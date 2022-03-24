U.S. markets close in 2 hours

  • S&P 500

    4,498.81
    +42.57 (+0.96%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,603.81
    +245.31 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,092.43
    +169.82 (+1.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,065.76
    +13.55 (+0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.39
    -1.54 (-1.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,964.70
    +27.40 (+1.41%)
     

  • Silver

    25.89
    +0.70 (+2.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0996
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3480
    +0.0270 (+1.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3171
    -0.0032 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.3040
    +1.1910 (+0.98%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,915.59
    +1,789.99 (+4.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,012.63
    +27.68 (+2.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,467.38
    +6.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,110.39
    +70.23 (+0.25%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims hit the lowest level since 1969

Continuing claims also fell further to reach 1.35 million — the least since January 1970

Household Type Vacuum Cleaners Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the household vacuum cleaner market are AB Electrolux, Miele & Cie. KG, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. , Dyson Ltd. , Bissell Inc. , iRobot Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.

New York, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Household Type Vacuum Cleaners Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247480/?utm_source=GNW
V., Haier Group Corporation, and LG Electronics.

The global household type vacuum cleaners market is expected to grow from $40.07 billion in 2021 to $44.63 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $62.83 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.9%.

The household vacuum cleaner manufacturing market consists of sales of vacuum cleaners which are home appliances used to remove dirt and soil from carpets, floors, and furniture. Residential vacuums are generally designed for aesthetics, usability, and affordability.

The main product types of household vacuum cleaners are upright, canister, central, robotic, drum, wet/dry and others.The suction motor of an upright vacuum cleaner sits directly on top of the suction brush.

Since this entire vacuum cleaner is capable of standing upright, it is referred to as an upright vacuum cleaner.Upright vacuum cleaner designed specifically for cleaning all types of carpets.

Upright vacuum cleaners have a large carpet suction area and a high capacity.The various operation modes of vacuum cleaners include a self-drive, remote control that is used as floor vacuum cleaner, window vacuum cleaner and pool vacuum cleaner.

The products are sold through offline and online modes.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the household vacuum cleaner market in 2021.Western Europe was the second-largest region in the household vacuum cleaner market.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The rise in awareness for hygiene contributed to the growth of the household vacuum cleaners market in the forecast period.There has been an increase in pathogens and infectious diseases.

This has led to an increasing awareness on the importance of maintaining hygiene in care, nursing and residential areas, which in turn has driven the market for household vacuum cleaners.According to a poll conducted by Hygiene Company SCA in the UK, 47% of people spend more than five hours a week on domestic cleaning tasks.

Increase in awareness for hygiene coupled with the rise in disposable income is driving the market for household vacuum cleaners.

Rise in awareness about the adverse effects of high energy consumption, and the carbon footprint associated with the usage of vacuum cleaners is expected to restrain the market in the forecast period.Several factors such as increasing internet penetration led to an increase in awareness about the consumption of energy, rising cost of energy and adverse effects associated with the usage of several household appliances such as vacuum cleaners.

In 2019, European Union banned the sale of vacuum cleaners containing motors more powerful than 900W. These factors will limit the growth of the household vacuum cleaners.

Household vacuum cleaner manufacturers are increasingly producing energy-efficient products to reduce carbon footprint and enable energy savings for the consumers.The rise of energy-efficient appliances can be attributed to the stringent government regulations on electric home appliances and advances in technology.

Energy efficient vacuum cleaners are designed to utilize minimum energy to complete the required task.Currently, over 80 countries have standards and labels for energy efficient appliances.

For example, European Commission- ‘Eco design requirements for Vacuum Cleaners’ contains eco-design requirements for several types of vacuum cleaners.

In September 2021, Advent International, an America-based private equity firm acquired a majority stake in Eureka Forbes Ltd for ?4,400 crores ($596.8 million). Through this acquisition, Advent aimed to become India’s home-grown consumer durables champion. Eureka Forbes Ltd is an India-based consumer goods company.

The countries covered in the household vacuum cleaner market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247480/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Top 5 Positions in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Warren Buffett is undeniably the most closely watched, highest-profile investor in modern history. Not surprisingly, investors relentlessly clamor to match his success by analyzing his portfolio, hoping to absorb even a tiny morsel of Buffett's investment genius. Despite his unparalleled success, Buffett's investment model has always been transparent, straightforward, and consistent.

  • Gas prices may be bad now, but three leading CEOs warn there’s a bigger looming fuel crisis that would be a real nightmare

    Over 40% of European cars use diesel fuel, but interrupted trade flows with Russia are sending prices soaring and governments scrambling for alternatives.

  • Tesla Model Y joins car rental company Hertz’s electric vehicle fleet

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discusses news that Hertz rental car company is adding the Tesla Model Y to its fleet and Nikola has begun production of its first electric semi-truck.

  • Wabtec secures another order to modernize hundreds of Norfolk Southern locomotives

    It's the third of such modernization orders in recent years from Norfolk Southern for Wabtec, which will see Wabtec modernize an additional 330 Norfolk Southern locomotives in the next few years.

