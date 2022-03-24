U.S. markets close in 5 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,481.50
    +25.26 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,519.50
    +161.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,984.83
    +62.23 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,051.99
    -0.22 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.62
    -1.31 (-1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,963.00
    +25.70 (+1.33%)
     

  • Silver

    26.09
    +0.90 (+3.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0999
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3520
    +0.0310 (+1.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3192
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.9250
    +0.8120 (+0.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,279.48
    +996.62 (+2.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    997.37
    +12.43 (+1.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.30
    +8.67 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,110.39
    +70.23 (+0.25%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims hit the lowest level since 1969

Continuing claims also fell further to reach 1.35 million — the least since January 1970

Housing affordability for all Californians worsened amid skyrocketing home price growth during pandemic, C.A.R. reports

·8 min read

Black and Latino households who can afford to buy are half that of whites, illustrating wide racial homeownership divide

  • About one-fourth of all Californians could afford to purchase the $786,750 statewide median-priced home in 2021, down a couple of percentage points from 2020.

  • By ethnic groups, more than one-third of white California households, and less than one in five Black and Latino California households could afford the same median-priced home, while 40 percent of Asians could buy a median-priced home.

  • A minimum annual income of $144,400 was needed to make monthly payments of $3,610, including principal, interest, and taxes on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage at a 3.16 percent interest rate.

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Housing affordability deteriorated in 2021 for all California ethnic home-buying groups, largely due to double-digit home price growth that occurred during the COVID-19 crisis, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) https://www.car.org/ said today.

CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS (PRNewsFoto/C.A.R.)
CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS (PRNewsFoto/C.A.R.)

Twenty-six percent of all Californians earned the minimum income needed to purchase a home in 2021, down from 28 percent in 2020. At the same time, housing affordability for white/non-Hispanic households fell from 38 percent in 2020 to 34 percent in 2021. Seventeen percent of Black and Latino households could afford the median-priced home in 2021, down from 19 percent and 20 percent in 2020, respectively. The significant difference in housing affordability for Black and Latino households illustrates the homeownership gap and wealth disparity for communities of color, which could worsen as rates rise further in 2022.

Housing was more affordable for Asians, with 40 percent of Asian homebuyers who could afford the median-priced home in 2021, down from 43 percent in 2020, according to C.A.R.'s Housing Affordability Index.

Multimedia:

Despite interest rates remaining low and many employees having the flexibility to work from home, gaps in housing affordability did not improve in 2021. The housing affordability gap between Blacks and the overall population in California remained virtually unchanged at 9.2 percentage points in 2020 and 9.3 percentage points in 2021, while the gap for Hispanics/Latinos widened slightly from 8.3 percentage points in 2020 to 8.9 percentage points in 2021.

According to the Census Bureau's American Community Survey, the 2020 homeownership rate for all Californians was 56 percent, 64 percent for whites, 61 percent for Asians, 46 percent for Hispanics/Latinos and 37 percent for Blacks.

"Homeownership has an unparalleled ability to provide stability and economic security for working families and is vital to the health of our state and its citizens because it strengthens communities across California," said C.A.R. President Otto Catrina. "Promoting access to homeownership is one way to close the racial wealth gap and foster economic equity for all Californians, and that's why C.A.R. is committed to addressing ongoing fair housing and equity issues that persist in our state that have made it harder for Blacks, Latinos and other underserved communities to access and afford housing."

Last year, three C.A.R.-sponsored bills and two other fair housing bills, which C.A.R. actively supported, were signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom. These laws include requiring implicit bias training for real estate professionals, bills designed to address the supply and affordability challenges that disparately impact people of color and a bill to address appraisal bias.

Additionally, in an effort to address California's growing housing affordability crisis and racial homeownership divide, C.A.R. is partnering with nonprofit housing organizations to provide closing cost grants up to $10,000 for eligible first-time home buyers from an underserved community.

C.A.R.'s Housing Affordability Index (HAI) measures the percentage of households that can afford to purchase a median-priced, single-family home in California. C.A.R. also reports affordability indices for regions and select counties within the state. The index is considered the most fundamental measure of housing well-being for home buyers in the state.

A minimum annual income of $144,400 was needed to qualify for the purchase of a $786,750 statewide median-priced, existing single-family home in 2021. The monthly payment, including taxes and insurance on a 30-year, fixed-rate loan, would be $3,610, assuming a 20 percent down payment and an effective composite interest rate of 3.16 percent. The 2021 California median income for whites was $102,540, $116,060 for Asians, $71,120 for Hispanics/Latinos and $61,740 for Blacks — a more than $20,000 income gap between the overall population.

The affordability gap is especially stark in expensive counties like San Francisco, where a median-priced home of $1,825,000 was only affordable for 10 percent of Black households, 17 percent of Latino households, 24 percent of Asian households and 37 percent of white households.

Compared with California, 38 percent of the nation's Black households could afford to purchase a $353,600 median-priced home in 2021, which required a minimum annual income of $64,800 to make monthly payments of $1,620, while 58 percent of white households could afford the same home.

