Household Insecticide Market records a CAGR of 5.64%, Increasing the prevalence of mosquito-borne diseases to boost market growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The household insecticide market is set to grow by USD 4.11 billion at a CAGR of 5.64%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Factors such as the increasing prevalence of mosquito-borne diseases, expansion of the retail landscape, and increase in the number of awareness campaigns by vendors and government organizations will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Read Sample Report.
The Household Insecticide Market is segmented based on
Product
Distribution Channel
Geography
To learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, download the sample report.
Some of the major vendors of the household insecticide market in the Household Products industry include Dabur India Ltd., Genesis Group, FMC Corp., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Jyothy Laboratories Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the household insecticide market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The report also covers the following areas:
Household Insecticide Market size
Household Insecticide Market trends
Household Insecticide Market industry analysis
The household insecticide market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increasing prevalence of mosquito-borne diseases will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the increasing competition from insect repellents and pest control devices will hamper the market growth. Request Sample Report.
Household Insecticide Market Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will assist household insecticide market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the household insecticide market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the household insecticide market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of household insecticide market vendors
Related Reports:
Electric Lunch Boxes Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Toilet Paper Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Household Insecticide Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.64%
Market growth 2020-2024
USD 4.11 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.07
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 70%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Japan, India, Indonesia, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Dabur India Ltd., Enesis Group, FMC Corp., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Jyothy Laboratories Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.2 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Sprays - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.4 Vaporizers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.5 Mosquito coils - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.6 Baits - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.8 Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel
6.3 Offline distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
6.4 Online distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel
7 Customer Landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.8 Key leading countries
8.9 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 Dabur India Ltd.
11.4 Enesis Group
11.5 FMC Corp.
11.6 Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
11.7 Jyothy Labs Ltd.
11.8 Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
11.9 S. C. Johnson and Son Inc.
11.10 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.
11.11 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
11.12 The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co.
12 Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.3 Research methodology
12.4 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/household-insecticide-market-records-a-cagr-of-5-64-increasing-the-prevalence-of-mosquito-borne-diseases-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301586892.html
SOURCE Technavio