  • Europe Gas Declines as Kremlin Works Out Putin Ruble Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas fell as the Kremlin said it will clarify Russian President Vladimir Putin’s demand for ruble payments for the fuel from “unfriendly” nations.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at StakeChina Jet’s Dive Took It Near Speed of So

  • Microsoft Affected by a Cyberattack After Nvidia and Samsung

    Microsoft confirmed that it has become the latest victim of the data extortion group Lapsus$, which claimed it had obtained source code for the Bing search engine and Cortana voice assistant. Lapsus$, which Microsoft tracks as DEV-0537, posted a partial file that the group said contained partial source code for Bing and Cortana. The group claimed on its Telegram channel that it had breached Microsoft and Okta and employee accounts of LG Electronics.

  • Nikola shares jump as it starts manufacturing electric trucks

    The electric-vehicle maker said at its analyst day on Wednesday it had started manufacturing Tre battery electric vehicle (BEV) at its Coolidge, Arizona facility on March 21 and would deliver 300 to 500 semi-trucks this year. Several electric vehicle makers including legacy automakers such as Ford Motor Co and General Motors that have entered the segment aim to deliver their first EVs this year as demand heats up, but higher raw material prices and supply chain woes have clouded their timelines. The Nikola story has increased credibility now as trucks start to roll off the line, said Jeffrey Kauffman, analyst at Vertical Research Partners, adding the company could surprise with new customer orders.

  • Oil prices surging to $200 a barrel could send the economy into recession: Goldman Sachs

    Goldman Sachs warns a recession is very likely if oil prices surge to $200 a barrel.

  • Moderna CEO: COVID-19 vaccine approval for kids under 6 expected in a 'couple months'

    Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss FDA authorization for the company's COVID-19 vaccine for children under 6, the outlook for an Omicron-specific vaccine, and the path forward for company growth after the pandemic.

  • EOG Resources Is Close to a Major Upside Breakout

    A sell-side fundamental analyst recently raised their price target for EOG Resources but as a technical analyst I am more focused on EOG as it nears a major upside breakout on the charts. Let's check it out.

  • Nvidia CEO says interested in exploring chip manufacturing with Intel

    (Reuters) -Nvidia Corp is interested in exploring using Intel Corp for manufacturing its chips, Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang said on a call with reporters on Wednesday. Early last year, Intel, which was making mostly chips it designed, decided to expand its business into making chips that others design as well, called the foundry business, and has announced several multibillion-dollar projects for new manufacturing centers in the United States and Europe. Intel's shares rose as much as 2.5% following Huang's comments.

  • Can I Invest My Traditional IRA's RMD in a Roth IRA?

    You can use your traditional IRA's required minimum distributions (RMDs) to contribute to a Roth IRA if you have enough—but not too much—income.

  • Home Depot cut its overall workforce but boosted salaried employees by 20% last year

    Home Depot Inc. disclosed that it cut its overall workforce by 2.8% in the fiscal year ended Jan. 30, 2022, while increasing the number of salaried employees by 19.9%. In the home improvement retail giant's 10-K annual report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Wednesday, the company said it had 490,600 employees at the end of fiscal 2021, including 42,800 salaried employees, with 89.1% of total employees located in the U.S. That follows a total workforce of 504,800, including

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • US-China tech war: Will Taiwan chip engineers be key to success in the race for tech supremacy?

    The US and China may soon be locked in a recruitment battle for Taiwanese semiconductor talent as the two superpowers accelerate plans to ramp up domestic chip capacity, according to analysts and industry insiders. For China, the shortage of experienced talent is a major impediment to its goal of achieving self-sufficiency in semiconductors. A semi-official report published last November predicted that China would see a shortfall of 200,000 semiconductor experts by 2023, equal to about one in fo

  • Gas prices: 'We're starting to see demand destruction', says expert

    High gasoline prices are already impacting demand, according to one energy expert.

  • Elon Musk Drops Hollywood, Beauty Pageant and UFC

    In addition to the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, the billionaire runs many companies at the same time, including SpaceX and Neuralink.

  • Ag Play Corteva Gets a Price Target Bump

    Traders could look to go long CTVA in the $33-$32 area risking a close below $30 for now. In this daily bar chart of CTVA, below, we can see that prices have traced out a neckline across $50 to $49. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line was in a long decline but recently shot higher.

  • Crypto Market Jumps Past $2T - and It's Not Just Bitcoin Rising

    The cryptocurrency market has seen a strong first quarter, with optimism returning in March after prices slumped in January and February, the so-called Crypto Winter. Especially helping is President Joe Biden's crypto roadmap, in which he calls not to stifle innovation. The market is only two-thirds the way back to its record valuation of $3 trillion, reached in November, but crypto enthusiasts say the market seems to be on the right track.

  • The Worst Way to Withdraw From Your Retirement Accounts

    When it comes time to start taking your retirement income, you'll hopefully have an array of options available to you. Just be sure to avoid these mistakes.