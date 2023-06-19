House sales hit by mortgage crisis - latest updates

Houses are being left for sale for longer amid disruption in the mortgage market - TOLGA AKMEN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The “disorderly” mortgage market has left properties sitting on the market for longer and forced sellers to cut their asking prices, new data shows.

Average asking prices have dropped by £82 this month, according to Rightmove, which, though small, represents the first decline in June since 2017.

Meanwhile, more than half of properties are now taking longer than a month to attract an offer, according to separate data from property portal OnThe Market. The proportion of houses taking longer than 30-days to go under offer has jumped from 39pc last month to 58pc today.

Experts blamed surging mortgage rates, which have left buyers uncertain about how much they can borrow. Rightmove said the “disorderly mortgage market is creating uncertainty among movers with more change expected this week”.

The average for a two-year fix was today expected to cross 6pc after hitting 5.98pc on Friday, according to Moneyfacts.

Rates are set to climb even higher, with the Bank of England expected to raise its base rate to 4.75pc this week. Financial markets predict it could climb as high as 6pc.

07:39 AM

Blinken meets top diplomat Wang on rare China visit

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with China’s top diplomat Wang Yi at the start of the second and final day of a rare visit to Beijing, aimed at preventing the many disagreements between the rival powers from spiralling into conflict.

The two top diplomats shook hands inside a red-carpeted hall at the Diaoyutai state guest house in Beijing, before talks that State Department officials said lasted for around three hours.

Mr Wang said the US-China relationship is at a low point, with the root cause being a wrong perception by the United States of China, according to the Chinese foreign ministry.

According to a statement, he said: “We must take a responsible attitude toward the people, history and the world, and reverse the downward spiral of U.S.-China relations.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, shakes hands with China's top diplomat Wang Yi - Leah Millis/Pool Photo via AP

07:21 AM

London households hit hardest by property downturn

House sellers in London cut prices more than any UK region in June as surging borrowing costs stretched affordability in the country’s most expensive property market, a survey found.

Asking prices in the capital slid 1.6pc from May, according to property portal Rightmove. Nationally, prices were broadly unchanged.

Mortgage rates have jumped this month amid bets that the Bank of England will have to keep raising interest rates to bear down on an inflation rate that remains more than four times the 2pc target.

With markets pricing in the possibility that rates could hit 6pc, a level not seen since 2001, experts are warning of the risk of a deepening downturn.

Tim Bannister, Rightmove’s director of property science, said:

We expected some more twists and turns this year and we’ve had several in the last month, including stubbornly high inflation figures, surprisingly large average wage increases, and their eventual impact on mortgage interest rates and availability. We expect that there may be more change to come depending on this week’s inflation figures and the Bank of England Base Rate decision.

07:19 AM

Housing market's next three months may be 'tougher than thought'

Demand in the housing market has held up well despite rapidly rising mortgage rates in the last few weeks and remains 6pc above the same period in 2019, according to Rightmove.



However, agreed sales are down 6pc compared with the same period as rapid changes in the market make completing deals more difficult.



The average new home hit the market for £372,812 in June, according to Rightmove.

Tim Bannister at Rightmove said asking prices are expected to fall by 2pc over the year, amounting to a drop of thousands of pounds on each property. He said:

Agents report that new sellers are sitting in two camps – those who still have over-optimistic price expectations following the buoyant pandemic market, and those who have adapted to the new conditions and are coming to market with a competitive price.



Sellers who price competitively are much more likely to find a suitable buyer quickly before their home appears stale, and they can often then negotiate on price on any onward purchase.

OnTheMarket chief executive Jason Tebb stated: “It looks as though the next three months might well be tougher than originally thought and there may be a negative knock-on impact on transaction levels.”

07:14 AM

Good morning

Houses are staying on the market for longer and sellers are being forced to cut asking prices as the mortgage market becomes “disorderly”, according to new figures.

The proportion of houses taking longer than 30-days to go under offer has jumped from 39pc last month to 58pc today, according to property portal OnThe Market.

Experts blamed surging mortgage rates, which have left buyers uncertain about how much they can borrow.

What happened overnight

Asian shares fell after their best weekly run in five months, while investors looked ahead to China’s rate decision and US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimonies for clues on the path ahead.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slumped 0.8pc after hitting a four-month high the previous session and finishing up 3pc for the week, the best since January.

Tokyo stocks closed lower as gains on a cheap yen were overwhelmed by profit-taking, with traders cautious ahead of US markets being closed for a national holiday.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 1pc to 33,370.42 while the broader Topix index ended down 0.4pc at 2,290.50.

Japan’s Nikkei tumbled 1.3pc, having clinched a three-decade top on Friday, buoyed by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) leaving its ultra-easy policy setting unchanged, which sent the yen to a seven-month low against the U.S. dollar.

