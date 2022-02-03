U.S. markets open in 6 hours 56 minutes

Household Cleaning Products Market to Reach USD 320.82 Billion by 2028 | Household Cleaning Products Industry Increasing Demand for Organic Cleaning Products, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read

Companies covered in the household cleaning products market are Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (U.S.), Colgate-Palmolive Co. (U.S.), Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. (India), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Kao Group (Japan), The Procter & Gamble Co. (U.S.), Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (U.K.), S. C. Johnson & Son Inc. (U.S.), Goodmaid Chemicals Corporation (Malaysia), Unilever NV (U.K.), and more players

Pune, India, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Household Cleaning Products Market:

According to Fortune Business Insights™, the global household cleaning products market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 320.82 billion by 2028 while exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% between 2021 and 2028. The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 221.32 billion in 2020. The increasing demand for organic cleaning products, coupled with the rising investment in R&D activities to develop advanced products, is likely to boost the adoption of the product worldwide.

Stellar Growth Rate of 18.2% in 2020 Witnessed amid COVID-19; High Demand for Personal Home Cleaning Products Globally

The COVID-19 pandemic brought upon a positive growth rate across the market. The increasing rate of hygiene-conscious populations across the globe led to the high adoption of cleaning products for households. This further led to the manufacturers focusing on introducing innovative products and expanding their facilities to cater to the exponential demand. These factors led to the market experiencing a growth rate of 18.2% in 2020 and is anticipated to showcase significant growth in the forthcoming years.

List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Household Cleaning Products Market:

  • Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (U.S.)

  • Colgate-Palmolive Co. (U.S.)

  • Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. (India)

  • Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

  • Kao Group (Japan)

  • The Procter & Gamble Co. (U.S.)

  • Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (U.K.)

  • S. C. Johnson & Son Inc. (U.S.)

  • Goodmaid Chemicals Corporation (Malaysia)

  • Unilever NV (U.K.)

Get a Sample PDF Brochure on Household Cleaning Products Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/household-cleaning-products-market-103286

Market Segmentation:

Based on the product type, the market is classified into laundry detergents, surface cleaners, dishwashing products, toilet cleaners, and others.

On the basis of product type, the laundry detergents segment is expected to hold the largest global household cleaning products market share during the forecast period. This is owing to the growing adoption of detergents to prevent staining of clothes across the globe. The high demand for these products propels the manufacturers to introduce innovative products that will boost the growth of the market. The segment held a market share of about 53.7% in 2020.

Finally, based on region, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Adoption of Organic Cleaning Products to Augment Growth

According to the American Lung Association, VOCs released through cleaning products often lead to allergic reactions, chronic respiratory ailments, and headaches. Besides, chemicals present in these products can also lead to severe conditions such as Cancer.

Therefore, the growing awareness regarding the adverse effects of adopting these products for a prolonged period propels the demand for organic cleaning products. The significant surge in eco-friendly products has further led to the companies introducing innovative homecare products across the globe. These factors are expected to contribute to the global household cleaning products market growth during the forecast period.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Asia-Pacific – The region stood at USD 76.80 billion in 2020 and is expected to gain momentum during the forecast period. This is owing to the presence of a large population that is likely to lead to high demand for household cleaning type of products. Moreover, companies in countries such as India, China, and Japan focus on leveraging the opportunities involving the high demand for cleaning products amid COVID-19 by introducing innovative products.

North America – The market in the region is expected to experience considerable growth backed by the rising environmental concerns that are propelling the demand for safe and organic homecare products between 2021 and 2028.

Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/household-cleaning-products-market-103286

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Facility Expansion by Major Companies to Amplify Their Market Positions

The market comprises small, medium, and large companies that are striving to maintain a stronghold. The companies are focusing on expanding their facilities into developing advanced household cleaning products to cater to the growing demand from consumers globally. Moreover, other key players are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies that are likely to bode well for the market growth.

Key Industry Development:

February 2020 - Henkel AG & Co. KGaA introduced a new extended facility for developing beauty care products in Moscow. With an overall investment of around USD 21.94 million, the new facility will have an annual capacity of producing 300 million units of finished goods.

Table of Content

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Trends

    • Latest Technological Advancements

    • Insights on Regulatory Scenario

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

    • Key developments: Acquisition, Collaboration, Strategic Partnership, and Joint Venture

  • COVID-19 Impact Analysis

    • Supply Chain Challenges

    • Steps taken by companies to overcome the COVID-19 impact

    • Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19 impact

TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/household-cleaning-products-market-103286

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Surface Disinfectant Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Aerosol, Gel, Liquid, and Wipe), By Composition (Alcohols, Chlorine Compounds, Quaternary Ammonium Compounds, Hydrogen Peroxide, Peracetic Acid, and Others), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Health Care Facility, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.

Liquid Laundry Detergent Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application {Household, Industrial & Institutional (Laundry & Dry-Cleaning Service, Hotels & Other Lodging, Healthcare, Textile Industry, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028.

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:
US: +1 424 253 0390
UK: +44 2071 939123
APAC: +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™


