Household Vacuum Cleaner Market to Reach Worth of $ 40 Billion by 2031, TMR Study

Transparency Market Research
·5 min read
Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research

Rising consumer interest in maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in their surroundings is estimated to drive the global household vacuum cleaner market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - In 2021, the size of the global household vacuum cleaner market was clocked at US$ 19.4 Bn. The global market is anticipated to progress at 7.6% CAGR during the forecast timeline, from 2022 to 2031. By 2031, it is anticipated that the revenue of household vacuum cleaners is anticipated to touch valuation of US$ 40 Bn. The market for household vacuum cleaners is primarily driven by an increase in consumer awareness regarding the significance of cleaning tools for the home. In the near future, it is anticipated that the market will be strengthened by significant advancements in robotic vacuum cleaners with a capacity under 1.5 L and cordless and bugless technology.

Robotic vacuum cleaners with inbuilt IoT technology provide convenience to customers in the domestic market; nevertheless, it is projected that throughout the projection period, their costs would increase steadily due to the increasing demand for these appliances. To obtain a competitive advantage, major companies in the household vacuum cleaner market are seek out new clients from Asia Pacific's developing nations. They are also providing excellent after-sales services.

The recent pandemic has also fuelled growth of the global household vacuum cleaner market, which is brought on by an increase in incidences of respiratory and lung ailments caused by prolonged contact to dusty textiles and couches. In addition, the development of cutting-edge products by key players operating in the household vacuum cleaners is expected to draw customers. Products like robot kitchen cleaners or multipurpose vacuum cleaners for wet and dry cleaning in various residential areas have been gaining traction in the recent years.

North America is likely to offer largest opportunity for household vacuum cleaners during the forecast period as there is growing adoption of household vacuum cleaners with high-end features integrated into it.

Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=442

Key Findings of Market Report

  • The market for robotic vacuum cleaners is primarily driven by technological improvements and the creation of more inventive home vacuum cleaners. Given that it is regarded as one of the best household cordless vacuum cleaners, the robotic vacuum cleaner category appears to be the one with the highest growth.

  • The global market for household vacuum cleaners is being propelled by the e-commerce industry's explosive rise. Distribution of household appliances is dominated by large retail companies. The rising demand for e-commerce sites is a result of a movement in customer purchasing habits toward online retailing. Besides, demand for household vacuum cleaners is anticipated is also likely to be driven by an increasing disposable income and dependency on modern home cleaning appliances.

  • Growing alliances and technological breakthroughs in the vacuum cleaner market are expected to open up new opportunities for market expansion. Eco-friendly vacuum cleaner development is a top priority for manufacturers.

Make an Enquiry before Buying – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=442

Global Household Vacuum Cleaner Market: Growth Drivers

  • Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, customers' knowledge about the usage of technically advanced cleaning devices for home cleanliness has grown, which is anticipated to increase usage of household vacuum cleaners in the Asia Pacific. The region is likely to be the fastest growing market for household vacuum cleaners during the forecast period. Key vendors in the Asia Pacific region are expanding their manufacturing capacities to meet the rising demand for household vacuum cleaner products.

Global Household Vacuum Cleaner Market: Key Competitors

  • Koninklijke Philips, N.V.

  • Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

  • SharkNinja Operating LLC.

  • Miele & Cie. KG

  • Haier Group

  • Electrolux AB

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=442

Global Household Vacuum Cleaner Market: Segmentation

Product Type

  • Handheld Vacuum Cleaners

  • Canister Vacuum Cleaners

  • Upright Vacuum Cleaners

  • Stick Vacuum Cleaners

  • Robotic Vacuum Cleaners

Vacuum Bag Type

  • With Bag

  • Bagless

Category

  • Corded

  • Cordless

Capacity

  • Up to 0.9 L

  • 1 to 1.4 L

  • 1.5 to 1.9 L

  • 2 L & Above

Price

  • Low

  • Medium

  • High

Distribution Channel

  • Online

  • Offline

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market intelligence company provides syndicated research reports and business consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