Key points from the 2021 Housing Affordability by Ethnicity report include:

  • Of the major regions for which C.A.R. tracks affordability by ethnicity, the affordability gap between Black and the overall population in California in 2021 was the largest in Sacramento and Solano, with each registering a 13-point gap. Other counties that had a double-digit affordability gap for Black households include Alameda (-11 points), San Francisco (-11 points), San Diego (-11 points), Contra Costa (-10 points), and Fresno (-10 points). Only Riverside County was more affordable for Black households compared to all Californians.

  • San Bernardino (41 percent), Riverside (37 percent), and Kern counties (37 percent) were the most affordable areas for Black households, while San Bernardino (49 percent), Fresno and Solano (both at 40 percent) were the most affordable for Hispanics/Latinos.

  • For Hispanic/Latino households, the affordability gap was the biggest in Orange (-9 points), San Diego (-9 points), and Ventura counties (-9 points), while the gap was the smallest in Riverside and San Joaquin (both at -2 points) and Fresno, Sacramento and Solano counties (all at -3 points).

  • At an affordability index of 10 percent, Orange and San Francisco counties were the least affordable for Black households, while San Bernardino County was the most affordable at 41 percent.

  • The least affordable county in 2021 for Hispanic/Latino homebuyers was Orange, and the most affordable was San Bernardino at 49 percent.

  • For white and Asian households, Orange County was the least affordable with 25 percent and 22 percent, respectively, earning the minimum income required to buy a median-price home, while Kern was the most affordable at 56 percent for whites and 65 percent for Asians.

Leading the way…® in California real estate for more than 110 years, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (www.car.org) is one of the largest state trade organizations in the United States with more than 217,000 members dedicated to the advancement of professionalism in real estate. C.A.R. is headquartered in Los Angeles.

CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®
2021 Traditional Housing Affordability Index by Ethnicity

2021


C.A.R. Traditional Housing Affordability Index

STATE/REGION/COUNTY

All

White/ Non- Hispanic

Asian

Hispanic/ Latino

Black

Median Home Price

Monthly Payment Including Taxes & Insurance

Minimum Qualifying Income

CA Single-family home

26

34

40

17

17

$786,750

$3,610

$144,400

CA Condo/Townhome

39

48

53

30

28

$585,000

$2,690

$107,600

United States

52

58

67

47

38

$353,600

$1,620

$64,800










San Francisco Bay Area









Alameda

21

32

36

15

10

$1,251,000

$5,740

$229,600

Contra Costa

32

41

46

24

23

$905,000

$4,150

$166,000

San Francisco

21

37

24

17

10

$1,825,000

$8,380

$335,200

San Mateo

20

34

33

15

17

$2,020,000

$9,270

$370,800

Santa Clara

23

35

40

15

14

$1,640,000

$7,530

$301,200

Solano

44

52

57

40

30

$571,300

$1,966

$104,800

Southern California









Los Angeles

21

34

31

15

14

$801,330

$3,680

$147,200

Orange

19

25

22

10

10

$1,099,000

$5,040

$201,600

Riverside

34

44

49

33

37

$560,000

$2,570

$102,800

San Bernardino

45

52

58

49

41

$425,000

$1,950

$78,000

San Diego

24

32

34

15

13

$830,000

$3,810

$152,400

Ventura

25

33

42

16

25

$825,000

$3,790

$151,600

Central Valley









Fresno

43

55

50

40

33

$369,960

$1,700

$68,000

Kern

46

56

65

38

37

$324,450

$1,490

$59,600

Sacramento

41

49

51

38

28

$500,000

$2,300

$92,000

San Joaquin

39

51

56

37

35

$420,000

$1,950

$78,000

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/housing-affordability-for-all-californians-worsened-amid-skyrocketing-home-price-growth-during-pandemic-car-reports-301510084.html

SOURCE CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.)

Recommended Stories

  • Nikola shares jump as it starts manufacturing electric trucks

    The electric-vehicle maker said at its analyst day on Wednesday it had started manufacturing Tre battery electric vehicle (BEV) at its Coolidge, Arizona facility on March 21 and would deliver 300 to 500 semi-trucks this year. Several electric vehicle makers including legacy automakers such as Ford Motor Co and General Motors that have entered the segment aim to deliver their first EVs this year as demand heats up, but higher raw material prices and supply chain woes have clouded their timelines. The Nikola story has increased credibility now as trucks start to roll off the line, said Jeffrey Kauffman, analyst at Vertical Research Partners, adding the company could surprise with new customer orders.

  • ‘The college kicked him out.’ My son failed out of pharmacy school after amassing $126K in student loan debt. Is there any way to pay less?

    Question: My son was studying in a pharmacy program and at the end of the last semester, the college kicked him out due to his non-performance in academics. The interest rates are from 8.5%, 5.5% and 4% (average is about 6.5%). Is there any way to reduce the interest rate?

