on the hook' for rail strikes, say operators

The boss of the rail industry body representing train operators has said it is the “taxpayer that’s on the hook” as he was questioned about why companies receive Government payments even when services do not run because of strikes.

Rail passengers face fresh travel chaos today because of another strike by drivers in the long-running dispute over pay, which will cripple services across the country.

The 24-hour walkout by members of Aslef will severely affect timetables, with trains starting later and finishing earlier than usual, with some areas having no trains all day.

Robert Nisbet, director of regions and nations at the Rail Delivery Group, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Since the pandemic, what has happened is the Government takes all of the revenue and effectively the train-operating companies are operating on fixed-term contracts.”

He went on: “There are elements of the fixed fee which will be paid out whatever, there are extra bonuses that are paid for performance measures.

“So if we don’t meet those performance measures, which happens during strikes, then that will not be paid.”

When it was put to Mr Nisbet that operators have “no financial incentive to solve this crisis”, he replied: “The financial incentive is this: it’s the taxpayer that’s on the hook here.”

08:14 AM BST

Direct Line to pay £30m compensation after overcharging customers

Direct Line has said it will pay out around £30m in compensation to customers who were overcharged when they renewed their motor or home insurance.

The insurer said it would be reviewing its past policies after admitting to an “error” in implementing the financial watchdog’s new pricing rules.

Existing insurance customers were charged more for their renewal than they would have done if they were a new customer with Direct Line, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said.

Direct Line said it expects the total payments to affected policyholders to be in the region of £30m.

08:04 AM BST

FTSE 100 rises amid China stimulus

The FTSE 100 has bounced back after ending a six day winning streak on Thursday as China stepped up efforts to support its housing sector and stabilise the yuan.

The internationally-focused index has climbed 0.3pc to 7,457.55 while the midcap FTSE 250 has slipped 0.1pc to 18,593.35.

07:56 AM BST

Estate agents seek 'surety' over interest rates

Chris Druce, senior research analyst at estate agent Knight Frank, said the Bank of England’s next interest rate decision “and the messaging around it, will be a key moment for the UK housing market”.

He said:

If, as believed, we are near the peak of the rate-rising cycle we can expect buyer confidence to improve in the second half of this year, after a challenging period that has seen people’s spending power reduced and activity slow. Surety about rates will allow buyers to plan more effectively, although affordability will continue to be stretched and we expect pressure on pricing and transaction volumes to continue through this year and next. However, demand should prove more resilient than expected given the shock-absorber effect of strong wage growth, lockdown savings, the availability of longer mortgage terms, flexibility from lenders and the popularity of fixed-rate deals in recent years.

Tomer Aboody, director of property lender MT Finance, added: “Constant interest rate rises are making affordability difficult for buyers who are trying to move, with many having little option but to wait until rates settle.”

07:44 AM BST

House prices will fall by more than 10pc, warn economists

House prices have fallen by 5.3pc since their August peak last year, according to Nationwide, but economists have warned the figure could double.

Andrew Wishart, senior property economist, at Capital Economics, said:

With mortgage rates likely to remain around current levels for another 12 months, we expect prices to continue to fall until mid-2024, taking the total drop in house prices since their August 2022 peak from 5.3pc now to 10.5pc. Following the drop in mortgage approvals in July, the 0.8pc month-on-month fall in house prices in August provided further evidence that the renewed increase in mortgage rates is now taking its toll on the housing market. With mortgage rates set to remain between 5.5pc and 6pc for the next 12 months, and second-hand supply on the market becoming less tight, we think the August data marks the start of a significant further drop in house prices. Indeed the RICS survey, which is the best leading indicator of house prices, is consistent with house prices falling by a similar amount month-on-month for the next five months at least.

07:31 AM BST

Higher mortgage rates 'hitting the property market for six'

Emma Jones, managing director of mortgage broker When The Bank Says No, said that higher mortgage rates “are hitting the property market for six” as Nationwide revealed the steep drop in house prices.

She said: “The Nationwide August house price report shows the full impact of the new mortgage environment we’re in and it’s brutal.”

David Stirling, an independent financial adviser at Mint Mortgage & Protection, called the latest data “simply dire”.

Christian Duncan, managing director of the Manchester Mortgage Centre, said:

These latest figures from the Nationwide highlight in no uncertain terms the impact of the new rate era we find ourselves in. With mortgage rates now significantly higher, the property market is under phenomenal pressure at the moment. But while home movers are very cautious, we are still seeing first-time buyer enquiries come in from across the UK.

