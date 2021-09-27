Household Insecticides Market size to increase by almost $ 5 Bn during 2021-2025 | Growing Opportunities in Household Products Industry | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the household insecticides market to grow by USD 4.95 billion during 2021-2025. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at over 6% CAGR during the forecast period.
The household insecticides market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of mosquito-borne diseases.
The Household Insecticides Market is segmented by Product (Sprays, Vaporizers, Mosquito coils, Baits, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline distribution channel and Online distribution channel), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The increase in the number of awareness campaigns by vendors and government organizations will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the household insecticides market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The household insecticide market covers the following areas:
Household Insecticides Market Sizing
Household Insecticides Market Forecast
Household Insecticides Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
Dabur India Ltd.
Enesis Group
FMC Corp.
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
Jyothy Labs Ltd.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
S. C. Johnson and Son Inc.
Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.
Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co.
Global Mosquito Repellent Market - Global mosquito repellent market is segmented by product (self-applicable and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Global Household Cleaning Tools and Supplies Market - Global household cleaning tools and supplies market is segmented by product (SSS, mops and brooms, cleaning brushes, wipes, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Sprays - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Vaporizers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Mosquito coils - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Baits - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
Market segments
Comparison by Distribution channel
Offline distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Online distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
