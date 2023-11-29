House on Zillow Gone Wild wins 'most unique way to show off your car collection'

A photo of the Zillow Gone Wild home's entryway in Urbandale, Iowa.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Things are getting wild in Iowa.

A four-bedroom, three-bathroom home in the Des Moines suburb of Urbandale has made it onto Zillow Gone Wild, a social media page that shares unique houses from the real estate website.

The Facebook and Instagram posts have racked up thousands of likes with a caption saying the house "wins the superlative for 'Most Unique Way To Show Off Your Car Collection.'"

"It looks like a normal house on the outside but on the inside, it's like a surprise," said the home's owner, Ashley Valencia.

The home at 5429 150th St. is listed for sale at $500,000 by local real estate agent Gilbert Gonzales.

The owners wanted to create a special home with unique decorations and custom construction, like the glass that separates the house from the garage to showcase her luxury vehicles.

The home includes an in-ground pool, a fenced backyard and an updated porch. It features a large window overlooking the garage, which can be seen from the home's entryway.

A photo of the Zillow Gone Wild home's movie theater in Urbandale.

A photo of the in-ground pool at the Zillow Gone Wild in Urbandale.

Home stands out from typical suburban interiors

Valencia said she wants the next owners to put effort into making the home a space with no limits.

She said that the home has so much potential to be different than other houses in the suburban neighborhood. And she hopes the next owners stay wild.

Jay Stahl is an entertainment reporter at The Des Moines Register. Follow him on Instagram or reach out at jstahl@gannett.com.

