Household Wipes Market Size to Grow by USD 1.28 billion | 3M Co. and Amway Corp. among Key Vendors | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK , May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Household Wipes Market size is expected to increase by USD 1.28 billion from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 6.86%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The market growth will be driven by factors such as favorable features of household wipes.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Household Wipes Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Segmentation by Distribution Channel (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

  • In-Scope:

The market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the offline segment under the distribution channel category, as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year. An increase in the number of hypermarkets, supermarkets, and other convenience stores is driving the sales of household wipes through offline channels.

  • Out-of-Scope:

Highlights-

  • Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa)

  • Key Companies- 3M Co., Albaad Deutschland GmbH, American Hygienics Corp., Amway Corp., Colgate Palmolive Co., Daio Paper Corp., Diamond Wipes International Inc., DR. Fischer Ltd., Essity Aktiebolag, GLR Impex Pvt. Ltd., Kao Corp., Kimberly Clark Corp., Nice Pak Products Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Rockline Industries, S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and Weiman Products LLC among others.

  • Driver- Favorable features of household wipes

  • Challenge- Fluctuating raw material prices for nonwoven fabric

Vendor Insights-

The household wipes market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on business expansion and product innovation to increase their profit margins and market share to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

  • 3M Co. - The company offers household wipes such as Scotch Brite power pickup, dusting cloth, and microfiber kitchen cloth.

  • Amway Corp. - The company offers household wipes such as Home L.O.C. multi-purpose.

  • Colgate Palmolive Co. - The company offers household wipes such as dish wipes under the subsidiary Palmolive.

Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-

  • Household Wipes Market Driver:

The demand for household cleaning products, such as detergents, cleaning sprays, liquid soaps, and wipes, has increased globally. Vendors in the market offer various types of household wipes. Household wipes are classified by the fabric into woven and nonwoven.

  • Household Wipes Market Challenge:

The price of nonwoven fabrics fluctuates year-over-year and across countries such as India and China. To overcome the volatility in prices, manufacturers are sourcing natural fibers such as bamboo fiber. This has helped them replace synthetic polymers, such as polyester, used in nonwoven fabric. These factors will hamper the growth of the market.

Household Wipes Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.86%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.28 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.37

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 30%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

3M Co., Albaad Deutschland GmbH, American Hygienics Corp., Amway Corp., Colgate Palmolive Co., Daio Paper Corp., Diamond Wipes International Inc., DR. Fischer Ltd., Essity Aktiebolag, GLR Impex Pvt. Ltd., Kao Corp., Kimberly Clark Corp., Nice Pak Products Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Rockline Industries, S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and Weiman Products LLC

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 3M Co.

  • 10.4 Amway Corp.

  • 10.5 Colgate Palmolive Co.

  • 10.6 Essity Aktiebolag

  • 10.7 Kimberly Clark Corp.

  • 10.8 Nice Pak Products Inc.

  • 10.9 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

  • 10.10 S.C. Johnson and Son Inc.

  • 10.11 The Clorox Co.

  • 10.12 Unilever PLC

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

