Household Kitchen Blenders Market Size to Grow by USD 781.62 million | AB Electrolux and Bajaj Electricals Ltd. emerge as Key Contributors to growth| Technavio

NEW YORK, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The household kitchen blenders market analysis report has been recently added to Technavio's catalog. The report also predicts the household kitchen blenders market size to grow by USD 781.62 million with an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 5.70% during the projected period. The ease of use, portability, and convenience for consumers is one of the key factors expected to influence the market growth. However, the threat from counterfeit products will be a major challenge for the household kitchen blenders industry during the forecast period. Technavio categorizes the global household kitchen blenders market as a part of the global household appliances market within the global household durables market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Household Kitchen Blenders Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Household Kitchen Blenders Market Segmentation Highlights

Product

Distribution Channel

Geography

Household Kitchen Blenders Market Vendor Landscape

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market.

Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investing moderately in R&D to remain updated with the latest technology to compete in the market.

The competitive scenario provided in the report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Story continues

The top Market Players covered in this Report are:

AB Electrolux: The company offers household kitchen blender products such as EBR3646 and EBR3526.

Bajaj Electricals Ltd.: The company offers household kitchen blender products such as Bajaj HB 15 300 Watts hand blender with silent DC motor, Bajaj HB 16 300 Watts hand blender with silent DC motor, and Bajaj HB 20 300 watts hand blender with silent DC motor.

Cuisinart: The company offers household kitchen blender products such as RPB-100, CBT-600GRY, and CPB-380.

De Longhi S.p.A: The company offers household kitchen blender products such as hand blender.

Glen Dimplex Group: The company offers household kitchen blender products such as Electric Hand Blender with Stainless Steel Arm 200W and Electric Personal Blender 200W.

Groupe SEB

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.

Havells India Ltd.

Hisense International Co. Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Household Kitchen Blenders Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The household kitchen blenders market report covers the following areas:

Household Kitchen Blenders Market FAQs

Which is the latest market trend taking the market by the storm?

What are some of the most influential market drivers, restraints, and opportunities (DROs)?

What are the historical and projected revenue values and CAGR percentage?

Which strategic initiatives will influence competitive scenarios and define the market growth potential?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

Who are the top market share contributors and their latest organizational restructuring plans?

Household Kitchen Blenders Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.70% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 781.62 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.17 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Electrolux, Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Cuisinart, De Longhi S.p.A, Glen Dimplex Group, Groupe SEB, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Havells India Ltd., Hisense International Co. Ltd., and Koninklijke Philips NV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Countertop blenders - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Immersion blenders - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AB Electrolux

Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

Cuisinart

De Longhi S.p.A

Glen Dimplex Group

Groupe SEB

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.

Havells India Ltd.

Hisense International Co. Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

