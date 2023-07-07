House prices suffer steepest decline in 12 years, says Halifax - latest updates

Halifax has published its house price index for June - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

House prices have suffered their largest annual decline in 12 years as the mortgage crisis pushes buyers out of the market.

Prices slumped by 2.6pc in the year to June, down from a fall of 1.1pc in May, according to mortgage lender Halifax.

It is their biggest decline since June 2011.

Monthly prices dropped for the third consecutive month by 0.1pc in June, after remaining static in May, making the average home worth £285,932.

The Bank of England has increased interest rates for 13 consecutive times to 5pc, putting pressure on mortgage rates.

The average cost of a two-year fixed mortgage deal increased to 6.52pc on Thursday, according to Moneyfacts. A typical five-year deal tipped above 6pc for the first time this year earlier this year.

07:13 AM BST

Mortgage squeeze will be 'brake on demand'

Halifax Mortgages director Kim Kinnaird added:

The housing market remains sensitive to volatility in borrowing costs. Concerns about persistent inflation have led to a significant increase in the cost of funding. Coupled with base rate rising by another 50bp, this contributed to a big jump in typical mortgage rates over the last month. The resulting squeeze on affordability will inevitably act as a brake on demand, as buyers consider what they can realistically afford to offer. While there’s always a lag effect when rates go up, many existing mortgage holders with variable deals or rolling off fixed rates will likely face an increase in the next year. The recently announced Mortgage Charter provides important reassurance that mortgage holders have a range of options if they’re concerned about making repayments, and that lenders will be flexible when supporting anyone in difficulty. How deep or persistent the downturn in house prices will be remains hard to predict.

07:12 AM BST

House price falls caused by last year's historic highs, says Halifax

After revealing the fall in house prices, Halifax Mortgages director Kim Kinnaird said:

With very little movement in house prices over recent months, this rate of decline largely reflects the impact of historically high house prices last summer – annual growth peaked at 12.5pc in June 2022 – supported by the temporary Stamp Duty cut. To some extent the annual growth figure also masks the fluctuations we’ve seen in the market over the past 12 months. Average house prices are actually up by 1.5pc (£4,000) so far this year, with most of that growth coming in the first quarter, following the sharp fall in prices we saw at the end of last year in the aftermath of the mini-Budget. These latest figures do suggest a degree of stability in the face of economic uncertainty, and the volume of mortgage applications held up well throughout June, particularly from first-time buyers.

07:06 AM BST

House prices down for third straight month, says Halifax

The average house price fell by 0.1pc in June, marking the third monthly decline in a row, according to Halifax.

Property values fell by 2.6pc annually across the UK.

The average house price in June was £285,932, Halifax said.

07:05 AM BST

Good morning

House prices have suffered their largest fall since 2011 as soaring mortgage costs turn buyers away.

The average house price fell 2.6pc in the year to June and stands at £285,932, according to the lender Halifax.

What happened overnight

Asian stocks slid to cap a torrid first week of the quarter for financial markets, with the dollar standing tall and bonds crumbling as the resilience of US jobs data has investors bracing for interest rates to head higher still.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.6pc, with Chinese banking stocks down a fourth straight day for a 10pc weekly loss on gloom about their outlook as the economy slows.

Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.6pc.

Surprisingly strong partial figures on the US labour market, meanwhile, sent selling in bond markets into overdrive.

Two-year Treasury yields burst above 5pc and futures pricing started to admit the possibility that the Federal Reserve, as it has projected, will raise rates twice before the year is out.

Ten-year yields steadied in Asia at 4.04pc after rising more than 17 basis points in two sessions, but regional markets were under pressure as selling wrapped around the globe, stopping out investors who had positioned for a peak in rates.

Wall Street stocks closed lower, with the S&P 500 falling 35.23 points or 0.8pc, to 4,411.59. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 366.38 points or 1.1pc to 33,922.26. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 112.61 points, or 0.8pc, to 13,679.04.

