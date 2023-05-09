Household appliances market size in Europe to grow by USD 22.82 billion between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by growing internet and smartphone penetration - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The household appliances market size in Europe is expected to grow by USD 22.82 billion between 2022 and 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 3.98% as per the latest Technavio market research report. The growth of the market is driven by growing internet and smartphone penetration. The rising penetration of the internet and the rapid adoption of smartphones have increased the demand for smart home appliances. These appliances keep consumers stay updated with the latest trends and technologies emerging in the market. The adoption of smart home appliances is also increasing with rising internet speeds and cellular subscriptions. Moreover, improved network coverage and innovative technologies such as 3G, 4G, and LET have also supported the penetration of smart devices. All these factors are positively influencing the growth of the market in focus. Discover market potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports- Download sample report in MINUTES

Household Appliances Market in Europe: Introduction of multi-functional products to be a key trend

The demand for multi-functional household appliances is increasing among consumers in Europe. Multi-functional appliances not only address their basic features but also derive the maximum value from the amount spent on a single product. Although they are priced higher than regular appliances, they are perceived to save time and money for customers in the long run. Also, the growing emphasis on functionality and features of products has further increased the demand for multi-functional household appliances. For instance, advanced automatic washing machines not only include washers and dryers but also include smart systems that enable them to perform various tasks. Such advantages associated with the use of multi-functional household appliances will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Household Appliances Market in Europe: Long product lifecycle and high capital costs for major household appliances to challenge growth

A majority of household appliances are made of stainless steel or hard and durable metals. Hence, they have longer replacement cycles than those made of materials such as plastic. Besides, vendors in the market continuously engage in R&D to develop innovative and highly durable materials to extend the operational life of appliances. Also, extended warranties provided by vendors discourage consumers from investing in new household appliances. Such challenges restrict the growth of the market in focus.

Some of the key Household Appliances Market in Europe: Players

The household appliances market in Europe is fragmented with the presence of several vendors. The vendors in the market are investing heavily in building infrastructure suitable for manufacturing and testing household appliances. They are also emphasizing building brand and brand equity in the market to differentiate themselves from other competing brands. These factors are intensifying the competition in the market over the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

AB Electrolux - The company offers household kitchen appliances that are designed to be used for domestic applications.

Glen Dimplex Europe Holdings Ltd. - The company offers a pure hot cool link HP02 purifying heater along with a fan that is designed to be used for cooling and heating the atmospheric air in residential space.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. - The company offers 712 Litres Inverter french door refrigerator appliance which is designed to be used for storing food and beverages.

Hisense International Co. Ltd - The company offers a 22-quart electric roaster oven which is designed to roast non-veg food products like chicken and fish.

Household Appliances Market in Europe: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the household appliances market in Europe by distribution channel (offline and online) and product (major households and small households).

The market growth in the offline distribution channel segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment involves the sales of household appliances through specialty stores, department stores, and mass merchandisers. Vendors in the market are coming up with their own retail outlets, enabling them to plan their budgets for marketing, advertising, promotions, brand building, training, and IT support. Also, factors such as convenience and the availability of a wide assortment of products under a single roof are driving the growth of the segment.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Household Appliances Market in Europe: Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.98% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 22.82 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.38 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AB Electrolux, Breville Pty Ltd, Glen Dimplex Europe Holdings Ltd., SEB SA Co., Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Hisense International Co. Ltd, Hitachi Ltd., Koc Holding AS, Miele and Cie. KG, MIRC Electronics Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., TEKA INDUSTRIAL SA, Transform Holdco LLC, Whirlpool Corp., Dyson Group Co., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., and MIDEA Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Household appliances market in Europe 2017 - 2021

4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 Major household - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Small household - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Rest of EU - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 AB Electrolux

12.4 Breville Pty Ltd

12.5 Dyson Group Co.

12.6 Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

12.7 Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.

12.8 Hisense International Co. Ltd

12.9 Hitachi Ltd.

12.10 LG Electronics Inc.

12.11 MIDEA Group

12.12 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

12.13 Robert Bosch GmbH

12.14 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

12.15 TEKA INDUSTRIAL SA

12.16 Transform Holdco LLC

12.17 Whirlpool Corp.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

