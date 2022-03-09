U.S. markets open in 2 hours 20 minutes

Household Kitchen Blenders Market Size to Grow by USD 781.62 Mn | Ease of use, portability, and convenience for consumers to boost market growth | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest household kitchen blenders market research report by Technavio infers that the ease of use, portability, and convenience for consumers is driving this market's growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Household Kitchen Blenders Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Resulting in the market growth of USD 781.62 million from 2020 to 2025, read additional information about the market, get a FREE sample report.

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the global hand blender market.

AB Electrolux, Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Cuisinart, De Longhi S.p.A, Glen Dimplex Group, Groupe SEB, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Havells India Ltd., Hisense International Co. Ltd., and Koninklijke Philips NV among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Various players in the market are engaging in strategic partnerships and joint ventures coupled with launching differentiated products to up their game in the global hand blender industry.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

The household kitchen blenders market report is segmented by Product (countertop blenders and immersion blenders), Distribution Channel (offline and online), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The global hand blender market share growth by the countertop blender segment will be significant for revenue generation. Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the household kitchen blenders market size and actionable market insights on each segment.

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

APAC will be the leading region with 31% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for household kitchen blenders in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing middle-class population and their rising income, which has empowered their spending power on household needs and appliances will facilitate the household kitchen blenders market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, the US, China, Germany, Japan, and the UK will contribute to the highest market growth.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Trends, Driving the Household Kitchen Blenders Market

  • Market Driver:

  • Market Challenges:

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

  • Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

  • Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

  • Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

  • Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our $1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now!

Household Kitchen Blenders Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.70%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 781.62 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.17

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 31%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

AB Electrolux, Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Cuisinart, De Longhi S.p.A, Glen Dimplex Group, Groupe SEB, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Havells India Ltd., Hisense International Co. Ltd., and Koninklijke Philips NV

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Countertop blenders - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Immersion blenders - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel

  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • AB Electrolux

  • Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

  • Cuisinart

  • De Longhi S.p.A

  • Glen Dimplex Group

  • Groupe SEB

  • Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.

  • Havells India Ltd.

  • Hisense International Co. Ltd.

  • Koninklijke Philips NV

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/household-kitchen-blenders-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-781-62-mn--ease-of-use-portability-and-convenience-for-consumers-to-boost-market-growth--technavio-301498267.html

SOURCE Technavio

