Household Kitchen Blenders Market Size to Grow by USD 781.62 million | AB Electrolux and Bajaj Electricals Ltd. emerge as Key Contributors to growth| Technavio
NEW YORK, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The household kitchen blenders market analysis report has been recently added to Technavio's catalog. The report also predicts the household kitchen blenders market size to grow by USD 781.62 million with an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 5.70% during the projected period. The ease of use, portability, and convenience for consumers is one of the key factors expected to influence the market growth. However, the threat from counterfeit products will be a major challenge for the household kitchen blenders industry during the forecast period. Technavio categorizes the global household kitchen blenders market as a part of the global household appliances market within the global household durables market.
Household Kitchen Blenders Market Segmentation Highlights
Product
Distribution Channel
Geography
Household Kitchen Blenders Market Vendor Landscape
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market.
Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investing moderately in R&D to remain updated with the latest technology to compete in the market.
The competitive scenario provided in the report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
The top Market Players covered in this Report are:
AB Electrolux: The company offers household kitchen blender products such as EBR3646 and EBR3526.
Bajaj Electricals Ltd.: The company offers household kitchen blender products such as Bajaj HB 15 300 Watts hand blender with silent DC motor, Bajaj HB 16 300 Watts hand blender with silent DC motor, and Bajaj HB 20 300 watts hand blender with silent DC motor.
Cuisinart: The company offers household kitchen blender products such as RPB-100, CBT-600GRY, and CPB-380.
De Longhi S.p.A: The company offers household kitchen blender products such as hand blender.
Glen Dimplex Group: The company offers household kitchen blender products such as Electric Hand Blender with Stainless Steel Arm 200W and Electric Personal Blender 200W.
Groupe SEB
Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.
Havells India Ltd.
Hisense International Co. Ltd.
Koninklijke Philips NV
Household Kitchen Blenders Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The household kitchen blenders market report covers the following areas:
Related Reports:
Commercial Beverage Blender Market by End-user, Control Type, Container Material, and
Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Commercial Jar Blender Market by Product, Jars, Controls, and Geography - Forecast
and Analysis 2021-2025
Household Kitchen Blenders Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.70%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 781.62 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.17
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 31%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AB Electrolux, Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Cuisinart, De Longhi S.p.A, Glen Dimplex Group, Groupe SEB, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Havells India Ltd., Hisense International Co. Ltd., and Koninklijke Philips NV
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Countertop blenders - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Immersion blenders - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
Market segments
Comparison by Distribution channel
Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
AB Electrolux
Bajaj Electricals Ltd.
Cuisinart
De Longhi S.p.A
Glen Dimplex Group
Groupe SEB
Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.
Havells India Ltd.
Hisense International Co. Ltd.
Koninklijke Philips NV
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
