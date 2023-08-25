Household bills to fall by £150 as Ofgem cuts energy price cap

Energy Bills Price Cap

Household heating bills are to fall to their lowest level since the immediate aftermath of the Ukraine invasion after Ofgem cut the energy price cap by 7pc.

Ofgem has lowered the price cap – which sets the maximum price per unit energy supplier can charge – from £2,074 today to £1,923 from October. Those on prepayment meters will pay £1,949.

The cap, which signifies the average annual bill a consumer will pay, is now at its lowest level since April 2022.

Andrew Bowie, a junior energy minister, said: “It’s good news that the energy price cap is falling. It’s down roughly £580 from its peak and so I think it shows that the Government’s delivering on its plan to halve inflation.”

The reduction will be welcomed by households but bills are still 85pc higher than two years ago when the price cap for April-October 2021 was just £1,042.

Industry experts say there is little prospect that prices will fall back to that level in the foreseeable future.

While most households will see their bills fall over winter, the Resolution Foundation warned earlier this week that more than 7 million households also face higher bills this year than last.

For many, the fall in energy prices will be more than offset by increases in the standing charge – the cost of the pipes and wiring connecting homes to the power and gas grids. The government has also ended its £400 universal support payment, which was available last year.

Jonathan Brearley, Ofgem’s chief executive, warned: “We know people are struggling with the wider cost of living challenges and I can’t offer any certainty that things will ease this winter.”

Dr Craig Lowrey, a consultant at energy analysts Cornwall Insight, said: “This modest drop in the cap won’t make a substantial difference to household energy bills … Unfortunately, our predictions for 2024 show prices continuing to languish well above pre-pandemic prices – something which is currently forecast to remain the case for the remainder of the decade.”

Ed Miliband, the shadow climate change secretary, accused the government of presiding over a “scandalous cost of living crisis” and said Labour would raise taxes on energy firms to subsidise bills.

He said: “Labour would act to close loopholes and bring in a proper windfall tax on oil and gas giants to help tackle the cost-of-living crisis.”

The energy price cap was introduced in 2019 in response to concerns about fuel poverty. However, critics say the policy is now doing more harm than good. There are concerns that fixing prices for three months delays the time it takes for falling wholesale prices to filter through to bills.

Dillon Smith at the Centre for Policy Studies said: “The cap was designed for yesterday’s market and is not fit for the current or future needs of consumers or the energy market. The cap discourages firms from proper competition and offering lower tariffs – something which could create real savings for Brits this winter.”

Ofgem has also said it was considering revisions to the price cap mechanism, which it described as “a blunt instrument.”

Speaking to ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Mr Brearley said: “We are encouraging the Government to look at a system of pricing regulation to see if there are better alternatives.”

Some experts argue the UK should give up hopes of the energy markets “normalising” and instead aim for long-term changes in the way the nation produces and consumes energy, including a national home insulation programme.

Jess Ralston, energy analyst at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit, said people living in the least energy efficient homes could expect to pay £720 more in energy bills per year than those in efficient ones.

