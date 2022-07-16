Household Insecticide Market records a CAGR of 5.64%, Increasing the prevalence of mosquito-borne diseases to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The household insecticide market is set to grow by USD 4.11 billion at a CAGR of 5.64%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Household Insecticide Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Factors such as the increasing prevalence of mosquito-borne diseases, expansion of the retail landscape, and increase in the number of awareness campaigns by vendors and government organizations will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The Household Insecticide Market is segmented based on

Product

Distribution Channel

Geography

To learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market

Some of the major vendors of the household insecticide market in the Household Products industry include Dabur India Ltd., Genesis Group, FMC Corp., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Jyothy Laboratories Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the household insecticide market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Household Insecticide Market size

Household Insecticide Market trends

Household Insecticide Market industry analysis

The household insecticide market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increasing prevalence of mosquito-borne diseases will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the increasing competition from insect repellents and pest control devices will hamper the market growth.

Household Insecticide Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist household insecticide market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the household insecticide market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the household insecticide market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of household insecticide market vendors

Household Insecticide Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.64% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 4.11 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.07 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 70% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, India, Indonesia, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Dabur India Ltd., Enesis Group, FMC Corp., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Jyothy Laboratories Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Sprays - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Vaporizers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Mosquito coils - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Baits - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

6.3 Offline distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.4 Online distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Dabur India Ltd.

11.4 Enesis Group

11.5 FMC Corp.

11.6 Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

11.7 Jyothy Labs Ltd.

11.8 Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

11.9 S. C. Johnson and Son Inc.

11.10 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

11.11 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

11.12 The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

