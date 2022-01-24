U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,420.25
    +30.25 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,364.00
    +207.00 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,536.75
    +110.25 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,001.20
    +15.80 (+0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.75
    +0.61 (+0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.70
    +4.90 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    -0.07 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1335
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7470
    -0.0860 (-4.69%)
     

  • Vix

    28.85
    +3.26 (+12.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3559
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8110
    +0.1560 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,274.61
    +321.54 (+0.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    814.98
    +572.31 (+235.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.13
    -90.88 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,371.11
    -151.15 (-0.55%)
     

Household Appliance Brand CHiQ Recognized as A Top 10 Consumer Electronics Brand at GTB Awards Ceremony

·2 min read
In this article:
  • 600839.SS

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2021-2022 Global Top Brands (GTB) Awards Ceremony held at CES 2022 in Las Vegas from January 5 to 7, CHiQ, a high-end household appliance brand, has been named as one of the Top 10 Consumer Electronics Brands for 2021-2022 while its product, the Q8R MaX - CHiQ Metaverse Series took home the Gold Innovation Award for AIoT & Display Technology.

2021-2022 Global Top Brands CHiQ Awarded Top 10 CE Brands
The annual GTB list is recognized as the highest honor in the international consumer electronics sector. This year's GTB Awards Ceremony themed "Technology contributes to the diversified development of brands" was designed to promote the digital transformation of the consumer electronics sector by helping the sector's brands worldwide enhance their core competitiveness through continuous innovation in technology. Winners were selected following six months of comprehensive evaluations by global authoritative third-party institutions, a jury of senior professionals, and well-known mainstream media outlets.

CHiQ's receiving of the honor once again demonstrated the robust competence of Chinese homegrown brands in new digital technologies, products, and applications that help them earn a leadership role in the global consumer electronics sector.

CHiQ Metaverse Q8R MaX's garnering of the Gold Innovation Award also showcased the brand's latest innovation in consumer electronics. With the arrival of the 5G era, it behooves household appliance makers to develop products that further integrate with the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) and ultra-high-definition displays, as household scenarios become more diverse and intelligent. There is a growing trend whereby an increasing number of consumer electronics brands are upgrading from a traditional stand-alone mode to an interactive one.

The experiences created as a result of the combination of 5G technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT) are allowing consumers to enjoy life in ways that were unimaginable to most just a mere decade ago. Furthermore, the integration of 5G, AIoT, and 8K large screens inject new vitality into the TV ecosystem while facilitating the ongoing industrial transformation, a goal that CHiQ continues to work towards.

Global Top Brand CHiQ Awarded the Top 10 Gold Innovation Award for AIot &amp; Display Technology Q8R MaX -Changhong CHiQ Metaverse Series
SOURCE CHiQ

