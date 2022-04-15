Household and Income Class Forecasts 2010-2025

Company Logo

Dublin, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Household and Income Class Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Finding accurate data and forecasts for households and income classes is among the biggest challenges facing businesses that are planning their operations outside of their home market.



Using 20 years of measuring household, economic, demographic and income class data, the Household and Market Data Forecast is the most accurate source of information, data and forecasts for household and income class data for 65 international markets.



Key Topics Covered:

Contents by Country

Households

Total Households (2010-2025)

Population Per Household (2010-2025)

Households by Age of Head of Household (2010-2025)

Households in Income Class (2021 and 2025)

Households by Metropolitan Area (2021 and 2025)

Households by Metropolitan Area by Income Class (2021 and 2025)

Metropolitan Areas

Metropolitan Areas by Population (2021 and 2025)

Metropolitan Areas by Household (2021 and 2024)

Metropolitan Areas by Economic Output

Metropolitan Areas by Cost-of-Living

Metropolitan Areas by Income Class in 2021

Metropolitan Areas by Income Class in 2025

Consumer Data

Total Income (2010-2025)

Disposable Income by Household (2010-2025)

Per Capita GDP at PPP (2010-2025)

Retail Sales Growth Rates (2010-2025)

Demographic Data

Total Population (2010-2025)

Total Population Between the Ages of 15 and 64 (2010-2025)

Percentage of Population Between the Ages of 15 and 64 (2010-2025)

Economic Data

Total GDP (2010-2025)

GDP Growth Rates (2010-2025)

Average Annual Inflation Rate (2010-2025)

Year-End Exchange Rates (2010-2025)

Economic Risk Levels (2010-2025)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/736hfs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Story continues

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



