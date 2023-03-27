U.S. markets close in 5 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,983.88
    +12.89 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,404.41
    +166.88 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,839.67
    +15.71 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,750.56
    +15.64 (+0.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.72
    +1.46 (+2.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,953.80
    -30.00 (-1.51%)
     

  • Silver

    23.16
    -0.18 (-0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0789
    +0.0024 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5130
    +0.1330 (+3.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2287
    +0.0057 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.3670
    +0.6660 (+0.51%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,296.46
    -730.16 (-2.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    595.83
    -11.62 (-1.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,479.89
    +74.44 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,476.87
    +91.62 (+0.33%)
     

Household Cooking Appliance Market to Reach USD 622.54 Billion By 2032; Growing Household Demand for Newest & Cutting-Edge Cooking Appliances, says The Brainy Insights

The Brainy Insights
·7 min read
The Brainy Insights
The Brainy Insights

The emergence of reasonably priced and effective kitchen appliances is assisting in accelerating market expansion along with the substantial increase of economies. Asia Pacific emerged as the highest in the global household cooking appliance market, with a share of 38.46% and valued at USD 117.58 billion in 2022.

Newark, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 305.73 billion in 2022 household cooking appliance market will reach USD 622.54 billion by 2032. Throughout the projection period, the market is predicted to rise due to changing eating patterns, the number of working women and single professionals, and the number of nuclear families. Several factors anticipated to contribute to the market's growth include strict energy efficiency regulations that apply in various parts of the world, the ease with which household kitchen appliances can be found on e-commerce websites, the rising popularity of home automation, and ongoing product launches.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/13288

Key Insight of the Household Cooking Appliance Market

The Middle East and Africa are expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.52% over the forecasted period.

The market for household cooking appliances in the Middle East and Africa is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.52% over the forecasted period. The region's consumer buying habits are evolving, despite the market being in its early phases. Some anticipated factors to promote the adoption of IoT-enabled appliances in the area include the ongoing installation of high-speed data networks and the rising popularity of modular kitchens. Household consumers in the region preferentially choose multi-functional ovens since they are readily available at premium prices.

The ovens segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.49% over the forecasted period.

Over the forecast period, the ovens segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.49%. The oven's capacity to prepare meals for households that are restaurant-quality is favorable for the segment's growth. The market has been divided into conventional, convection, microwave, and combination heating technologies. The sub-segment of combination ovens has dominated the market for ovens as a whole. Combination ovens are increasingly regarded as a cornerstone of modern households' cooking.

The built-in segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.97% over the forecasted period.

Over the forecast period, the built-in segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.97%. For smaller kitchens, built-in household cooking appliances are preferred. They take up less room when added to modular kitchens as design components. So, the built-in segment is anticipated to grow during the projected period. However, because certain appliances require professional installation, built-in technology has higher installation prices.

The e-commerce segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.25% over the forecasted period.

Over the forecast period, the e-commerce segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.25%. Due to the simplicity of purchasing and affordable prices, consumers of household cooking appliances choose e-commerce websites. Retailers are becoming increasingly concerned about the e-commerce channel, which is predicted to surpass traditional sales in recent years. Retailers are therefore adopting creative solutions to deal with the shifting environment. They are collaborating with e-commerce companies and offering "buy online, pick up in-store" options to boost sales channels for household cooking appliances.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/household-cooking-appliance-market-13288

Market Dynamics

Driver: Increasing household demand for eco-friendly cooking equipment

In response to rising energy prices and growing environmental consciousness, particularly among households in industrialized nations, the market for cooking equipment with energy-efficiency certification will be projected to grow. Additionally, manufacturers are putting more of an emphasis on making energy-efficient appliances, which supports the global demand for household cooking appliances. The growing population of the world, combined with the shift toward smaller families, is a primary factor driving the market expansion for household cooking appliances. The market for household cooking appliances is also influenced by the rising proportion of nuclear households that require at least one cooktop. As a result, as nuclear families become more prevalent, so does the demand for kitchen appliances. Also, it is projected that increased market growth will be promoted by rising residential building construction due to population growth. The desire for efficient and contemporary kitchen equipment is being encouraged by consumers' increasing disposable money. The development of affordable and functional kitchen equipment accelerates market expansion and significantly boosts economies. The growth of the home cooking appliance market is fueled by rising GDP, which is increased by rising labor force participation. Thus, it is projected that rising consumer disposable income in underdeveloped countries will promote the growth of the market for household cooking appliances.

