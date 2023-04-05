U.S. markets closed

Houses in These Cities Are Suddenly Bargains

8
Jami Farkas
·8 min read
Feverpitched / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Feverpitched / Getty Images/iStockphoto

During the pandemic, Americans yearned to move to places with more space - allowing for working - and working out -- from home and the security of social distancing. And that drove up housing prices as eager buyers snapped up homes, often sight unseen and at way-over-asking prices, in droves. It was a seller's dream market.

Fast forward, and the market rush has ended in many cities, partially because rising interest rates have made homes increasingly unaffordable for many buyers.

As a result, nearly 20% of the homes nationwide on the market underwent price reductions in February, Realtor.com reported. Still, home prices aren't as budget friendly as they were pre-pandemic, but there are some cities where you can settle down at a more affordable price.

GOBankingRates conducted a study to find out which cities have the biggest bargains on houses. To be included on the list, homes needed to meet certain criteria, including being priced below the average in their state.

If you're interested in buying a house, but don't want to pay a premium, this could be a strategic way to find your dream home. Here's a look at the 15 largest cities to make the list.

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Midland, Texas

  • Feb. 28, 2022, Single Family Residence Home Value: $273,766

  • Feb. 28, 2023, Single Family Residence Home Value: $276,294

  • February to February Growth in Home Value: $2,528

  • February to February Growth in Home Value (%): 0.92%

  • State Average SFR Home Value February 2023: $291,194

  • State Average Growth in Home Value February to February: $18,781

  • State Average Growth in Home Value February to February (%): 6.89%

  • Difference in February 2023 Home Value vs. State Average: $14,900

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Englewood, Ohio

  • Feb. 28, 2022, Single Family Residence Home Value: $185,479

  • Feb. 28, 2023, Single Family Residence Home Value: $193,457

  • February to February Growth in Home Value: $7,978

  • February to February Growth in Home Value (%): 4.30%

  • State Average SFR Home Value February 2023: $200,943

  • State Average Growth in Home Value February to February: $15,585

  • State Average Growth in Home Value February to February (%): 8.41%

  • Difference in February 2023 Home Value vs. State Average: $7,486

Wirestock / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Wirestock / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cicero, Illinois

  • Feb. 28, 2022, Single Family Residence Home Value: $222,638

  • Feb. 28, 2023, Single Family Residence Home Value: $225,208

  • February to February Growth in Home Value: $2,569

  • February to February Growth in Home Value (%): 1.15%

  • State Average SFR Home Value February 2023: $232,421

  • State Average Growth in Home Value February to February: $11,618

  • State Average Growth in Home Value February to February (%): 5.26%

  • Difference in February 2023 Home Value vs. State Average: $7,214

jferrer / Getty Images/iStockphoto
jferrer / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hastings, Minnesota

  • Feb. 28, 2022, Single Family Residence Home Value: $303,648

  • Feb. 28, 2023, Single Family Residence Home Value: $305,341

  • February to February Growth in Home Value: $1,693

  • February to February Growth in Home Value (%): 0.56%

  • State Average SFR Home Value February 2023: $312,520

  • State Average Growth in Home Value February to February: $10,967

  • State Average Growth in Home Value February to February (%): 3.64%

  • Difference in February 2023 Home Value vs. State Average: $7,179

Susan Montgomery / Shutterstock.com
Susan Montgomery / Shutterstock.com

Swartz Creek, Michigan

  • Feb. 28, 2022, Single Family Residence Home Value: $194,550

  • Feb. 28, 2023, Single Family Residence Home Value: $199,742

  • February to February Growth in Home Value: $5,192

  • February to February Growth in Home Value (%): 2.67%

  • State Average SFR Home Value February 2023: $206,318

  • State Average Growth in Home Value February to February: $12,033

  • State Average Growth in Home Value February to February (%): 6.19%

  • Difference in February 2023 Home Value vs. State Average: $6,576

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Brookings, South Dakota

  • Feb. 28, 2022, Single Family Residence Home Value: $255,659

  • Feb. 28, 2023, Single Family Residence Home Value: $270,614

  • February to February Growth in Home Value: $14,955

  • February to February Growth in Home Value (%): 5.85%

  • State Average SFR Home Value February 2023: $276,663

  • State Average Growth in Home Value February to February: $21,534

  • State Average Growth in Home Value February to February (%): 8.44%

  • Difference in February 2023 Home Value vs. State Average: $6,049

Art Wager / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Art Wager / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Santa Fe, Texas

  • Feb. 28, 2022, Single Family Residence Home Value: $280,134

  • Feb. 28, 2023, Single Family Residence Home Value: $285,385

  • February to February Growth in Home Value: $5,251

  • February to February Growth in Home Value (%): 1.87%

  • State Average SFR Home Value February 2023: $291,194

  • State Average Growth in Home Value February to February: $18,781

  • State Average Growth in Home Value February to February (%): 6.89%

  • Difference in February 2023 Home Value vs. State Average: $5,808

sgoodwin4813 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
sgoodwin4813 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

