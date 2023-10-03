House vote to oust McCarthy could mean 'weeks' of chaos and higher odds of shutdown

A small group of far-right Republicans responded to last weekend’s last-second shutdown deal by ousting House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday.

"The office of Speaker of the House is hereby declared vacant," announced Rep. Steve Womack (R-Ark.).

The effort was led by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who voted yes and was joined by 7 Republicans and 210 House Democrats to cap of a raucous day, with lawmakers predicting yet another wave of government dysfunction will follow in the days and weeks ahead.

As for what now will happen immediately, Rep. Tom McClintock (R-Calif.) perhaps put it most succinctly when he predicted that in the coming days "the House will be paralyzed, we can expect week after week of fruitless ballots while no other business can be conducted."

Economic observers also pointed out that the likely gridlock to come could have notable economic consequences and is perhaps the last thing needed with a new government shutdown deadline looming in just 6 weeks.

"Markets might react negatively to government dysfunction," noted Stifel Chief Washington Policy Strategist Brian Gardner of the possible immediate market impact. Tuesday's vote finished up in the late afternoon after markets had closed for the day.

"We’ve never seen anything like this," added Greg Valliere, chief US policy strategist of AGF Investments, in a note to clients Tuesday morning before the vote.

Increased chances of a government shutdown

The chaos also appears likely to increase the odds of a government shutdown next month.

Perhaps Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Penn.) was the most blunt, reportedly saying behind closed doors in a meeting of Republicans before the vote that "if we vacate the chair, the government will shut down," according to a report in the New York Times.

Lawmakers have until Nov. 17 to search for another government spending compromise following the weekend deal.

That 71-page measure passed the House by an overwhelming 335-91 vote with 90 Republicans and 1 Democrat voting no. It extended the government shutdown deadlines, provided $16 billion for disaster relief, and reauthorized the FAA through the end of the year.

But its provisions will end quickly, with Rep. Stephanie Bice (R-Okla.) noting that all work in the House to head off that crisis will be stopped. The wrangling to come, she said, "will put this House in a stalemate and paralyze our ability to fight for our constituents and instead create a fight amongst one another."

"We have 43 days to restore fiscal responsibility," she added in a reference to the new government shutdown deadline.

