Household Insecticides Market size to increase by almost $ 5 Bn during 2021-2025 | Growing Opportunities in Household Products Industry | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the household insecticides market to grow by USD 4.95 billion during 2021-2025. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at over 6% CAGR during the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities in Household Insecticide Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download Our Free Sample Report and gain access to detailed customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters.

The household insecticides market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of mosquito-borne diseases.

The Household Insecticides Market is segmented by Product (Sprays, Vaporizers, Mosquito coils, Baits, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline distribution channel and Online distribution channel), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The increase in the number of awareness campaigns by vendors and government organizations will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the household insecticides market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The household insecticide market covers the following areas:

Household Insecticides Market Sizing
Household Insecticides Market Forecast
Household Insecticides Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Dabur India Ltd.

  • Enesis Group

  • FMC Corp.

  • Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

  • Jyothy Labs Ltd.

  • Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

  • S. C. Johnson and Son Inc.

  • Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

  • Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co.

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:
Global Mosquito Repellent Market - Global mosquito repellent market is segmented by product (self-applicable and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Household Cleaning Tools and Supplies Market - Global household cleaning tools and supplies market is segmented by product (SSS, mops and brooms, cleaning brushes, wipes, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Sprays - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Vaporizers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Mosquito coils - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Baits - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel

  • Offline distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Online distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Dabur India Ltd.

  • Enesis Group

  • FMC Corp.

  • Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

  • Jyothy Labs Ltd.

  • Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

  • S. C. Johnson and Son Inc.

  • Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

  • Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/household-insecticides-market-size-to-increase-by-almost--5-bn-during-2021-2025--growing-opportunities-in-household-products-industry--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301384305.html

SOURCE Technavio