  • Why Nikola and Trip.com Are Leading the Nasdaq Higher Thursday

    Wall Street came to work on Thursday morning in an improved mood, putting Wednesday's steep losses behind it and showing more optimism for the new day. As of 8:30 a.m. ET, futures on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were up about half a percent, regaining a portion of its losses from the previous session. A couple of Nasdaq stocks moved upward much more sharply.

  • AT&T Is Too Cheap to Ignore While Others 'Wait and See'

    Indeed, investors are frustrated with T, but after AT&T's investor day last Monday, the opportunity appears too compelling at the current price prior to the Discovery deal closing. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April. The transaction will give T shareholders 0.24 of a share of the new Warner Bros Discovery (with all current Discovery shares getting wrapped in) for each share of T. The value T is getting is extrapolated from the current value of DISCA, 71% of a $62 billion company, so at the current price of around $26 for DISCA, T holders have about $6/share in Warner Bros Discovery value.

  • What to Know About the Boeing 737 Crash in China

    A Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in southern China on Monday. Investors should keep a close eye on developments.

  • It’s the beginning of the end of globalization, say BlackRock’s Larry Fink and Oaktree’s Howard Marks

    The devastating war in Ukraine will "play out for decades to come," warns Larry Fink, the chief of the world's biggest asset manager.

  • Nikola stock pops as the EV maker starts production on its first electric truck

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the Nikola stock surge as the company is set to start production on its first electric truck.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Yielding More Than 8% in 2022

    Interest rates are heading higher, and that could be bad news for low-yielding stocks. Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH), Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ: CHK), and Zim Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) should all be paying out at least 8% yields this year. Selling recreational vehicles (RVs) may not seem like a hotbed for income investors, but Camping World has beefed up its distributions since hitting the market with its first quarterly dividend more than five years ago.

  • Russian Tycoons Get $8.3 Billion Richer as Trading Resumes

    (Bloomberg) -- Against all odds and despite sanctions, Russian tycoons are regaining some of their wealth.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at StakeChina Jet’s Dive Took It Near Speed of Sound Before CrashAfter almost one month of suspension, shares in Moscow

  • Russia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said No

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s highly regarded central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina sought to resign after Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine, only to be told by the president to stay, according to four people with knowledge of the discussions.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Expanded; Calls to Flight CrewWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 F

  • Here’s the truth behind that Home Depot ‘privilege’ training guide going viral

    Some customers are threatening to boycott Home Depot over a handout explaining privilege to employees. Here’s what you need to know.

  • Why the stock market isn’t ‘getting smoked’ even as Federal Reserve signals it’s ready to supersize interest rate hikes

    Equity investors aren't sweating Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's decision to unleash his inner hawk. Here's why.

  • Nio Earnings On Deck: First Electric Sedan, A Tesla Model S Rival, Rolls Off Line

    Nio earnings and the launch of a rival to Tesla's Model S are ahead. One analyst expects Nio stock to more than double.

  • Why Carnival Stock Dropped Even More Today

    Shares of cruise tour company Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) fell 2.5% through 1:55 p.m. EDT Wednesday -- its second down day in a row after missing earnings yesterday. Tic-tac-toe, three-in-a-row investment banks Stifel Nicolaus, Deutsche Bank, and Citigroup lined up to offer lower price targets on Carnival stock today. Of the three, only Stifel still has a "buy" rating on Carnival stock, noting that management "remains generally upbeat" about trends in cruise bookings for late this year and into 2023.

  • Nvidia Would Consider Using Intel as a Foundry, CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp., one of the largest buyers of outsourced chip production, said it will explore using Intel Corp. as a possible manufacturer of its products, but said Intel’s journey to becoming a foundry will be difficult. Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Bill

  • Gas prices may be bad now, but three leading CEOs warn there’s a bigger looming fuel crisis that would be a real nightmare

    Over 40% of European cars use diesel fuel, but interrupted trade flows with Russia are sending prices soaring and governments scrambling for alternatives.

  • I’m 65 and have $220K in student loan debt. I have a lot of health issues and am only working part-time. Can I somehow erase this debt?

    Question: I am 65 and in $220,000 of student loan debt. Answer: First of all, know that there are many borrowers out there with your level of student debt — about 6% of borrowers have more than $100,000 in debt, according to Brookings— and there are ways to cope with repayment. You may be aware that if you have federal student loans, you still have until the start of May before you need to tackle repayment, thanks to the government’s student loan repayment moratorium.

  • Electric vehicle battery company speeds up investment in Colorado factory

    The company is accelerating its investment in production as it races to produce a new kind of battery for major automakers.

  • China Sees ‘Unprecedented’ Capital Outflow Since War, IIF Says

    (Bloomberg) -- China has seen investors pull money out of the country on an “unprecedented” scale since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, marking a “very unusual” shift in global capital flows in emerging markets, according to the Institute of International Finance.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambl

  • Why Nio Stock Is Exploding Ahead of Earnings

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock bounced back sharply this morning and was surging as high as 8% as of 11:30 a.m. ET. A rival just made a huge growth move in the only international market Nio is targeting, but investors are placing big bets on Nio ahead of earnings and on speculation of the launch of a new car model in the coming weeks. Nio will report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings on March 24 after market close.