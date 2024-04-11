Will a new house replace a 1960s-era home just sold for $8.35M on Via Marila in Palm Beach?

Are plans for a new house in the works to replace an older one on a lot at 216 Via Marila in the North End of Palm Beach?

It’s certainly in the realm of possibility, now that a company linked to New York homebuilder and developer Jason Green has paid a recorded $8.35 million for the property.

The lot measures about two-fifths of an acre and lies eight streets north of the Palm Beach Country Club. Among its features, the property has beach access as well as direct access to the Lake Trail walking-and-bicycling path along the Intracoastal Waterway, according to the closed sales listing. It also backs up to a private lane that accesses the two-car garage.

The lot is home to a four-bedroom house built in 1961 with 4,677 square feet of living space, inside and out. The house was the longtime home of the late Marilyn S. Meyerhoff, who had it listed as her primary residence in the Palm Beach County tax rolls before her death at 93 in May 2023.

Just sold for a recorded $8.35 million, this 1961 house stands on two-fifths of an acre at 216 Via Marila on Palm Beach's North End.

Meyerhoff had paid $1.11 million for the house in 1997, property records show. She also had a home in Owings Mill, Maryland.

Her three children sold the Palm Beach house, acting as successor trustees of a trust in her name, according to the deed recorded April 3.

On the buyer’s side was 216 VM LLC, a Florida limited liability company linked in property records to Green, who has partnered on other real estate projects with New York developer Gary Bruce Lifton of Southampton.

Douglas Elliman Real Estate handled both sides of sale, the MLS shows, with agent Thor Brown negotiating for the buyer.

The sellers’ side was handled by agents Cara McClure and Lisa Haisfeld, who had the property listed at just under $10 million when it sold, the MLS shows.

McClure and Brown declined to comment.

Tom O. Meyerhoff, Jack Meyerhoff and Karen Sweet signed the deed as trustees of their mother’s trust.

*

Darrell Hofheinz is a USA TODAY Network of Florida journalist who writes about Palm Beach real estate in his weekly “Beyond the Hedges” column. He welcomes tips about real estate news on the island. Email dhofheinz@pbdailynews.com, call 561-820-3831 or tweet @PBDN_Hofheinz.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Company linked to builder pays $8.35M for 1960s house in Palm Beach