Household Beauty Appliances Market Size to Increase by USD 4.04 billion from 2021 to 2026 |Evolving Opportunities with Kao Corp & Bio Ionic | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Household Beauty Appliances Market Facts at a Glance-

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Household Beauty Appliances Market by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Total Pages: 120

Companies: 10+ – Including Andis Co., Bio Ionic, Carol Cole Co. Inc., Conair Corp., Deva Concepts LLC, Dyson Technology India Pvt. Ltd., GHD Group Pty. Ltd., Helen of Troy Ltd., Kao Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Panasonic Corp., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Syska Led Lights Pvt. Ltd., T3 Micro Inc., TESCOM Co. Ltd., The Procter and Gamble Co., Tria Beauty, Unilever PLC, and VEGA Grieshaber KG among others.

Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

Segments: Distribution channel (offline and online), Product (hair styling appliances, hair removal appliances, and other beauty appliances)

Geographies: North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our sample report

The Household Beauty Appliances Market size is expected to increase by USD 4.04 billion from 2021 to 2026, at an accelerating CAGR of 6.58% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for household beauty appliances in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, South America, and the MEA. The growing fashion trends, such as new hairstyles and facial and skin treatments, and their increased adoption among millennials will facilitate the household beauty appliances market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Download Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in North America

Vendor Insights-

The Household Beauty Appliances Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Story continues

Kao Corp. -The company offers Royal Blowout Heat Styling Spray, Maximista Thickening Spray, Volumista Mist for Volume, and many more.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Sample Report

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Household Beauty Appliances Market Driver:

The key factors driving the global household beauty appliances market growth are the evolving fashion trends and increasing fashion consciousness among consumers as brands use a variety of networks for the promotion and marketing of their products. In addition, the major segment of older people adopting beauty products falls in the age group of 60 years or over. According to the United Nations Department of Economic Affairs, globally, there were 703 million older persons aged 60 or over in 2019. Eastern and South-Eastern Asia were home to the largest number of the world's older population, with 260 million people falling into the age group of 60 years and over. In countries such as the US and Canada, approximately 17% of the population was aged above 60 years in 2019, which is expected to increase to 20% and more by 2030. Such factors are expected to positively impact the market growth in the forecast period.

Household Beauty Appliances Market Trend:

The trend that is driving the global household beauty appliances market growth is the introduction of smart household beauty appliances. Smart household beauty appliances also offer varied features enabling users to address various other beauty concerns using one device. For instance, key market player Foreo offers the Foreo UFO, a smart mask treatment device. The device combines advanced dermal technology with Korean mask formula for proper treatment in seconds. Other vendors such as Romy Paris offer smart household beauty appliances such as a cosmetic formulator called Figure. The device connects to a Romy App mobile application, which analyzes data relating to the consumer's environment. These advantages over conventional household beauty appliances will fuel the sales of new and replacement smart household beauty appliances, consequently driving the market during the forecast period.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends - Download a sample report .

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

For customization - Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports

The hand dryer market share should rise by USD 200.32 million from 2021 to 2025 at a CAGR of 6.01%. Download a free sample now!

The hairdryer market share is expected to increase by USD 1.46 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.36%. Download a free sample now!

Household Beauty Appliances Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.58% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.04 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.83 Performing market contribution North America at 36% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Andis Co., Bio Ionic , Carol Cole Co. Inc., Conair Corp., Deva Concepts LLC, Dyson Technology India Pvt. Ltd., GHD Group Pty. Ltd., Helen of Troy Ltd., Kao Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Panasonic Corp., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Syska Led Lights Pvt. Ltd., T3 Micro Inc., TESCOM Co. Ltd., The Procter and Gamble Co., Tria Beauty, Unilever PLC, and VEGA Grieshaber KG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Hair styling appliances - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Hair removal appliances - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Other beauty appliances - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Andis Co.

11.4 Bio Ionic

11.5 Conair Corp.

11.6 Dyson Technology India Pvt. Ltd.

11.7 GHD Group Pty. Ltd.

11.8 Helen of Troy Ltd.

11.9 Kao Corp.

11.10 Koninklijke Philips NV

11.11 Panasonic Corp.

11.12 TESCOM Co. Ltd.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/household-beauty-appliances-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-4-04-billion-from-2021-to-2026-evolving-opportunities-with-kao-corp--bio-ionic--technavio-301530325.html

SOURCE Technavio