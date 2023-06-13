House Republicans Pass Legislation to Protect US Gas Stoves
(Bloomberg) -- House Republicans passed legislation to preemptively block future attempts to restrict gas stoves Tuesday after overcoming a revolt by the party’s conservative members.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Elizabeth Holmes Objects to $250-a-Month Victim Payments After Prison
The bill — the Gas Stove Protection and Freedom Act — would prohibit the independent Consumer Product Safety Commission from using federal funds to ban the appliances as hazardous products. It passed on a vote of 248-180.
A second bill, the Save Our Gas Stoves Act, which would bar the Energy Department from finalizing a proposed rule setting efficiency standards for the appliances, is also slated for a vote later this week.
Read More: House Conservatives Block Gas Stove Bills in Debt-Deal Payback
Gas stoves, which are used in about 40% of homes in the US, emit air pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide and fine particulate matter at levels the Environmental Protection Agency and World Health Organization have said are unsafe and linked to respiratory illness, cardiovascular problems, cancer and other health conditions, according to multiple studies.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Layoffs and AI Are Changing Tech’s Once-Invincible Job Market
Google CEO Vows Not to Rush AI and Says Efficiency Drive Continues
Illumina’s Sudden CEO Exit Is Just One of Many Problems Facing DNA Company
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.