College Park, Georgia

  • Feb. 28, 2022, Single Family Residence Home Value: $279,291

  • Feb. 28, 2023, Single Family Residence Home Value: $295,733

  • February to February Growth in Home Value: $16,442

  • February to February Growth in Home Value (%): 5.89%

  • State Average SFR Home Value February 2023: $301,407

  • State Average Growth in Home Value February to February: $23,122

  • State Average Growth in Home Value February to February (%): 8.31%

  • Difference in February 2023 Home Value vs. State Average: $5,675

duckeesue / Shutterstock.com
duckeesue / Shutterstock.com

Columbus, Nebraska

  • Feb. 28, 2022, Single Family Residence Home Value: $222,858

  • Feb. 28, 2023, Single Family Residence Home Value: $231,881

  • February to February Growth in Home Value: $9,023

  • February to February Growth in Home Value (%): 4.05%

  • State Average SFR Home Value February 2023: $237,045

  • State Average Growth in Home Value February to February: $18,147

  • State Average Growth in Home Value February to February (%): 8.29%

  • Difference in February 2023 Home Value vs. State Average: $5,164

TI / Shutterstock.com
TI / Shutterstock.com

Jefferson, Wisconsin

  • Feb. 28, 2022, Single Family Residence Home Value: $239,858

  • Feb. 28, 2023, Single Family Residence Home Value: $246,463

  • February to February Growth in Home Value: $6,606

  • February to February Growth in Home Value (%): 2.75%

  • State Average SFR Home Value February 2023: $251,590

  • State Average Growth in Home Value February to February: $15,603

  • State Average Growth in Home Value February to February (%): 6.61%

  • Difference in February 2023 Home Value vs. State Average: $5,127

Jgsodre / Wikimedia Commons
Jgsodre / Wikimedia Commons

Forest Park, Ohio

  • Feb. 28, 2022, Single Family Residence Home Value: $187,103

  • Feb. 28, 2023, Single Family Residence Home Value: $195,889

  • February to February Growth in Home Value: $8,787

  • February to February Growth in Home Value (%): 4.70%

  • State Average SFR Home Value February 2023: $200,943

  • State Average Growth in Home Value February to February: $15,585

  • State Average Growth in Home Value February to February (%): 8.41%

  • Difference in February 2023 Home Value vs. State Average: $5,054

natelarson / Getty Images/iStockphoto
natelarson / Getty Images/iStockphoto

LaPlace, Louisiana

  • Feb. 28, 2022, Single Family Residence Home Value: $181,298

  • Feb. 28, 2023, Single Family Residence Home Value: $171,899

  • February to February Growth in Home Value: -$9,398

  • February to February Growth in Home Value (%): -5.18%

  • State Average SFR Home Value February 2023: $176,530

  • State Average Growth in Home Value February to February: $3,007

  • State Average Growth in Home Value February to February (%): 1.73%

  • Difference in February 2023 Home Value vs. State Average: $4,630

benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Louisville, Ohio

  • Feb. 28, 2022, Single Family Residence Home Value: $187,433

  • Feb. 28, 2023, Single Family Residence Home Value: $196,601

  • February to February Growth in Home Value: $9,168

  • February to February Growth in Home Value (%): 4.89%

  • State Average SFR Home Value February 2023: $200,943

  • State Average Growth in Home Value February to February: $15,585

  • State Average Growth in Home Value February to February (%): 8.41%

  • Difference in February 2023 Home Value vs. State Average: $4,343

Ichabod / Wikimedia Commons
Ichabod / Wikimedia Commons

Portland, Tennessee

  • Feb. 28, 2022, Single Family Residence Home Value: $263,102

  • Feb. 28, 2023, Single Family Residence Home Value: $276,831

  • February to February Growth in Home Value: $13,729

  • February to February Growth in Home Value (%): 5.22%

  • State Average SFR Home Value February 2023: $281,157

  • State Average Growth in Home Value February to February: $21,465

  • State Average Growth in Home Value February to February (%): 8.27%

  • Difference in February 2023 Home Value vs. State Average: $4,326

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Plymouth, Wisconsin

  • Feb. 28, 2022, Single Family Residence Home Value: $236,034

  • Feb. 28, 2023, Single Family Residence Home Value: $247,364

  • February to February Growth in Home Value: $11,330

  • February to February Growth in Home Value (%): 4.80%

  • State Average SFR Home Value February 2023: $251,590

  • State Average Growth in Home Value February to February: $15,603

  • State Average Growth in Home Value February to February (%): 6.61%

  • Difference in February 2023 Home Value vs. State Average: $4,227

More From GOBankingRates

Jennifer Taylor and Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting for this article. 

Methodology: In order to discover the cities where houses are suddenly a bargain, GOBankingRates first found the (1) February 2023 single family residence (SFR) home value for every US city and the national average as sourced from Zillow. Those cities with SFR home values below the national average for February 2022 were moved on to the next factor (2) February 2023 SFR home values. Those remaining cities with a February 2023 SFR home value lower than the state average were deemed to be "suddenly bargains" and were moved on to the next set of factors. To be included in the top 15, the above criteria had to be met and the February 2023 SFR home value in each city had to be below (3) the state's February 2023 average home value. The 15 largest cities that met all the criteria laid out above were included in the final ranking. GOBankingRates also found the (4) February 2022 to February 2023 growth in SFR home value: (5) percent change in February 2022 to February 2023 SFR home value for each city and state as supplemental data. All figures were sourced from Zillow and up to date as of March 20, 2023.

Disclaimer: photos are for representational purposes only.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Houses in These Cities Are Suddenly Bargains