Household Cleaning Products Market: 4.37% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | By Product, Distribution channel, and Geography | Market Size, Share, Regional Forecast & Analysis, 2021-2025
NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Household Cleaning Products Market Share is expected to increase by USD 14.44 billion from 2020 to 2025 with an accelerated CAGR of 4.86%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.
Segmentation by Product (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)
In-Scope:
The household cleaning products market share growth by the surface cleaners segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing per capita consumption in developing regions such as South America and APAC is the major driver for this product segment. In addition, the changing lifestyle of consumers has favorably impacted the sales of surface cleaners.
Out-of-Scope:
Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the Household Cleaning Products Market includes the following core components:
Inputs
Inbound logistics
Operations
Outbound logistics
Services
Highlights-
Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Product (surface cleaners, dishwashing products, toilet cleaners, and other cleaning agents (bleach)), Distribution channel (offline and online), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA)
Key Companies- Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG, and Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group among others
Driver- Product innovation and portfolio extension to drive the market
Trend- Growth in online retailing of home care products and aggressive marketing to be the latest trend of the market
Vendor Insights-
The household cleaning products market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
Kao Corp. – In April 2021, the company launched hair salon brand ORIBE in Japan through its subsidiary, Kao Salon Japan
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. - In December 2020, the company launched Godrej ProClean, a brand that provides surface cleaning and disinfecting solutions. The products offered under the brand include ProClean Toilet Cleaner, ProClean Bathroom Cleaner, and ProClean Floor Cleaner
The Procter and Gamble Co. - In April 2021, the company's brand, Old Spice, announced its first deodorant stick with 0% plastic packaging in the UK.
Learn More about Key Driver & Trends of the Market-
Household Cleaning Products Market Driver:
Innovations are often based on functionality, pricing, new ingredients, packaging, and fragrances. Vendors have introduced surface cleaners that protect surfaces from soil buildup and eliminate the need to clean every day. Vendors are considering changing consumer preferences and introducing new fragrances such as citrus and nature-identical deodorizers and fresheners. Manufacturers are implementing technological advancements, such as using automated rapid prototyping machines, implementing refilling technology, and introducing a spray form of products during product processing and packaging stages.
Household Cleaning Products Market Trend:
In addition to the e-retailers and vendor's online sales platforms, the market witnessed the introduction of various online and app-based grocery sellers and suppliers that offer a range of products at discounted prices. The online channel imparts increased visibility to the products offered by vendors. Increased product visibility and the availability of a wide product portfolio contribute to the growth of the online retail channel. Factors such as increased Internet connectivity, growing adoption of mobile internet devices, and rising consumer awareness account for the growth of the global household cleaning products market.
Household Cleaning Products Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.86%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 14.44 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.37
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 43%
Key consumer countries
US, China, UK, Japan, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Surface cleaners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Dishwashing products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Toilet cleaners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Other cleaning agents (bleach) - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
Market segments
Comparison by Distribution channel
Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Church and Dwight Co. Inc.
Colgate-Palmolive Co.
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
Henkel AG and Co. KGaA
Kao Corp.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
S. C. Johnson and Son Inc.
The Clorox Co.
The Procter and Gamble Co.
Unilever Group
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