07:23 AM BST

Buyers turn their backs on detached homes amid rising mortgage costs

The fall in mortgage affordability and the end of Help to Buy has forced many buyers to change their aspirations and seek smaller properties, according to Nationwide’s chief economist Robert Gardner. He said:

For owner-occupiers buying with a mortgage, there has also been a modest shift in the type of properties being purchased. While transactions are lower than pre-pandemic levels across all property types, the biggest decline has been in detached houses. There are signs that buyers are looking towards smaller, less expensive properties, with flats seeing a smaller decline. This shift may, in part, reflect the ending of the Help to Buy scheme, which helped those with a smaller deposit purchase a newly built home. Flats have also remained relatively more affordable; average prices have risen by only 13pc since the onset of the pandemic, compared with 23pc for detached properties.

07:20 AM BST

'Sharp rise in mortgage rates' behind fall in completions, says Nationwide

The number of completed housing transactions was nearly 20pc below pre-pandemic levels in the first half of the year, according to Nationwide.

Completions were around 40pc lower than in the first half of 2021 - although that reflects the boost to activity from pandemic-related shifts in housing preferences, the stamp duty holiday and ultra-low borrowing costs.

Nationwide’s chief economist Robert Gardner said:

An examination of the composition of transactions reveals that cash purchases, though down from the 2021 highs, have been remarkably resilient, while purchases involving a mortgage have slowed much more sharply, as shown in the chart below. Home mover completions (with a mortgage) in the first half of 2023 were 33pc lower than 2019 levels, whilst first-time buyer numbers were around 25pc lower. Buy-to-let purchases involving a mortgage were nearly 30pc below pre-pandemic levels. By contrast, cash purchases were actually up 2pc. The relative weakness of mortgage activity reflects mounting affordability pressures as a result of the sharp rise in mortgage rates since last autumn, which would not have affected cash buyers. Indeed, a first-time buyer earning the average wage and buying a typical first-time buyer property with a 20pc deposit would now see their monthly mortgage payment absorb over 40pc of their take-home pay (with a mortgage rate of 6pc) – well above the long run average of around 29pc.

07:14 AM BST

'Soft landing still achievable' for property market, insists Nationwide

The average UK house price fell by 0.8pc month-on-month in August, according to Nationwide Building Society.

It said house prices are now 5.3pc below their August 2022 peak. The average property value is now £259,153, down 5.3pc annually, which is the weakest rate since July 2009.

Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said:

The softening is not surprising, given the extent of the rise in borrowing costs in recent months, which has resulted in activity in the housing market running well below pre-pandemic levels. For example, mortgage approvals have been around 20pc below the 2019 average in recent months and mortgage application data suggests the weakness has been maintained more recently. Nevertheless, a relatively soft landing is still achievable, providing broader economic conditions evolve in line with our (and most other forecasters’) expectations. In particular, unemployment is expected to remain low (below 5pc) and the vast majority of existing borrowers should be able to weather the impact of higher borrowing costs, given the high proportion on fixed rates, and where affordability testing should ensure that those needing to refinance can afford the higher payments. While activity is likely to remain subdued in the near term, healthy rates of nominal income growth, together with modestly lower house prices, should help to improve housing affordability over time, especially if mortgage rates moderate once Bank Rate peaks.

07:06 AM BST

Good morning

Thanks for joining me. House prices dropped to their weakest level since 2009 in the year to August, according to lender Nationwide.

Property values contracted by 5.3pc following a decline of 3.8pc in July.

5 things to start your day

1) British defence giant BAE paves way to building artillery in Ukraine | FTSE 100 company to explore local manufacturing and direct deals with Ukrainian army

2) France accuses Unilever and Nestle of refusing to lower prices | Criticism comes as Paris battles to control double-digit food inflation

3) Waitrose glitch cancels customers’ online orders at last minute | Disruption follows IT problem that left many of its stores with empty shelves

4) French delivery company strikes deal with Post Office in blow to Royal Mail | DPD to allow customers to select and pay for UK and international parcel services online

5) Titanic shipyard wins legal battle to store gas in Northern Irish caves | The facility has a 40-year lifespan and would meet 25pc of UK’s storage needs

What happened overnight

Stocks in Asia rose as China rolled out more stimulus to aid its ailing economy and as traders awaited today’s US jobs figures.

Mainland China shares climbed after closing the month over 5pc lower, with financial and real estate stocks leading the gains. The Hong Kong stock market is shut amid what may be the strongest storm to hit the city in at least five years.

Meanwhile, Japan’s Topix Index is set for is best weekly advance since October as companies’ profits rose 11.6pc on an annual basis in the second quarter.

However, data also showed that Japanese businesses cut their spending for the first time in five quarters, an outcome that may prompt a downward revision to second-quarter economic growth data.

Wall Street stocks closed lower, marking a downbeat conclusion to the market’s first losing month since February.

The S&P 500 fell 0.2pc to close at 4,507.66, snapping a four-day winning streak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.5pc to 34,721.91. The Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.1pc to 14,034.97.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 4.10pc from 4.11pc late Wednesday. The yield on the 2-year Treasury, which tracks expectations for the Fed, edged lower to 4.85pc from 4.88pc late Wednesday.

