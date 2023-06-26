Households miss out on £150m as energy suppliers hoard deposits

Electricity bills

Households are at risk of missing out on more than £150m in interest payments as energy suppliers hoard their money to cover future bills.

An estimated £6.7bn of households’ money was held in energy customer accounts at the end of last winter, according to comparison website Uswitch – enough to generate £158m a year in interest if placed in an average savings fund.

Justin Modray, of consumer advice business Candid Money, said: “Holding an oversized credit balance with your energy provider makes them money, not you.

“Much better to earn interest on the cash in a savings account or, even better, use it to pay down debts. I’d like to see rules compelling energy providers to pass on credit interest to customers.”

Energy companies typically split the cost of a customer’s annual energy bill into 12 equal chunks over the course of a year, allowing them to build up a cash buffer during the warm summer months that covers their far greater use of gas during winter.

However, energy prices have fallen sharply over the last few months – meaning that many customers now have a bigger balance with their provider than will be needed for the future.

If this money was still in customers’ hands, then it could be deposited in a savings account that pays interest. The average easy access savings account currently pays 2.36pc, according to the financial data company Moneyfacts.

Greg Jackson, the boss of Britain’s fourth-largest supplier Octopus Energy, defended not paying interest on deposits to customers by pointing out that his company does not charge it on households’ outstanding debts either.

Speaking to the Today programme on BBC Radio 4, he said: “First of all, anyone with excess bills with Octopus should know about it. And nine months out of 12, customers owe us and we do not charge interest on that.”

The Telegraph has previously revealed that gas and electricity companies have been increasing direct debit payments from customers, even for those who are already substantially in credit.

It has sparked concerns that energy providers are taking too much money from customers in advance, and are using it to help fund their own operations – something Ofgem, the regulator, permits.

On Monday, energy companies denied parking customer funds in the bank and pocketing the interest themselves.

Centrica, the owner of British Gas, said it ringfences customer balances for buying energy, so the money is not used for any other purpose.

British Gas also does not charge customers interest on money it is owed, a spokesman said.

He said energy prices did not appear to households to be falling as quickly as they should have done because the true cost of energy had been masked by government subsidies.

As the war in Ukraine took off, ministers stepped in to limit what an average household pays for energy to the equivalent of £2,500 per year, handing energy companies the difference between this and the separate energy price cap set by regulators.

In the first quarter of this year, the energy price cap was £4,279 – meaning the extra amount covered by the Government came to around £1,780 for a typical household.

The price cap fell to £3,280 for the second quarter and is set to drop to £2,074 from July.

However, this decline is smaller than it would have been had ministers not been keeping prices artificially low.

Ofgem, the energy watchdog, has previously defended the amount of money collected by energy businesses, saying that suppliers had helped their customers to manage bills.

Dhara Vyas, deputy chief executive at industry body Energy UK, said: “Suppliers are required to set direct debits at a level that allows the customer to pay the same amount each month, without running up too much credit and or getting into too much debt, basing this on each customer’s individual circumstances.”

Natalie Mathie, an energy expert at Uswitch.com, said many households had built up excess credit because they made an effort to cut down on usage last winter when conditions turned out to be relatively mild.

Ms Mathie added: “Some suppliers review their customers’ direct debits every quarter, others every six months and some wait until the end of the billing year.

“Customers with suppliers who review direct debits more frequently may have less credit, as their provider may have reduced monthly payments to more accurately match their usage – preventing them from building up a big pot of credit.

“It is important that households without smart meters give regular meter readings so suppliers can set direct debits that closely match usage, rather than rely on estimates.”

Some suppliers automatically refunded customers or reduced their direct debits in response to excess credit, she added, but said: “If this doesn’t happen, you should contact your supplier.”

Suppliers must give reasonable grounds explaining why they cannot refund a household’s credit promptly if asked.

