U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,861.75
    +12.50 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,187.00
    +134.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,217.00
    +41.25 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,764.40
    +5.80 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.02
    -0.07 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.30
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.36
    +0.09 (+0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0624
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6840
    +0.1030 (+2.88%)
     

  • Vix

    21.48
    -0.94 (-4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2181
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.5970
    -0.1330 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,848.38
    +365.62 (+2.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.36
    +1.18 (+0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,370.62
    +9.31 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,294.57
    -273.46 (-1.03%)
     

Household cleaning products market size to grow by USD 14.84 billion from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

·20 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global household cleaning products market as a part of the global housewares and specialties market within the global household durables market. The parent market, the global housewares, and the specialties market cover a variety of product categories, including cookware, bakeware, tableware, kitchen electrics, and kitchen tools and accessories. The global household cleaning products market size is estimated to increase by the household cleaning products market. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.6%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Household Cleaning Products Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Household Cleaning Products Market 2023-2027

Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Global Household cleaning products market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

Global Household cleaning products market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Offerings -

  • Church & Dwight Co. Inc. -The company offers a wide range of home care products through multiple brands, such as arm and hammer, clumpand and seal, clear balance, felinepine, KABOOM, orange GLO, scrub free, and clean shower.

  • Colgate-Palmolive Co. - The company offers a wide range of home care products through multiple brands such as brite, suavitel, murphy, Palmolive, ajax, fleecy, Pinho sol, axion, cuddly, sta-soft, soupline, and fluffy.

  • Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - The company offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, laundry additives, dishwashing products, hard surface and WC cleaners, air fresheners, and insect control products.

  • Kao Corp. - The company offers a wide range of household cleaning products which includes cleaning products for clothes, kitchens, and general home care, fabric softeners, and paper cleaning products.

  • Unilever Group - The company offers fabric cleaning products, home cleaning products, and air and water purification products. The company offers a wide range of home care products through multiple brands such as cif, DAY2, domestic, OMO, surf, and sun

For Details on the vendor and its offerings – Buy the report!

Vendor landscape -

The global household cleaning products market is significantly competitive and moderately concentrated, with the presence of a few global and several regional or domestic players that offer an array of household wipes for household and commercial purposes. Some of the prominent vendors operating in the global household wipes market include Bombril SA, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Dropps, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG, and Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., Kimberly-Clark Corp., McBride Plc, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, RSPL Ltd., S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., Saraya Goodmaid Sdn. Bhd., Seventh Generation Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever Group, Venus Laboratories Inc., Wipro Ltd., 3M Inc.,

Players differentiate their products based on quality, packaging, pricing, and portfolio. They focus on business expansion and product innovation to increase their profit margins and market share. They adopt several competitive strategies to maintain their position in the market.

Global Household Cleaning Products Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on Product (Surface cleaners, Dishwashing products, Toilet cleaners, and Other cleaning agents), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The surface cleaners segment will contribute significantly to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The changing lifestyle of consumers has favorably impacted the sales of surface cleaners. Consumers have changed their usage patterns for surface cleaners, and these products witness daily usage by most consumers in regions such as APAC. The increasing per capita consumption in developing regions such as South America and APAC is the major driver for this product segment.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global household cleaning products market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global household cleaning products market.

  • APAC is estimated to account for 30% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the three major countries in this region. The growing middle-class population, along with its increasing disposable income, is driving the market. Almost one and a half billion people are expected to enter the middle-income class (C and C-/D+ class) in the next 20 years (until 2035). The growth in the middle-class population will result in an increase in the household's final consumption of various products, including home care products at large.

Download a Sample Report

Global Household Cleaning Products Market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers - Product innovation and portfolio extension are key factors driving the global household cleaning products market growth. To sustain the intensely competitive market, where consumers have an ample number of choices available at various price points, vendors are coming up with new product formulations and subsequent launches. Product innovation and technological advancements play a significant role in the growth of the household cleaning products market.

