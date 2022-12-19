Household composters market; Growth opportunities led by Algreen Products Inc. and Enviro World Corp. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The household composters market size is forecast to increase by USD 451.78 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 6%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by effective supply chain management, growing awareness of the importance of organic waste recycling and organic farming, and law enforcement in many countries worldwide.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Household Composters Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global household composters market as a part of the global environmental and facilities services market, which covers service companies providing environmental and facilities maintenance services, including waste management, facilities management, and pollution control services.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Algreen Products Inc., Enviro World Corp., Envirocycle Systems Inc., Forest City Models and Patterns Ltd., Good Ideas Inc., Jora Composters, Natures Footprint, Inc., Sampoorn Zero Waste Pvt. Ltd, SCD Probiotics, LLC, Schiller Grounds Care Inc., The Scotts Miracle Gro Co., and Track Trading Co.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by product (tumbler, stationary, and compacting), material (plastic, metal, and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by product (Inclusion/Exclusion)

Tumbler

The tumbler segment was valued at USD 589.23 million in 2017 and continue to grow by 2021. Tumbler household composters are made up of recycle plastic. They can be fully sealed and rotated to mix the composting materials to speed up the process. Such benefits coupled with the increasing use of recycled plastic are fueling the growth of the segment.

What are the key data covered in this Household Composters Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the household composters market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the household composters market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the household composters market industry across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of household composters market vendors

Household Composters Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 149 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 451.78 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.2 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 39% Key countries US, Germany, France, UK, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Algreen Products Inc., Enviro World Corp., Envirocycle Systems Inc., Forest City Models and Patterns Ltd., Good Ideas Inc., Jora Composters, Natures Footprint, Inc., Sampoorn Zero Waste Pvt. Ltd, SCD Probiotics, LLC, Schiller Grounds Care Inc., The Scotts Miracle Gro Co., and Track Trading Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global Household Composters Market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Material Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Tumbler - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Stationary - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Compacting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Material

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Material

7.3 Plastic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Metal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Material

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Algreen Products Inc.

12.4 Enviro World Corp.

12.5 Envirocycle Systems Inc.

12.6 Forest City Models and Patterns Ltd.

12.7 Good Ideas Inc.

12.8 Jora Composters

12.9 Natures Footprint, Inc.

12.10 Sampoorn Zero Waste Pvt. Ltd

12.11 SCD Probiotics, LLC

12.12 Schiller Grounds Care Inc.

12.13 The Scotts Miracle Gro Co.

12.14 Track Trading Co.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

Global Household Composters Market 2023-2027

