House prices suffer biggest drop since 2009 as mortgage approvals plummet - latest updates

Nationwide has released its latest house price index for August - Yui Mok/PA Wire

The drop in house prices deepened last month to the leave the market at its weakest since 2009 as mortgage approvals plummeted.

Homeowners saw the value of their bricks and mortar drop by 5.3pc in the year to August, according to the Nationwide house price index, wiping £14,600 off their value over the last year.

Compared to the previous month, prices were down 0.8pc.

The survey found that the value of a typical house fell to £259,153, compared to £260,828 the month earlier, and 5.3pc lower than when prices peaked in August last year.

It comes after the annual rate of house price growth contracted 3.8pc in July, deepening a fall of 3.5pc in June.

Nationwide’s chief economist Robert Gardner said: “The softening is not surprising, given the extent of the rise in borrowing costs in recent months, which has resulted in activity in the housing market running well below pre-pandemic levels.

“For example, mortgage approvals have been around 20pc below the 2019 average in recent months and mortgage application data suggests the weakness has been maintained more recently.”

'Soft landing still achievable' for property market, insists Nationwide

The average UK house price fell by 0.8pc month-on-month in August, according to Nationwide Building Society.

It said house prices are now 5.3pc below their August 2022 peak. The average property value is now £259,153, down 5.3pc annually, which is the weakest rate since July 2009.

Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said:

The softening is not surprising, given the extent of the rise in borrowing costs in recent months, which has resulted in activity in the housing market running well below pre-pandemic levels. For example, mortgage approvals have been around 20pc below the 2019 average in recent months and mortgage application data suggests the weakness has been maintained more recently. Nevertheless, a relatively soft landing is still achievable, providing broader economic conditions evolve in line with our (and most other forecasters’) expectations. In particular, unemployment is expected to remain low (below 5pc) and the vast majority of existing borrowers should be able to weather the impact of higher borrowing costs, given the high proportion on fixed rates, and where affordability testing should ensure that those needing to refinance can afford the higher payments. While activity is likely to remain subdued in the near term, healthy rates of nominal income growth, together with modestly lower house prices, should help to improve housing affordability over time, especially if mortgage rates moderate once Bank Rate peaks.

Thanks for joining me. House prices dropped to their weakest level since 2009 in the year to August, according to lender Nationwide.

Property values contracted by 5.3pc following a decline of 3.8pc in July.

What happened overnight

Stocks in Asia rose as China rolled out more stimulus to aid its ailing economy and as traders awaited today’s US jobs figures.

Mainland China shares climbed after closing the month over 5pc lower, with financial and real estate stocks leading the gains. The Hong Kong stock market is shut amid what may be the strongest storm to hit the city in at least five years.

Meanwhile, Japan’s Topix Index is set for is best weekly advance since October as companies’ profits rose 11.6pc on an annual basis in the second quarter.

However, data also showed that Japanese businesses cut their spending for the first time in five quarters, an outcome that may prompt a downward revision to second-quarter economic growth data.

Wall Street stocks closed lower, marking a downbeat conclusion to the market’s first losing month since February.

The S&P 500 fell 0.2pc to close at 4,507.66, snapping a four-day winning streak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.5pc to 34,721.91. The Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.1pc to 14,034.97.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 4.10pc from 4.11pc late Wednesday. The yield on the 2-year Treasury, which tracks expectations for the Fed, edged lower to 4.85pc from 4.88pc late Wednesday.