Key Trends - The growing demand for premium products will fuel the global household cleaning products market growth. Convenience, better packaging, and aesthetic appeal are key attributes of premium household cleaning product brands. Most consumers in these countries are well-informed about the various cleaning products available in the market and look for better performance and high-quality products. Vendors incentivize this to increase their profit margins by charging premium prices for these products, which, in turn, can positively influence growth in this market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The need to balance production cost, price, and quality of products is a major challenge to the global household cleaning products market growth. As the market is growing globally, manufacturers are trying to introduce newer products in the home care category to gain a competitive advantage. However, manufacturers find it challenging to improve and enhance their production processes while complying with the labeling, packaging, and quality standards for finished products.

Drivers, Trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Household Cleaning Products Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the household cleaning products market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the household cleaning products market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the household cleaning products industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of household cleaning products market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports: 

Aircraft Cleaning Chemicals Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The aircraft cleaning chemicals market share is expected to increase by USD 546.16 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.7%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers aircraft cleaning chemicals market segmentation by application (commercial aircraft and military aircraft) and geography (APAC, NorthAmerica, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Cleaning Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The cleaning services market share is expected to increase by USD 2.35 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.8%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the cleaning services market segmentation by end-user (commercial and residential) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Household Cleaning Products Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

165

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.6%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD14.84 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.1

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 30%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

3M Co., Bombril SA, Church and Dwight Co. Inc, Dropps, Godrej Group, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., Kimberly Clark Corp., McBride Plc, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, RSPL Ltd., S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., Saraya Goodmaid Sdn. Bhd., Star Brands Ltd, The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, Venus Laboratories Inc., Wipro Ltd., and Zep Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global household cleaning products market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 By Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Surface cleaners - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Dishwashing products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Toilet cleaners - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Other cleaning agents - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Bombril SA

  • 12.4 Church and Dwight Co. Inc

  • 12.5 Dropps

  • 12.6 Godrej Group

  • 12.7 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

  • 12.8 Kao Corp.

  • 12.9 Kimberly Clark Corp.

  • 12.10 McBride Plc

  • 12.11 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

  • 12.12 RSPL Ltd.

  • 12.13 S.C. Johnson and Son Inc.

  • 12.14 Saraya Goodmaid Sdn. Bhd.

  • 12.15 The Clorox Co.

  • 12.16 The Procter and Gamble Co.

  • 12.17 Zep Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Household Cleaning Products Market 2023-2027
Global Household Cleaning Products Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/household-cleaning-products-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-14-84-billion-from-2022-to-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-customer-landscape-vendor-assessment-and-market-dynamics---technavio-301706467.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Why Tesla Hit Another 2-Year Low Today

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares continued a slide today that has sent the stock price plunging by 55% since late September. Tesla shares had been overvalued for a long time based on the fundamentals. Shares began retreating this fall when demand questions surfaced in its important Chinese market.

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2023

    These rock-solid income stocks, with inflation-fighting yields ranging from 4.6% to 8%, provide plenty of reward with minimal risk for investors.

  • Here's Why QuantumScape Shares Soared This Morning

    QuantumScape announced today it has begun shipping prototypes of its solid-state battery cells to potential automotive customers. The company has spent the past two years proving its solid-state battery concept and working toward a commercially viable unit. QuantumScape called today's announcement an important part of the commercialization process and said it was its "key public milestone for the year."

  • Big Changes to 401(k) Retirement Plans Move Ahead in Congress

    Congress is on the verge of passing a bill that aims to help Americans save more for retirement, including raising the age people must start withdrawing money from tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • Musk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares Retreat

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk pushed back on criticism from one of Tesla Inc.’s most vocal supporters amid growing concern about the chief executive officer’s ability to manage Twitter Inc. and his other businesses.Most Read from BloombergMusk Is Looking for a New Twitter CEO After Losing PollAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersRussian Gas Flows to Europe Unaffected After Pipeline BlastJustin Bieber Urges Fa

  • Evercore ISI cuts Tesla price target

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at Tesla stock amid analyst downgrades tied to Elon Musk's new involvement in Twitter.

