Households face another two years of food price pain, says OECD

Food Inflation

Households worldwide face at least another two years of soaring food prices, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has warned.

Prices have started to come down in wholesale markets, but are not set to return to their pre-Covid level in real terms until 2025 at the earliest, according to projections from the OECD and the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation.

In cash terms, prices are never expected to get back to their old levels.

It means prolonged pain for households, as the inflationary shock will linger with a long-term impact on spending power.

Prices on global food markets surged by more than a third between 2020 and last year’s peak, according to the OECD, as the pandemic disrupted production and clogged up supply chains. Food supply was further hampered by Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine which hit agricultural output in the warzone.

The report said: “Prices of wheat and maize peaked in 2022, and they are expected to remain higher than their pre-COVID-19 levels in 2023.

“Nevertheless, the war continues to add uncertainties to food, energy, and input prices.”

How food prices have soared over the last year

It threatens a further headache for the Bank of England as officials battle to control rampant inflation, which risks becoming embedded in the British economy as price pressures spread through wages and into the services industry.

In a separate survey published by the Bank of England on Thursday, company bosses said the prices they charged customers were up 6.9pc on the year to June, slowing from 7.6pc in May.

Bosses said they expect inflation in the economy to fall to 5.7pc in a year’s time, significantly higher than the Bank of England’s 2pc target. Rishi Sunak has pledged to halve inflation to around 5pc by the end of this year.

So far officials have raised interest rates from 0.1pc in December 2021 to 5pc last month in the battle against inflation. Financial markets expect officials will have to go to 6.5pc to finally crush price rises.

Andrew Bailey, the Governor of the Bank of England, has warned recent falls in global food prices do not appear to have translated to lower costs for families yet, even as new signs of rising cost pressures are emerging.

Consumer price inflation, which includes food costs, increased 8.7pc over the year to May, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Grocery prices jumped by 18.3pc.

