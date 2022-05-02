Household Cleaning Products Market: 4.37% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | By Product, Distribution channel, and Geography | Market Size, Share, Regional Forecast & Analysis, 2021-2025

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Household Cleaning Products Market Share is expected to increase by USD 14.44 billion from 2020 to 2025 with an accelerated CAGR of 4.86%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Household Cleaning Products Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Segmentation by Product (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

In-Scope:

The household cleaning products market share growth by the surface cleaners segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing per capita consumption in developing regions such as South America and APAC is the major driver for this product segment. In addition, the changing lifestyle of consumers has favorably impacted the sales of surface cleaners.

Out-of-Scope:

Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the Household Cleaning Products Market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Services

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Product (surface cleaners, dishwashing products, toilet cleaners, and other cleaning agents (bleach)), Distribution channel (offline and online), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA)

Key Companies- Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG, and Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group among others

Driver- Product innovation and portfolio extension to drive the market

Trend- Growth in online retailing of home care products and aggressive marketing to be the latest trend of the market

Vendor Insights-

The household cleaning products market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Story continues

Kao Corp. – In April 2021, the company launched hair salon brand ORIBE in Japan through its subsidiary, Kao Salon Japan

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. - In December 2020, the company launched Godrej ProClean, a brand that provides surface cleaning and disinfecting solutions. The products offered under the brand include ProClean Toilet Cleaner, ProClean Bathroom Cleaner, and ProClean Floor Cleaner

The Procter and Gamble Co. - In April 2021, the company's brand, Old Spice, announced its first deodorant stick with 0% plastic packaging in the UK.

Learn More about Key Driver & Trends of the Market-

Household Cleaning Products Market Driver:

Innovations are often based on functionality, pricing, new ingredients, packaging, and fragrances. Vendors have introduced surface cleaners that protect surfaces from soil buildup and eliminate the need to clean every day. Vendors are considering changing consumer preferences and introducing new fragrances such as citrus and nature-identical deodorizers and fresheners. Manufacturers are implementing technological advancements, such as using automated rapid prototyping machines, implementing refilling technology, and introducing a spray form of products during product processing and packaging stages.

Household Cleaning Products Market Trend:

In addition to the e-retailers and vendor's online sales platforms, the market witnessed the introduction of various online and app-based grocery sellers and suppliers that offer a range of products at discounted prices. The online channel imparts increased visibility to the products offered by vendors. Increased product visibility and the availability of a wide product portfolio contribute to the growth of the online retail channel. Factors such as increased Internet connectivity, growing adoption of mobile internet devices, and rising consumer awareness account for the growth of the global household cleaning products market.

Household Cleaning Products Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.86% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 14.44 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.37 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Japan, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Surface cleaners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Dishwashing products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Toilet cleaners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Other cleaning agents (bleach) - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive Co.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Kao Corp.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

S. C. Johnson and Son Inc.

The Clorox Co.

The Procter and Gamble Co.

Unilever Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