  • Big changes to the retirement system are included in Congress’s end-of-year bill

    These include increasing the age for required minimum distributions from retirement plans to pushing businesses to get more employees enrolled in plans.

  • How Much Lower Will Tesla Stock Go?

    In this video, I will talk about Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), some new price targets from analysts, the damage that the Twitter acquisition has caused, and what investors should know going into 2023.  For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • Is Annaly Capital in Line for a Dividend Cut in 2023?

    Many investors, subsequently, try to offset their losses by turning to high-yield dividend stocks. The mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) is one of the highest-yielding stocks in the market today, paying a juicy 16% dividend yield. Annaly Capital Management invests in mortgages and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in addition to servicing loans for other mortgage companies.

  • 1,000% Move in a Day: Medical Stock Soars on Positive Data

    IceCure Medical, a little-known medical device company surged in after-hours trading Monday. IceCure's Prosense technology proved to be a safe and effective treatment for cancerous kidney tumors.

  • Arcus, Gilead Disappoint As Lung-Cancer Regimen Lags Rival Roche

    Gilead and Arcus toppled Tuesday after their lung-cancer regimen trailed a rival concoction from Roche. RCUS stock skidded more than 20%.

  • This 28-year-old negotiated her pay to $500,000 — and found work-life balance

    How she job-hopped her way to half a million dollars in pay while also finding more time to spend with her family.

  • Analysts Say Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 26% Dividend Yield

    The big market headline this year – all year – has been the steady fall in stocks. The S&P 500 is down 20% for 2022, and the NASDAQ has fallen a disastrous 33%. And while recent data shows that there may be some hope on the inflation front, there may still be storm clouds massing for next year’s stock market. That’s the view of Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley's chief equity strategist. He’s been a leading voice among the bears this year, and he’s not changing that tune as we head into the New Year.

  • Stocks moving after hours: Nike, FedEx, Workday

    Stocks moving in after hours: Nike, FedEx, Workday

  • U.S. EV adoption outlook fell by 30% in 2022

    Yahoo Finance autos reporter Pras Subramanian details a recent KPMG survey, which found that auto execs are less bullish on EV adoption compared to 2022.

  • Why Nio Stock Erased Early Gains Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock has been turbulent recently, and for good reason. After a big dip yesterday on mounting fears of how the spread of COVID-19 will hurt Chinese consumers and the economy, Nio staged a comeback Tuesday morning. After losing that early jump, Nio's American depositary shares were holding on to a gain of 0.7% as of 12:50 p.m. ET.

  • 3 REITS That Just Increased Their Dividends

    Most everyone loves an early holiday present. And for some real estate investment trust (REIT) investors, that early gift came in the form of a dividend increase over the past two weeks. Of course, a dividend increase is great because it puts more income into the pockets of investors and increases the yield on their purchase price, but more importantly, a dividend increase also signals to the markets that the company expects to perform well, perhaps generating increases in revenue and funds from

  • Lucid stock pops after the EV maker raised $1.5 billion

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in Lucid stock following the EV maker’s $1.5 billion stock sale.

  • Joe Biden made the oil trade of the year

    Gas prices were a major story in 2022: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine roiled energy markets and some predicted the US dollar might be subsumed by a new, commodity-backed trade currency.

  • These 2 Stocks Could Go to Zero

    Famed value investor Benjamin Graham introduced Mr. Market in his 1949 book The Intelligent Investor. Mr. Market, an allegory used to describe the irrational, erratic, and emotional behavior that can drive stock prices up and down, is a good lens through which to view the pandemic-era ups and downs of certain stocks. Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) have never made much sense as businesses, at least to me.