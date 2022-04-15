U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,392.59
    -54.00 (-1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,451.23
    -113.36 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,351.08
    -292.51 (-2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.98
    -20.12 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.54
    -0.41 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.10
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.85
    +0.15 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0810
    -0.0022 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    +0.1410 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3067
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.4360
    +0.5460 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,290.93
    -733.43 (-1.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    945.33
    -24.10 (-2.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,093.19
    -78.81 (-0.29%)
     

Household and Income Class Forecasts 2010-2025

Research and Markets
·2 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Household and Income Class Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Finding accurate data and forecasts for households and income classes is among the biggest challenges facing businesses that are planning their operations outside of their home market.

Using 20 years of measuring household, economic, demographic and income class data, the Household and Market Data Forecast is the most accurate source of information, data and forecasts for household and income class data for 65 international markets.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Contents by Country

  • Households

  • Total Households (2010-2025)

  • Population Per Household (2010-2025)

  • Households by Age of Head of Household (2010-2025)

  • Households in Income Class (2021 and 2025)

  • Households by Metropolitan Area (2021 and 2025)

  • Households by Metropolitan Area by Income Class (2021 and 2025)

  • Metropolitan Areas

  • Metropolitan Areas by Population (2021 and 2025)

  • Metropolitan Areas by Household (2021 and 2024)

  • Metropolitan Areas by Economic Output

  • Metropolitan Areas by Cost-of-Living

  • Metropolitan Areas by Income Class in 2021

  • Metropolitan Areas by Income Class in 2025

  • Consumer Data

  • Total Income (2010-2025)

  • Disposable Income by Household (2010-2025)

  • Per Capita GDP at PPP (2010-2025)

  • Retail Sales Growth Rates (2010-2025)

  • Demographic Data

  • Total Population (2010-2025)

  • Total Population Between the Ages of 15 and 64 (2010-2025)

  • Percentage of Population Between the Ages of 15 and 64 (2010-2025)

  • Economic Data

  • Total GDP (2010-2025)

  • GDP Growth Rates (2010-2025)

  • Average Annual Inflation Rate (2010-2025)

  • Year-End Exchange Rates (2010-2025)

  • Economic Risk Levels (2010-2025)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/736hfs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