Restraint: The increasing use of online platforms for meal delivery

The main obstacles to expansion include an increase in employment, the proportion of working women, consumers' hectic schedules, a rise in disposable income, and the use of online meal delivery services like Zomato. Individuals are more frequently opting to order through online food delivery services because they no longer have the time to prepare at home. This can limit the use of household cooking appliances and prevent market growth.

Opportunity: The adoption of cutting-edge technology like IoT and AI

Manufacturers are introducing the newest technology, such as wireless connectivity, built-in cameras, screens, AI, and IoT, which enables remote control of household cooking appliances and brings the industry closer to automating kitchen appliances. These newest technologies are attracting consumer interest, which is expected to increase sales in the coming years. Worldwide profitable business opportunities are predicted due to the growing urban population. Interconnected cooking, which includes linking kitchen appliances using the Internet of Things (IoT), is projected to offer several attractive possibilities. This is due to the advancement of technology, which is influenced by shifting customer demand and preferences and drives manufacturers to develop such cutting-edge products. Furthermore, it is projected that the market expansion in the near future will be driven by the increased demand for easy-to-use and handle appliances.

Challenge: Low affordability and electrification in the developing countries

The lack of electrification in underdeveloped countries is one of the barriers that market players face when trying to access these markets. The poor affordability of low-income consumers is a challenge for producers in manufacturing economical appliances. The market growth is predicted to be constrained by the higher initial cost of cooking appliances. The frequent maintenance required by modern appliances limits the use of innovative cooking appliances. The demand for the product is being hampered by the rising population of single people who prefer eating over cooking at home. The growth of the global food and catering industry is expected to challenge the market expansion for household cooking appliances.

Request for Customization: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/13288

Some of the major players operating in the household cooking appliance market are:

• Daewoo Electronics Corporation
• Haier Group Company
• Panasonic
• Videocon Industries Limited
• Fisher & Paykel Appliances Holdings Ltd.
• Miele & Cie. KG
• AB Electrolux
• LG Electronics
• Robert Bosch Gmbh
• Whirlpool Corporation
• Stoves Appliance Company (Glen Dimplex Home Appliances Ltd.)
• Philips Electronics

Key Segments cover in the market:

By Product:

• Ovens
• Cooktops & Cooking Ranges
• Specialized Appliances

By Structure:

• Freestanding
• Built-in

By Distribution Channel:

• E-commerce
• Brick & Mortar

By Region

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)
• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)
• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/13288/single

About the report:

The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-315-215-1633
Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com 
Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba's Jack Ma returns to mainland China

    Alibaba founder Jack Ma has resurfaced in China after months of overseas travel, visiting a school Monday in the city where his company is headquartered and discussed topics such as artificial intelligence.

  • Gilead Sciences Could Retreat Further From Here

    Biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences makes and distributes many drugs but today I am more interested in the position of the charts and indicators. Bottom-line strategy: GILD is a volatile stock that can move up or down quickly depending on the results of any given drug or treatment.

  • The Paper-Thin Steel Needed to Power Electric Cars Is in Short Supply

    U.S. Steel and Cleveland-Cliffs are jockeying with foreign rivals to supply the crucial material for EV motors

  • Fill 'er up: This Texas gas station went viral over job postings offering up to $225K a year (along with benefits and vacation). 3 ways to make your own juicy compensation package

    What's in your tank?

