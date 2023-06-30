Households freeze borrowing while raiding savings for first time on record, says ONS

Nearly half of mortgage holders have found it difficult to keep up with bills and credit commitments in the last few months

Households have frozen borrowing while raiding savings for the first time on record amid rising interest rates and rampant inflation, official data shows.

For the first time on record, the ONS said households put borrowing on hold while simultaneously withdrawing from savings accounts, suggesting consumers are raiding their accounts to pay down debts as they are hit by higher interest rates.

Net lending to households slumped 33pc to £18.4bn between January and March compared with the final three months of 2022, the ONS said.

Total currency and deposit transactions were negative for the first time since records began in 1987.

Darren Morgan at the ONS said: “Household saving remained strong at a headline level, driven almost entirely by income earned by their pension funds. Households took money out of their savings accounts at a record level while the amount of new mortgage and remortgage borrowing fell.”

Households are taking out fewer and smaller mortgages as the cost of borrowing soars.

Households made record withdrawals from easy access savings accounts and moved their money to higher-yielding accounts, such as fixed deposits and National Savings and Investments (NS&I).

The toll of high inflation meant real households’ disposable income fell by 0.8pc, following positive growth of 1.3pc during the last three months of 2022.

Households reduced their savings rate to 8.7pc, down from 9.3pc at the end of last year.

Samuel Tombs, of Pantheon Macroeconomics, said this was “in order to protect their real expenditure”.

It came as the ONS data showed gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 0.1pc across the first three months of the year, in line with its previous forecast.

This followed growth of 0.1pc across the previous three months and means that Britain is not yet on track for a technical recession, defined as two consecutive quarters of falling GDP.

Mr Morgan said: “GDP was unrevised for the first quarter, with little growth overall, driven by increases within the service sector.

“Our revised data also show higher levels of business investment than initially estimated, with many firms taking advantage of the Super Deduction Corporation Tax allowance, before it ended.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.