Household Type Vacuum Cleaners Global Market Report 2022

Major players in the household vacuum cleaner market are AB Electrolux, Miele & Cie. KG, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. , Dyson Ltd. , Bissell Inc. , iRobot Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.

V., Haier Group Corporation, and LG Electronics.



The global household type vacuum cleaners market is expected to grow from $40.07 billion in 2021 to $44.63 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $62.83 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.9%.



The household vacuum cleaner manufacturing market consists of sales of vacuum cleaners which are home appliances used to remove dirt and soil from carpets, floors, and furniture. Residential vacuums are generally designed for aesthetics, usability, and affordability.



The main product types of household vacuum cleaners are upright, canister, central, robotic, drum, wet/dry and others.The suction motor of an upright vacuum cleaner sits directly on top of the suction brush.



Since this entire vacuum cleaner is capable of standing upright, it is referred to as an upright vacuum cleaner.Upright vacuum cleaner designed specifically for cleaning all types of carpets.



Upright vacuum cleaners have a large carpet suction area and a high capacity.The various operation modes of vacuum cleaners include a self-drive, remote control that is used as floor vacuum cleaner, window vacuum cleaner and pool vacuum cleaner.



The products are sold through offline and online modes.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the household vacuum cleaner market in 2021.Western Europe was the second-largest region in the household vacuum cleaner market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rise in awareness for hygiene contributed to the growth of the household vacuum cleaners market in the forecast period.There has been an increase in pathogens and infectious diseases.



This has led to an increasing awareness on the importance of maintaining hygiene in care, nursing and residential areas, which in turn has driven the market for household vacuum cleaners.According to a poll conducted by Hygiene Company SCA in the UK, 47% of people spend more than five hours a week on domestic cleaning tasks.



Increase in awareness for hygiene coupled with the rise in disposable income is driving the market for household vacuum cleaners.



Rise in awareness about the adverse effects of high energy consumption, and the carbon footprint associated with the usage of vacuum cleaners is expected to restrain the market in the forecast period.Several factors such as increasing internet penetration led to an increase in awareness about the consumption of energy, rising cost of energy and adverse effects associated with the usage of several household appliances such as vacuum cleaners.



In 2019, European Union banned the sale of vacuum cleaners containing motors more powerful than 900W. These factors will limit the growth of the household vacuum cleaners.



Household vacuum cleaner manufacturers are increasingly producing energy-efficient products to reduce carbon footprint and enable energy savings for the consumers.The rise of energy-efficient appliances can be attributed to the stringent government regulations on electric home appliances and advances in technology.



Energy efficient vacuum cleaners are designed to utilize minimum energy to complete the required task.Currently, over 80 countries have standards and labels for energy efficient appliances.



For example, European Commission- ‘Eco design requirements for Vacuum Cleaners’ contains eco-design requirements for several types of vacuum cleaners.



In September 2021, Advent International, an America-based private equity firm acquired a majority stake in Eureka Forbes Ltd for ?4,400 crores ($596.8 million). Through this acquisition, Advent aimed to become India’s home-grown consumer durables champion. Eureka Forbes Ltd is an India-based consumer goods company.



The countries covered in the household vacuum cleaner market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.