  • I'm 50. Is This Enough Money to Have in My 401(k) Right Now?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla faces new race bias trial from employee who had $137 million verdict cut

    A trial kicks off in San Francisco federal court on Monday to determine how much money Tesla Inc must pay to a Black elevator operator who a jury determined was subjected to severe racial harassment while working at the electric auto maker's flagship assembly plant. Last year, a judge slashed the $137 million verdict that the jury awarded in 2021 to plaintiff Owen Diaz, one of the largest ever in a U.S. workplace discrimination case. Diaz's lawyers rejected the lower payout and opted for a new trial on damages.

  • I'm Retired But Want to Work Still. What Are My Options?

    Retired people need to stay busy and it never hurts to make extra cash, especially when you're on a fixed income. If you're thinking of working while retired, let's go over some of the best part-time jobs for retirees. Here are … Continue reading → The post 9 Best Part-Time Jobs for Retirees appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil rises on Kurdistan output halt and banking optimism

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Monday after a halt to oil exports from Iraqi Kurdistan via Turkey and moves to contain a potential banking crisis that could have hit demand for crude. Brent crude futures were up $1.16, or 1.6%, at $76.15 a barrel by 1210 GMT. Brent gained 2.8% last week while WTI rebounded by 3.8% as jitters in the banking sector eased.

  • This Table Explains 2023's IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD)

    An individual retirement account, more commonly referred to as an IRA, is a good place to save for your retirement. Once you reach a certain age, though, you'll have to start taking a minimum amount out of your account each … Continue reading → The post IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Apple CEO Meets China Commerce Chief to Talk Supply Chain

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook met China’s Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao on Monday, underscoring the importance of the relationship between the leading US consumer tech company and its key partner despite heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008First Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayUS Sto

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Shell, BP and TechnipFMC

    Shell, BP and TechnipFMC are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • How Big Companies Choose Who Is Laid Off

    In the current economic environment, a final decision can take weeks, according to executives and corporate advisers. With layoffs that target corporate staff, department heads often take the lead and human resources troubleshoots their lists, which can lead to intense debate and multiple rewrites. “There is no good way to do this,” said Gregory DeLapp, a human-resources executive who spent much of his career at the steel and materials manufacturer Carpenter Technology in Pennsylvania, where he helped conduct layoffs.

  • Oil Traders’ Bearish Turn Signals Prices May Stay Low

    (Bloomberg) -- Ask the world’s biggest oil traders where the market is headed as prices hover near a 15-month low, and you’ll hear almost universal agreement: The stage is set for a rally. Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on LenderFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewBut an examination of trading data tells

  • Alibaba Co-Founder Jack Ma Returns to China After a Year Away

    The billionaire’s trip home after a year away comes as Beijing winds down a tech crackdown that hit entrepreneurs’ confidence.

  • Does the Rule of 55 Apply to My Retirement Situation?

    Employer-sponsored, tax-deferred retirement plans like 401(k)s and 403(b)s have rules about when you can access your funds. As a general rule, if you withdraw funds before age 59 ½, you'll trigger an IRS tax penalty of 10%. The good news … Continue reading → The post What Is the Rule of 55 and How Does It Work? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Jack Ma returns to China as govt tries to allay private sector fears

    Alibaba founder Jack Ma has returned to China, ending a stay overseas of more than a year that industry viewed as reflecting the sober mood of its private businesses, and which sources said eventually spurred the new premier to reach out. The return of China's best-known entrepreneur may help to quell the concerns of its private sector after a bruising two-year regulatory crackdown. Ma's re-emergence in public offers support for the government's softening tone toward the private sector as leaders try to shore up an economy battered by three years of COVID-19 curbs.

  • Is Google A Buy Amid Banking Crisis, Artificial Intelligence Battle?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as its search advertising business holds up.

  • Britain’s electric car fate is sealed without homegrown batteries

    With the Spring Budget only just in the rearview mirror, Treasury officials are already putting the finishing touches on a new set-piece event: Green Day.

  • Banking Crisis Has Triggered Capital Flight From Oil To Gold

    Oil traders ran for the exit during the last major sell off in oil, and now the latest Commitment of Traders report has revealed where that oil money flowed to