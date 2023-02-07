Household Cleaning Products Market Is Expected To Reach around USD 334.16 Billion by 2030, Grow at a CAGR Of 4.4% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

Farmington, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Household Cleaning Products Market Size Was USD 235.76 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 247.94 Billion In 2022 To USD 334.16 Billion In 2030 at a CAGR Of 4.4% During The 2022-2030. The effects of COVID-19 on the world have been shocking and have never happened before. During the pandemic, there has been an increase in demand for cleaning supplies everywhere. From what we saw, the global market was expected to grow by 6.5% in 2021. This market's demand and growth, which will go back to where they were before the pandemic, caused the CAGR to jump up all of a sudden.

By putting out new products, the biggest companies are getting into the global market for household cleaning products. This is because the COVID-19 pandemic is still going on, which is making more people want homecare products. For example, Godrej Consumer Products Limited released its "ProClean" line of surface cleaners and disinfectants in December 2020. To meet the growing demand for hygiene products for the home, the company made cleaners for the bathroom, toilet, and floors. These products are also sold on community e-commerce websites so that more people can find out about them.

Recent Developments:

January 2022 : Henkel Corporation plans to merge its beauty care business with its laundry and home care divisions. The company aims to create a new consumer brand through the combined new platform.

December 2021: Unilever launches a new dishwashing liquid containing 100% naturally derived ingredients. This product is more renewable, 99% biodegradable and comes in a bottle made from 100% recycled plastic. The company aims to reduce its carbon footprint and reduce its dependence on fossil-based ingredients.

Segment Overview

Product Type Insights

Laundry detergents have the biggest market share in the world because people think clean clothes are healthier and they have to wash their clothes often. With just water, it's hard to get rid of dirt and stains, but detergents can help. It breaks up dirt and stains on the fabric so they can be washed away. Most places in the world also use laundry bars to wash clothes by hand because they are fast, cheap, and small. Because of new products, this segment is also likely to grow in the coming years.

Regional Outlook:

Asia-Pacific has the biggest share of the world market because it has the most people and their incomes are going up. In 2021, the value of the Asia-Pacific market was USD 82.98 billion. Cleaning supplies are in high demand because there are a lot of people living in the area. China makes the most in Asia and the Pacific, followed by Japan and India. People in the area are using natural cleaning products more and more because they are worried about the effects of toxic chemicals on the environment. Because of this, local companies are making products that are good for the environment so that they can grow in emerging markets. On the Indian market in September 2020, Proklean Technologies sold green floor cleaners and liquid detergents.

North America has a big share of the cleaning products business because it is home to many big companies that make cleaning products. More people in North America are worried about the environment, which has increased the demand for safe, effective home care products. The U.S. is the country that buys the most things because it has the most people. The market for cleaning products in Europe is well-established, and it is expected to grow at a slightly slower rate than in other parts of the world. On the other hand, many companies are spending money on research and development to come up with new cleaning products for the home that are better for the environment. Also, strict laws in Europe mean that companies must make sure their products are of high quality. This makes for more good competition, which helps the market grow.

People think that the Middle East and Africa will be good places to live in the coming years. Because cities and people are growing quickly in this area, there is a growing need for cleaning supplies. Research by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) on Africa's Urbanization Dynamics 2020 shows that by 2050, the area will have the fastest rate of urban growth.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2022 USD 247.94 Billion By Product Type Laundry Detergents, Surface Cleaners, Dishwashing Products, Toilet Cleaners, Others By Companies Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (U.S.), Colgate-Palmolive Co. (U.S.), Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. (India), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Kao Group (Japan), The Procter & Gamble Co. (U.S.), Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc. (U.K.), C. Johnson & Son Inc. (U.S.), Goodmaid Chemicals Corporation (Malaysia), Unilever NV (U.K.) Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Trends:

The market will grow if all of the ingredients are listed on the labels.

More and more products are telling you what they are made of. After the Consumer Product Ingredient Communication Initiative was made in 2010, companies started sharing information about what was in things like air care, floor cleaners, and household care products. When people buy cleaning products, they want to know what chemicals are in them and how safe they are. They want to know if the final products and supply networks are easy to understand. People often look at what's in a product and the risks that come with each ingredient. Since word-of-mouth advertising is a big part of selling cleaning products for the home, companies are showing what's in their products to give customers more confidence.

Driving Factors:

More people want natural goods, so the market is growing.

Chemicals have become a part of our culture, and we all react to them in different ways. Because of this, many people are turning to green and natural products, which are good for the environment and gentle on the skin. People all over the world want natural and green products now, which has helped the green cleaning industry grow. Most of the increase in demand for natural and green products is because more people are concerned about the environment. Because people want to save the environment, they are willing to pay more for natural and organic products. This changes the market in a big way.

The market will be driven by the fact that people are willing to spend hours cleaning their homes and pay more for the right product. This will also mean that in the near future, harsh chemical products will be used less.

Restraining Factors:

Lack of keeping customers and making products stand out will slow market growth.

People have different tastes in products, which are affected by psychological, demographic, and behavioural factors. Lifestyle standards and awareness have the most effect on how people act. In today's market for household cleaning products, it's hard to keep customers loyal and make products stand out. People are often attracted to new a thing, which makes it hard for them to stay loyal to a single product or brand. Because consumer tastes are changing, it's getting harder for small and medium-sized manufacturers to keep up with new trends. As a result, these problems make it hard for the market to grow.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (U.S.), Colgate-Palmolive Co. (U.S.), Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. (India), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Kao Group (Japan), The Procter & Gamble Co. (U.S.), Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc. (U.K.), C. Johnson & Son Inc. (U.S.), Goodmaid Chemicals Corporation (Malaysia), Unilever NV (U.K.), and others.

By Product Type

Laundry Detergents

Surface Cleaners

Dishwashing Products

Toilet Cleaners

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World

