Household Wipes Market Size to Grow by USD 1.28 billion | 3M Co. and Amway Corp. among Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK , May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Household Wipes Market size is expected to increase by USD 1.28 billion from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 6.86%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The market growth will be driven by factors such as favorable features of household wipes.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Household Wipes Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Segmentation by Distribution Channel (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

In-Scope:

The market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the offline segment under the distribution channel category, as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year. An increase in the number of hypermarkets, supermarkets, and other convenience stores is driving the sales of household wipes through offline channels.

Out-of-Scope:

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa)

Key Companies- 3M Co., Albaad Deutschland GmbH, American Hygienics Corp., Amway Corp., Colgate Palmolive Co., Daio Paper Corp., Diamond Wipes International Inc., DR. Fischer Ltd., Essity Aktiebolag, GLR Impex Pvt. Ltd., Kao Corp., Kimberly Clark Corp., Nice Pak Products Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Rockline Industries, S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and Weiman Products LLC among others.

Driver- Favorable features of household wipes

Challenge- Fluctuating raw material prices for nonwoven fabric

Vendor Insights-

The household wipes market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on business expansion and product innovation to increase their profit margins and market share to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

3M Co. - The company offers household wipes such as Scotch Brite power pickup, dusting cloth, and microfiber kitchen cloth.

Amway Corp. - The company offers household wipes such as Home L.O.C. multi-purpose.

Colgate Palmolive Co. - The company offers household wipes such as dish wipes under the subsidiary Palmolive.

Household Wipes Market Driver:

The demand for household cleaning products, such as detergents, cleaning sprays, liquid soaps, and wipes, has increased globally. Vendors in the market offer various types of household wipes. Household wipes are classified by the fabric into woven and nonwoven.

Household Wipes Market Challenge:

The price of nonwoven fabrics fluctuates year-over-year and across countries such as India and China. To overcome the volatility in prices, manufacturers are sourcing natural fibers such as bamboo fiber. This has helped them replace synthetic polymers, such as polyester, used in nonwoven fabric. These factors will hamper the growth of the market.

Household Wipes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.86% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.28 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.37 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3M Co., Albaad Deutschland GmbH, American Hygienics Corp., Amway Corp., Colgate Palmolive Co., Daio Paper Corp., Diamond Wipes International Inc., DR. Fischer Ltd., Essity Aktiebolag, GLR Impex Pvt. Ltd., Kao Corp., Kimberly Clark Corp., Nice Pak Products Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Rockline Industries, S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and Weiman Products LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 3M Co.

10.4 Amway Corp.

10.5 Colgate Palmolive Co.

10.6 Essity Aktiebolag

10.7 Kimberly Clark Corp.

10.8 Nice Pak Products Inc.

10.9 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

10.10 S.C. Johnson and Son Inc.

10.11 The Clorox Co.

10.12 Unilever PLC

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

