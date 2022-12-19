Household composters market; Growth opportunities led by Algreen Products Inc. and Enviro World Corp. - Technavio
NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The household composters market size is forecast to increase by USD 451.78 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 6%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by effective supply chain management, growing awareness of the importance of organic waste recycling and organic farming, and law enforcement in many countries worldwide.
Technavio categorizes the global household composters market as a part of the global environmental and facilities services market, which covers service companies providing environmental and facilities maintenance services, including waste management, facilities management, and pollution control services.
Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Algreen Products Inc., Enviro World Corp., Envirocycle Systems Inc., Forest City Models and Patterns Ltd., Good Ideas Inc., Jora Composters, Natures Footprint, Inc., Sampoorn Zero Waste Pvt. Ltd, SCD Probiotics, LLC, Schiller Grounds Care Inc., The Scotts Miracle Gro Co., and Track Trading Co.
Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –
The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.
It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.
The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.
Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio
One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.
Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.
The market is segmented by product (tumbler, stationary, and compacting), material (plastic, metal, and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
Segmentation by product (Inclusion/Exclusion)
Tumbler
The tumbler segment was valued at USD 589.23 million in 2017 and continue to grow by 2021. Tumbler household composters are made up of recycle plastic. They can be fully sealed and rotated to mix the composting materials to speed up the process. Such benefits coupled with the increasing use of recycled plastic are fueling the growth of the segment.
What are the key data covered in this Household Composters Market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the household composters market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the household composters market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the household composters market industry across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of household composters market vendors
Household Composters Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
149
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 451.78 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
5.2
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
Europe at 39%
Key countries
US, Germany, France, UK, and Italy
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Algreen Products Inc., Enviro World Corp., Envirocycle Systems Inc., Forest City Models and Patterns Ltd., Good Ideas Inc., Jora Composters, Natures Footprint, Inc., Sampoorn Zero Waste Pvt. Ltd, SCD Probiotics, LLC, Schiller Grounds Care Inc., The Scotts Miracle Gro Co., and Track Trading Co.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global Household Composters Market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Material Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Product
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Product
6.3 Tumbler - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Stationary - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Compacting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Market opportunity by Product
7 Market Segmentation by Material
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Material
7.3 Plastic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Metal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Market opportunity by Material
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Algreen Products Inc.
12.4 Enviro World Corp.
12.5 Envirocycle Systems Inc.
12.6 Forest City Models and Patterns Ltd.
12.7 Good Ideas Inc.
12.8 Jora Composters
12.9 Natures Footprint, Inc.
12.10 Sampoorn Zero Waste Pvt. Ltd
12.11 SCD Probiotics, LLC
12.12 Schiller Grounds Care Inc.
12.13 The Scotts Miracle Gro Co.
12.14 Track Trading Co.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
